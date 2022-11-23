Plymouth, MA

Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

Lauren Jessop

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts – There is probably no better place to be the weekend before Thanksgiving than Plymouth, Massachusetts, the very place where the tradition of celebrating the holiday began 401 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lr3hE_0jLe9ZX000
Turkey balloon;Photo byLauren Jessop

This was the city’s 26th year hosting the weekend-long celebration and although events are held Friday through Sunday, the highlight is the parade held on Saturday morning.

“For 25 years, hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life have traveled to the historic Plymouth Harbor and Waterfront to experience a bounty of authentic Americana,” the event’s website says. “The celebration of Thanksgiving becomes history-brought-to-life as Pilgrims, Native Americans, Soldiers, Patriots, and Pioneers proudly climb out of the history books and onto the streets of Plymouth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4ntV_0jLe9ZX000
Float acknowledging Native Americans;Photo byLauren Jessop

On Saturday, November 19, Opening Ceremonies began at 9:30 am with the parade stepping off at 10:00 am at the Plymouth Rock on Plymouth’s historic waterfront.

The city prides itself on being one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, “visually bringing to life America’s rich heritage representing each century from the 17th through the 21st. In showing the preservation of America’s history through the years, beginning with the Pilgrim era, we promote an appreciation among our citizens for our rich heritage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YU2N_0jLe9ZX000
Float commemorating first Thanksgiving;Photo byRichard Jessop

According to their website, the parade is ranked the #1 Thanksgiving parade in the nation, and it features beautifully decorated floats representing historic events, honoring national anniversaries, and celebrating every period of American history, such as the anniversaries of D Day and Apollo 11.

Patriotism is evident and is a large theme throughout the parade as the floats, drum and bugle corps, and military bands march through the streets honoring the men and women who serve in our nation’s armed forces. Photos of floats past and present can be found here.

As with other Thanksgiving parades, Santa Claus appears at the end, signaling the start of the holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upFwc_0jLe9ZX000
Arrival of Santa at the end of the parade;Photo byLauren Jessop

WCVB live streamed the event and also posted some highlights from the parade to their website. You can watch it on demand by installing the Very Local app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, or through the app store on your mobile device. Then search for WCVB in Boston.

The weekend of festivities included:

Plymouth Philharmonic Concert at Memorial Hall on Friday evening.

  • Hometown Thanksgiving Parade- Sponsored by Rockland Trust and waterfront activities for the family
  • Craft Beer and Wine Festival
  • Food Truck Alley
  • The Children’s Pavilion- Sponsored by FIDELITY/UFUND
  • Historic Re-Enactment Village
  • Alumni Drum and Bugle Corp Concert on Saturday evening.
  • Harvest Market on Sunday

In a 2012 interview with Indian Country Today, Ramona Peters, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, said that although the history we were all taught is not accurate, the Wampanoags do celebrate the holiday, but the traditionalists “give thanks to our first mother, our human mother, and Mother Earth.” They would normally spend four days commemorating the event, but due to the time constraints of today’s society, they cut it short.

“As a concept, a heartfelt Thanksgiving is very important to me as a person,” Peters said. “It’s important that we give thanks. For me, it’s a state of being. You want to live in a state of thanksgiving, meaning that you use the creativity that the Creator gave you. You use your talents. You find out what those are and you cultivate them and that gives thanks in action.”

Mark your calendars for the weekend before Thanksgiving next year and head to Plymouth for this well-organized and fun event.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Thanksgiving# Plymouth Massachusetts# Americas Hometown Thanksgiving# Thanksgiving Parade# Plymouth

Comments / 4

Published by

Lauren Jessop, aka Billie Hall, has a need for balance, a strong sense of fairness, and digs for facts before forming an opinion. Facts are always the foundation for everything she writes.

Easton, PA
234 followers

More from Lauren Jessop

Houston, TX

Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feet

HOUSTON, Texas – The saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas” seems to be holding true, with two new Guinness World Records documented in Houston recently; the world’s largest book, and the largest feet on a living female.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas woman

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling wildlife into the United States and fleeing from border officials during the attempt. Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, from Katy, Texas told Border Patrol officers the wooden box in her vehicle contained beer, but fled when they discovered the monkey.

