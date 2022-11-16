TX Gov. Abbott adds Philly as drop-off location for bused illegals

Lauren Jessop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLjC4_0jD1TFOX00
30th Street Station Philadelphia, July 2016;Wikipedia Commons

PHILADELPHIA, PA – As border towns in Texas struggle with the influx of illegal immigrants being released into their communities, the state’s governor has been making authorities in sanctuary cities put their money where their mouths are.

Social media was all aflutter last weekend when city officials in Philadelphia received word that a bus carrying illegal aliens from Texas would be arriving shortly. It was unclear exactly who was sending them, as sources could not confirm that Texas Department of Emergency Management was involved.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed in a press release that the bus was indeed sent by the state.

“Governor Greg Abbott today announced the departure of the first group of migrants bused to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from Texas,” the statement said. “In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago, sanctuary city Philadelphia will now be a drop-off location for the State of Texas' busing strategy as part of the Governor's unprecedented response to President Biden's open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.”

He called the current border crisis an invasion and promised to continue to add more cities as drop-off locations in order to relieve the stress of overwhelmed border communities.

"Since April, Texas' busing strategy has successfully provided much-needed relief to our border communities overwhelmed by the historic influx of migrants caused by President Biden's reckless open border policies," said Governor Abbott. "Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation's history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy."

Abbott said the bus would be arriving at William H. Gray III 30th Street Station on Wednesday, and The Philadelphia Inquirer has confirmed it had reached the destination.

“Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has long-celebrated and fought for sanctuary city status, making the city an ideal addition to Texas' list of drop-off locations,” Abbott said.

City Councilwoman Helen Gym was there to welcome the bus when it arrived at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning and says the city will do everything they can to welcome the newcomers.

Since April, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has been transporting illegals from Texas to sanctuary cities at the direction of Governor Abbott. Washington, D.C. was the first location, and in August, New York City and Chicago were added.

Since then, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and New York City have declared a state of emergency due to several thousand illegals sent their way. Time will tell how Philadelphia handles it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Philadelphia# Texas# Illegal Immigration# Sanctuary Cities# Border Crisis

Comments / 15

Published by

Lauren Jessop, aka Billie Hall, has a need for balance, a strong sense of fairness, and digs for facts before forming an opinion. Facts are always the foundation for everything she writes.

Easton, PA
214 followers

More from Lauren Jessop

Chaos at the Border Weekly Roundup: Human smuggling, drugs, and criminals

While you see some of the bigger stories about the border on a fairly regular basis, putting a weekly roundup of activity together in one place gives you a much better picture of how widespread and overwhelming it is.

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern border

WATERTOWN, NY – We know human smuggling is a 24/7 event at our southern border, but we may not realize it is happening at our northern border as well. This week, Border Patrol agents in upstate New York thwarted an attempt at our border with Canada.

Read full story
1 comments

October 2022 border statistics released; illegal border crossings up 39% from October 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released its operational statistics for the month of October, and they are starting Fiscal Year 2023 off with 230,678 illegal alien encounters at the southwest border, a 1.3% increase from September, and a 39.9% increase from October 2021, which had 164,837. There were also over 64,000 “gotaways.”

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggage

ATLANTA, Georgia – Members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) “Beagle Brigade” are as helpful as they are cute. On a daily basis, these canines’ sensitive schnozzes detect prohibited items that could be harmful to people, animals, or agriculture.

Read full story
1 comments

CBP Chief resigns amid chaos at border; Border Patrol Union says problem goes higher

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Magnus, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has resigned after initially refusing to do so at the request of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week.

Read full story
15 comments

DHS Secretary Mayorkas tells CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus to resign or be fired

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Magnus, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and responsible for overseeing the operations and carrying out the agency’s mission of protecting national security, says he has been asked to resign, but is refusing to do so.

Read full story
20 comments

National Park Service offers lifetime pass for veterans and Gold Star Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. military veterans and Gold Star Families can now obtain free lifetime passes to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country. Gold Star, Military & Veteran Lifetime Pass;National Park Service.

Read full story
23 comments

A special Veterans Day for some of America’s newest citizens

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 11th day of the 11th month at 11 a.m. in 1918 marked the end of World War I, and since then, the day has been set aside to honor the men and women who served in the U.S. military – our veterans.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in October

Louisville, Kentucky – Within a two-week period in October, officers at Louisville’s port of entry discovered and confiscated over 7,000 fraudulent IDs which could be used for criminal activity or fraud.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in October

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – More than 2,000 pounds of drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Louisville during the first month of its new fiscal year. During the first month of Fiscal Year 2023, which runs from October 2022 to September 2023, CBP officers seized over 2,200 pounds of various drugs in 295 shipments. Those shipments originated from the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Canada.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

Asian business owners targets of burglaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. – An investigation into a series of residential burglaries targeting Asian American business owners is underway in Pennsylvania. Police Crime Scene Tapeby JobsForFelonsHub is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsylvania State

Be aware of campaign mail sent by nonprofit disguised as voter information

If you are a registered voter, you have most likely been receiving a lot of campaign mailers lately. Among them, millions of us also received official looking letters from the nonprofit Center for Voter Information which claims to be non-partisan, but our research found otherwise.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas border

EL PASO, Texas – A group of illegal aliens waving huge Venezuelan and Honduran flags clashed with Border Patrol agents Monday after crossing the Rio Grande River, and reminiscent of the “whipping” incident, some of the media were quick to claim agents shot rubber bullets at the group.

Read full story
2 comments

Day of the Dead is a celebration of life, not to be confused with Halloween

Day of the Dead, or el Día de los Muertos, is a Mexican holiday celebrated annually between October 31 and November 2 to honor departed family members with joy-filled celebrations, not sorrow. Although it is celebrated around the same time as Halloween, the two are not to be confused.

Read full story
8 comments

Little piggy deported at border, no baloney…but there was also lots of bologna

SAN DIEGO, CA. - “This little piggy went wee wee wee all the way home!” reads the recent title of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press release after travelers from Mexico applied for entry into the country with their pet pig in the back seat of their vehicle.

Read full story
Emmaus, PA

Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant

The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.

Read full story
Allentown, PA

Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?

The peaceful and quaint cemetery across the street from Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury holds the remains of some of Lehigh Valley’s earliest settlers. It is also the site, that according to legend, where a horrific end was met by a Revolutionary War veteran during an altercation with the devil himself.

Read full story
2 comments

September border statistics released showing record-breaking numbers for FY 22

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released its operational statistics for the month of September, closing out Fiscal Year 2022 with a record-breaking 2,766,582 illegal border crossers nationwide. At the southwest border alone, that figure stands at 2,378,944.

Read full story
3 comments
Gettysburg, PA

Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horseback

Correction: The original article listed the guide’s name as Annie. Her name is Andie. GETTYSBURG, PA – I recently attended an event in Gettysburg, and prior to making the trip, a colleague of mine who was making the trip with me, mentioned they had heard about a tour of the battlefields done on horseback. It sounded great, so we made our reservations. We were both pretty excited about it, and the experience turned out to be even better than expected. The tour was fantastic, plus we learned that the people behind the operation are veterans, and are big on giving back to their community, making for an all-around win-win situation.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy