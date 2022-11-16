TX Gov. Abbott adds Philly as drop-off location for bused illegals

30th Street Station Philadelphia, July 2016; Wikipedia Commons

PHILADELPHIA, PA – As border towns in Texas struggle with the influx of illegal immigrants being released into their communities, the state’s governor has been making authorities in sanctuary cities put their money where their mouths are.

Social media was all aflutter last weekend when city officials in Philadelphia received word that a bus carrying illegal aliens from Texas would be arriving shortly. It was unclear exactly who was sending them, as sources could not confirm that Texas Department of Emergency Management was involved.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed in a press release that the bus was indeed sent by the state.

“Governor Greg Abbott today announced the departure of the first group of migrants bused to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from Texas,” the statement said. “In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago, sanctuary city Philadelphia will now be a drop-off location for the State of Texas' busing strategy as part of the Governor's unprecedented response to President Biden's open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.”

He called the current border crisis an invasion and promised to continue to add more cities as drop-off locations in order to relieve the stress of overwhelmed border communities.

"Since April, Texas' busing strategy has successfully provided much-needed relief to our border communities overwhelmed by the historic influx of migrants caused by President Biden's reckless open border policies," said Governor Abbott. "Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation's history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy."

Abbott said the bus would be arriving at William H. Gray III 30th Street Station on Wednesday, and The Philadelphia Inquirer has confirmed it had reached the destination.

“Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has long-celebrated and fought for sanctuary city status, making the city an ideal addition to Texas' list of drop-off locations,” Abbott said.

City Councilwoman Helen Gym was there to welcome the bus when it arrived at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning and says the city will do everything they can to welcome the newcomers.

Since April, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has been transporting illegals from Texas to sanctuary cities at the direction of Governor Abbott. Washington, D.C. was the first location, and in August, New York City and Chicago were added.

Since then, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and New York City have declared a state of emergency due to several thousand illegals sent their way. Time will tell how Philadelphia handles it.