Read full story

Chaos at the Border Weekly Roundup: Human smuggling, drugs, and criminals

While you see some of the bigger stories about the border on a fairly regular basis, putting a weekly roundup of activity together in one place gives you a much better picture of how widespread and overwhelming it is.

Read full story
Texas State

TX Gov. Abbott adds Philly as drop-off location for bused illegals

PHILADELPHIA, PA – As border towns in Texas struggle with the influx of illegal immigrants being released into their communities, the state’s governor has been making authorities in sanctuary cities put their money where their mouths are.

Read full story
15 comments
Syracuse, NY

Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern border

WATERTOWN, NY – We know human smuggling is a 24/7 event at our southern border, but we may not realize it is happening at our northern border as well. This week, Border Patrol agents in upstate New York thwarted an attempt at our border with Canada.

Read full story
1 comments

October 2022 border statistics released; illegal border crossings up 39% from October 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released its operational statistics for the month of October, and they are starting Fiscal Year 2023 off with 230,678 illegal alien encounters at the southwest border, a 1.3% increase from September, and a 39.9% increase from October 2021, which had 164,837. There were also over 64,000 “gotaways.”

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggage

ATLANTA, Georgia – Members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) “Beagle Brigade” are as helpful as they are cute. On a daily basis, these canines’ sensitive schnozzes detect prohibited items that could be harmful to people, animals, or agriculture.

Read full story
1 comments

CBP Chief resigns amid chaos at border; Border Patrol Union says problem goes higher

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Magnus, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has resigned after initially refusing to do so at the request of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week.

Read full story
15 comments

DHS Secretary Mayorkas tells CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus to resign or be fired

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Magnus, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and responsible for overseeing the operations and carrying out the agency’s mission of protecting national security, says he has been asked to resign, but is refusing to do so.

Read full story
20 comments

National Park Service offers lifetime pass for veterans and Gold Star Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. military veterans and Gold Star Families can now obtain free lifetime passes to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country. Gold Star, Military & Veteran Lifetime Pass;National Park Service.

Read full story
23 comments

A special Veterans Day for some of America’s newest citizens

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 11th day of the 11th month at 11 a.m. in 1918 marked the end of World War I, and since then, the day has been set aside to honor the men and women who served in the U.S. military – our veterans.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in October

Louisville, Kentucky – Within a two-week period in October, officers at Louisville’s port of entry discovered and confiscated over 7,000 fraudulent IDs which could be used for criminal activity or fraud.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in October

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – More than 2,000 pounds of drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Louisville during the first month of its new fiscal year. During the first month of Fiscal Year 2023, which runs from October 2022 to September 2023, CBP officers seized over 2,200 pounds of various drugs in 295 shipments. Those shipments originated from the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Canada.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

Asian business owners targets of burglaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. – An investigation into a series of residential burglaries targeting Asian American business owners is underway in Pennsylvania. Police Crime Scene Tapeby JobsForFelonsHub is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsylvania State

Be aware of campaign mail sent by nonprofit disguised as voter information

If you are a registered voter, you have most likely been receiving a lot of campaign mailers lately. Among them, millions of us also received official looking letters from the nonprofit Center for Voter Information which claims to be non-partisan, but our research found otherwise.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas border

EL PASO, Texas – A group of illegal aliens waving huge Venezuelan and Honduran flags clashed with Border Patrol agents Monday after crossing the Rio Grande River, and reminiscent of the “whipping” incident, some of the media were quick to claim agents shot rubber bullets at the group.

Read full story
2 comments

Day of the Dead is a celebration of life, not to be confused with Halloween

Day of the Dead, or el Día de los Muertos, is a Mexican holiday celebrated annually between October 31 and November 2 to honor departed family members with joy-filled celebrations, not sorrow. Although it is celebrated around the same time as Halloween, the two are not to be confused.

Read full story
8 comments

Little piggy deported at border, no baloney…but there was also lots of bologna

SAN DIEGO, CA. - “This little piggy went wee wee wee all the way home!” reads the recent title of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press release after travelers from Mexico applied for entry into the country with their pet pig in the back seat of their vehicle.

Read full story
Emmaus, PA

Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant

The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy