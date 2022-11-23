Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts – There is probably no better place to be the weekend before Thanksgiving than Plymouth, Massachusetts, the very place where the tradition of celebrating the holiday began 401 years ago.

Turkey balloon; Photo by Lauren Jessop

This was the city’s 26th year hosting the weekend-long celebration and although events are held Friday through Sunday, the highlight is the parade held on Saturday morning.

“For 25 years, hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life have traveled to the historic Plymouth Harbor and Waterfront to experience a bounty of authentic Americana,” the event’s website says. “The celebration of Thanksgiving becomes history-brought-to-life as Pilgrims, Native Americans, Soldiers, Patriots, and Pioneers proudly climb out of the history books and onto the streets of Plymouth.”

Float acknowledging Native Americans; Photo by Lauren Jessop

On Saturday, November 19, Opening Ceremonies began at 9:30 am with the parade stepping off at 10:00 am at the Plymouth Rock on Plymouth’s historic waterfront.

The city prides itself on being one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, “visually bringing to life America’s rich heritage representing each century from the 17th through the 21st. In showing the preservation of America’s history through the years, beginning with the Pilgrim era, we promote an appreciation among our citizens for our rich heritage.”

Float commemorating first Thanksgiving; Photo by Richard Jessop

According to their website, the parade is ranked the #1 Thanksgiving parade in the nation, and it features beautifully decorated floats representing historic events, honoring national anniversaries, and celebrating every period of American history, such as the anniversaries of D Day and Apollo 11.

Patriotism is evident and is a large theme throughout the parade as the floats, drum and bugle corps, and military bands march through the streets honoring the men and women who serve in our nation’s armed forces. Photos of floats past and present can be found here.

As with other Thanksgiving parades, Santa Claus appears at the end, signaling the start of the holiday season.

Arrival of Santa at the end of the parade; Photo by Lauren Jessop

WCVB live streamed the event and also posted some highlights from the parade to their website. You can watch it on demand by installing the Very Local app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, or through the app store on your mobile device. Then search for WCVB in Boston.

The weekend of festivities included:

Plymouth Philharmonic Concert at Memorial Hall on Friday evening.

Hometown Thanksgiving Parade- Sponsored by Rockland Trust and waterfront activities for the family

Craft Beer and Wine Festival

Food Truck Alley

The Children’s Pavilion- Sponsored by FIDELITY/UFUND

Historic Re-Enactment Village

Alumni Drum and Bugle Corp Concert on Saturday evening.

Harvest Market on Sunday

In a 2012 interview with Indian Country Today, Ramona Peters, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, said that although the history we were all taught is not accurate, the Wampanoags do celebrate the holiday, but the traditionalists “give thanks to our first mother, our human mother, and Mother Earth.” They would normally spend four days commemorating the event, but due to the time constraints of today’s society, they cut it short.

“As a concept, a heartfelt Thanksgiving is very important to me as a person,” Peters said. “It’s important that we give thanks. For me, it’s a state of being. You want to live in a state of thanksgiving, meaning that you use the creativity that the Creator gave you. You use your talents. You find out what those are and you cultivate them and that gives thanks in action.”

Mark your calendars for the weekend before Thanksgiving next year and head to Plymouth for this well-organized and fun event.