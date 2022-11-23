Houston, TX

Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feet

Lauren Jessop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlWy0_0jKeHsMV00
Threes Company;Photo byVivian Arcidiacono on Unsplash

HOUSTON, Texas – The saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas” seems to be holding true, with two new Guinness World Records documented in Houston recently; the world’s largest book, and the largest feet on a living female.

The Book

On November 5, 1,000 kids made history together by breaking the Guinness World Record for the Largest Published Book (by kids). “I Am Texas” was published through the efforts of the iWrite Organization and the Bryant Museum, along with the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator team of Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos, creators of the “Ordinary People Change the World Series,” along with the help of Phillips 66, the official sponsor of the project.

The official measurements of the opened book are 7’ 2” tall by 11’ 1” wide, and its 400 pages weigh 496 pounds.

“An ode to Texas from the perspective of a child…captures what the Lone Star State means to 1,000 young Texans” from more than 80 school districts in grades 3-12, through short and long stories, poetry, and artwork, the press release says.

The book is dedicated to the students, their families, the faculty of Robb Elementary, and the Uvalde community, where 19 students and two faculty members were killed by a gunman in May.

“With all that is happening in the world right now, this project and this event reminds all of us of stay focused on our youth,” said Melissa Williams Murphy, iWRITE founder and executive director of The Bryan Museum. “We must elevate them and allow them to have pride in themselves, their work, who they are, and where they are from because perception of self matters and will shape our country’s future.”

“At Phillips 66, we invest in education and literacy because an educated workforce drives the world’s economy,” said Phillips 66 Manager of Social Impact Claudia Kreisle. “We’re excited to participate in I Am Texas and to provide an opportunity for kids [sic] share their own unique stories — and to break a world record while doing it.”

The book’s cover was unveiled late last year and showcases the illustration by Christopher Eliopoulos that highlights the diversity of Texas, featuring Texas heroes Barbara Bush and Bessie Coleman, among others.

The Feet

On November 16, Guinness World Records announced a new record holder for the world’s largest feet on a living female.

Tanya Herbert from Houston is 6’ 9” tall and wears a women’s size 18 or a men’s size 16-17 shoe, depending on the brand. She stands just three inches shorter than the tallest living woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, from the Republic of Türkiye, who is 7’ 0.7” tall.

Tanya was always taller than her peers, but that is not surprising, given the fact that her mother was 6’ 5” and her father is 6’ 4”, but she grew up confident in her height. "My parents gave me a very healthy self-esteem growing up so I didn’t think of being tall as a bad thing."

"I never remember getting bullied or anything like that for my height,” Tanya said. “My friends actually took great care of me to make sure I was loved and liked."

She said the athletic coaches in school wanted her to play basketball, but she was more focused on her education.

One of her biggest challenges was finding shoes, and through much of her life, her only option was to wear men’s shoes. "I would always wear tennis shoes or men’s loafers and they were not always the cutest thing when trying to dress cute for school!"

Through social media, she was able to connect with other women who were encountering the same problem. She even found ways to adapt shoes, making them more feminine. "I would buy some of the largest shoes I could find online and manipulate those to extend them out a little longer and make them a little wider so that they would fit my feet."

In 2021, Tanya’s mother passed away from cancer. At the time, she was 552 pounds, and decided she needed to make changes before getting any weight-related diseases.

One year ago, in November 2021, she underwent gastric bypass surgery and has lost 165 pounds, with a goal of losing another 85.

Tanya hopes to be instrumental in shoe companies carrying a larger range of sizes and affordable options for women.

Guinness World Records says, “One thing is for sure - any potential record breakers coming after Tanya will certainly have some big shoes to fill.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Guinness World Record# Everything is bigger in Texas# Largest feet# Largest book# Houston

Comments / 0

Published by

Lauren Jessop, aka Billie Hall, has a need for balance, a strong sense of fairness, and digs for facts before forming an opinion. Facts are always the foundation for everything she writes.

Easton, PA
234 followers

More from Lauren Jessop

Plymouth, MA

Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts – There is probably no better place to be the weekend before Thanksgiving than Plymouth, Massachusetts, the very place where the tradition of celebrating the holiday began 401 years ago.

