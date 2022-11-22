Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas woman

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling wildlife into the United States and fleeing from border officials during the attempt.

Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, from Katy, Texas told Border Patrol officers the wooden box in her vehicle contained beer, but fled when they discovered the monkey.

Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt; Photo by Homeland Security Investigations

On March 21, according to court documents, Valdez, a U.S. citizen, attempted to enter the country through the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville. During an inspection of her vehicle, officers observed a wooden box with holes which Valdez claimed was beer she purchased in Mexico.

Valdez was referred to a secondary inspection after officials opened the box and found a live spider monkey. Instead of cooperating with officials’ instructions, she sped off, running a traffic light, and nearly colliding with officers and other vehicles.

Later that day, agents found multiple online postings advertising the sale of the spider monkey in the Houston and Katy areas listing Valdez’s phone number.

She turned herself in to law enforcement on March 28 and admitted to knowingly importing the monkey despite not declaring it and intentionally fleeing from law enforcement. On November 1, Valdez pleaded guilty to the charges.

U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera will impose sentencing on January 25, 2023, at which time Valdez could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000. She was permitted to remain on bond pending her hearing.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Fish and Wildlife Service conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Kingsville Police Department.

The monkey was ultimately recovered and placed with an animal shelter in Central Florida.

Unfortunately, wildlife smuggling, and spider monkeys in particular, is not uncommon. In December 2021, CBP officers discovered four spider monkeys being smuggled in a duffel bag by a 20-year-old female U.S. citizen at the Progreso International Bridge near Brownsville.

Spider Monkeys smuggled in duffel bag; Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Spider monkeys, according to the International Primatological Society, are considered one of the world’s 25 most endangered primates due to a combination of habitat loss, hunting, and the pet trade.

Everything from spider monkeys to lizards, snakes, snails, and pigs, as well as a variety of agricultural items are stopped from entering the U.S. by CBP.

Their website states that “millions of pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables, cut flowers, herbs, and other items enter the United States from other countries every year,” and although many of these items may seem harmless, those items could pose serious threats to U.S. agriculture, our natural resources, and our economy.