Syracuse, NY

Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern border

Lauren Jessop

WATERTOWN, NY – We know human smuggling is a 24/7 event at our southern border, but we may not realize it is happening at our northern border as well. This week, Border Patrol agents in upstate New York thwarted an attempt at our border with Canada.

Human smuggling attempt at northern border;U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Buffalo Sector

On November 13, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents working at the Wellesley Island Station northeast of Syracuse, New York were tipped off by agents approximately 90 miles away at the Massena Border Patrol Station, of a vehicle suspected of being involved in a smuggling operation.

Intelligence indicated that a vehicle with Oklahoma plates picked up six individuals that appeared to have crossed into the United States from Canada illegally.

The agents, according to the press release, were able to quickly locate the vehicle which was heading south on State Route 11 near Philadelphia, New York and initiated a vehicle stop. All seven individuals inside, including the smuggler, were determined to be Mexican citizens. The smuggler who was driving was found to be in violation of his visitor visa status.

“Border Patrol agents are the nation’s first line of defense, and our agents will continue to enforce the law to prevent human smuggling”, said Patrol Agent in Charge Andrew Regan, of the Wellesley Island Station.

The subjects were transported to the Wellesley Island Border Patrol station for questioning and processing. Prosecution and immigration removal is pending.

Of the 2.7 million record-breaking nationwide encounters in Fiscal Year 2022, 64,000 of them are attributed to New York State. With just over 9,000 occurring last month, the numbers up north are following the trend occurring at the southern border – just not to the same extent.

FY 22 (October 2021–September 2022) began with just 1,463 encounters and increased each month, with August and September recording 10,053 and 8,465 respectively.

The battle at the southern border is far more severe, but we are fighting the battle on both fronts.

Northern land border encounters in NY;U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Lauren Jessop

