Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feet

Threes Company; Photo by Vivian Arcidiacono on Unsplash

HOUSTON, Texas – The saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas” seems to be holding true, with two new Guinness World Records documented in Houston recently; the world’s largest book, and the largest feet on a living female.

The Book

On November 5, 1,000 kids made history together by breaking the Guinness World Record for the Largest Published Book (by kids). “I Am Texas” was published through the efforts of the iWrite Organization and the Bryant Museum, along with the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator team of Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos, creators of the “Ordinary People Change the World Series,” along with the help of Phillips 66, the official sponsor of the project.

The official measurements of the opened book are 7’ 2” tall by 11’ 1” wide, and its 400 pages weigh 496 pounds.

“An ode to Texas from the perspective of a child…captures what the Lone Star State means to 1,000 young Texans” from more than 80 school districts in grades 3-12, through short and long stories, poetry, and artwork, the press release says.

The book is dedicated to the students, their families, the faculty of Robb Elementary, and the Uvalde community, where 19 students and two faculty members were killed by a gunman in May.

“With all that is happening in the world right now, this project and this event reminds all of us of stay focused on our youth,” said Melissa Williams Murphy, iWRITE founder and executive director of The Bryan Museum. “We must elevate them and allow them to have pride in themselves, their work, who they are, and where they are from because perception of self matters and will shape our country’s future.”

“At Phillips 66, we invest in education and literacy because an educated workforce drives the world’s economy,” said Phillips 66 Manager of Social Impact Claudia Kreisle. “We’re excited to participate in I Am Texas and to provide an opportunity for kids [sic] share their own unique stories — and to break a world record while doing it.”

The book’s cover was unveiled late last year and showcases the illustration by Christopher Eliopoulos that highlights the diversity of Texas, featuring Texas heroes Barbara Bush and Bessie Coleman, among others.

The Feet

On November 16, Guinness World Records announced a new record holder for the world’s largest feet on a living female.

Tanya Herbert from Houston is 6’ 9” tall and wears a women’s size 18 or a men’s size 16-17 shoe, depending on the brand. She stands just three inches shorter than the tallest living woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, from the Republic of Türkiye, who is 7’ 0.7” tall.

Tanya was always taller than her peers, but that is not surprising, given the fact that her mother was 6’ 5” and her father is 6’ 4”, but she grew up confident in her height. "My parents gave me a very healthy self-esteem growing up so I didn’t think of being tall as a bad thing."

"I never remember getting bullied or anything like that for my height,” Tanya said. “My friends actually took great care of me to make sure I was loved and liked."

She said the athletic coaches in school wanted her to play basketball, but she was more focused on her education.

One of her biggest challenges was finding shoes, and through much of her life, her only option was to wear men’s shoes. "I would always wear tennis shoes or men’s loafers and they were not always the cutest thing when trying to dress cute for school!"

Through social media, she was able to connect with other women who were encountering the same problem. She even found ways to adapt shoes, making them more feminine. "I would buy some of the largest shoes I could find online and manipulate those to extend them out a little longer and make them a little wider so that they would fit my feet."

In 2021, Tanya’s mother passed away from cancer. At the time, she was 552 pounds, and decided she needed to make changes before getting any weight-related diseases.

One year ago, in November 2021, she underwent gastric bypass surgery and has lost 165 pounds, with a goal of losing another 85.

Tanya hopes to be instrumental in shoe companies carrying a larger range of sizes and affordable options for women.

Guinness World Records says, “One thing is for sure - any potential record breakers coming after Tanya will certainly have some big shoes to fill.”