Read full story
4 comments
Katy, TX

Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas woman

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling wildlife into the United States and fleeing from border officials during the attempt. Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, from Katy, Texas told Border Patrol officers the wooden box in her vehicle contained beer, but fled when they discovered the monkey.

Read full story

Chaos at the Border Weekly Roundup: Human smuggling, drugs, and criminals

While you see some of the bigger stories about the border on a fairly regular basis, putting a weekly roundup of activity together in one place gives you a much better picture of how widespread and overwhelming it is.

Read full story
Texas State

TX Gov. Abbott adds Philly as drop-off location for bused illegals

PHILADELPHIA, PA – As border towns in Texas struggle with the influx of illegal immigrants being released into their communities, the state’s governor has been making authorities in sanctuary cities put their money where their mouths are.

Read full story
15 comments
Syracuse, NY

Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern border

WATERTOWN, NY – We know human smuggling is a 24/7 event at our southern border, but we may not realize it is happening at our northern border as well. This week, Border Patrol agents in upstate New York thwarted an attempt at our border with Canada.

Read full story
1 comments

October 2022 border statistics released; illegal border crossings up 39% from October 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released its operational statistics for the month of October, and they are starting Fiscal Year 2023 off with 230,678 illegal alien encounters at the southwest border, a 1.3% increase from September, and a 39.9% increase from October 2021, which had 164,837. There were also over 64,000 “gotaways.”

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggage

ATLANTA, Georgia – Members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) “Beagle Brigade” are as helpful as they are cute. On a daily basis, these canines’ sensitive schnozzes detect prohibited items that could be harmful to people, animals, or agriculture.

Read full story
1 comments

CBP Chief resigns amid chaos at border; Border Patrol Union says problem goes higher

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Magnus, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has resigned after initially refusing to do so at the request of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week.

Read full story
15 comments

DHS Secretary Mayorkas tells CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus to resign or be fired

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Magnus, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and responsible for overseeing the operations and carrying out the agency’s mission of protecting national security, says he has been asked to resign, but is refusing to do so.

Read full story
20 comments

National Park Service offers lifetime pass for veterans and Gold Star Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. military veterans and Gold Star Families can now obtain free lifetime passes to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country. Gold Star, Military & Veteran Lifetime Pass;National Park Service.

Read full story
23 comments

A special Veterans Day for some of America’s newest citizens

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 11th day of the 11th month at 11 a.m. in 1918 marked the end of World War I, and since then, the day has been set aside to honor the men and women who served in the U.S. military – our veterans.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in October

Louisville, Kentucky – Within a two-week period in October, officers at Louisville’s port of entry discovered and confiscated over 7,000 fraudulent IDs which could be used for criminal activity or fraud.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in October

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – More than 2,000 pounds of drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Louisville during the first month of its new fiscal year. During the first month of Fiscal Year 2023, which runs from October 2022 to September 2023, CBP officers seized over 2,200 pounds of various drugs in 295 shipments. Those shipments originated from the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Canada.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

Asian business owners targets of burglaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. – An investigation into a series of residential burglaries targeting Asian American business owners is underway in Pennsylvania. Police Crime Scene Tapeby JobsForFelonsHub is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsylvania State

Be aware of campaign mail sent by nonprofit disguised as voter information

If you are a registered voter, you have most likely been receiving a lot of campaign mailers lately. Among them, millions of us also received official looking letters from the nonprofit Center for Voter Information which claims to be non-partisan, but our research found otherwise.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas border

EL PASO, Texas – A group of illegal aliens waving huge Venezuelan and Honduran flags clashed with Border Patrol agents Monday after crossing the Rio Grande River, and reminiscent of the “whipping” incident, some of the media were quick to claim agents shot rubber bullets at the group.

Read full story
2 comments

Day of the Dead is a celebration of life, not to be confused with Halloween

Day of the Dead, or el Día de los Muertos, is a Mexican holiday celebrated annually between October 31 and November 2 to honor departed family members with joy-filled celebrations, not sorrow. Although it is celebrated around the same time as Halloween, the two are not to be confused.

Read full story
8 comments

Little piggy deported at border, no baloney…but there was also lots of bologna

SAN DIEGO, CA. - “This little piggy went wee wee wee all the way home!” reads the recent title of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press release after travelers from Mexico applied for entry into the country with their pet pig in the back seat of their vehicle.

Read full story
Emmaus, PA

Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant

The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy