October 2022 border statistics released; illegal border crossings up 39% from October 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released its operational statistics for the month of October, and they are starting Fiscal Year 2023 off with 230,678 illegal alien encounters at the southwest border, a 1.3% increase from September, and a 39.9% increase from October 2021, which had 164,837. There were also over 64,000 “gotaways.”

Southwest land border encounters FY 23; U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP attributes the increased number of attempts to cross the border to “individuals fleeing failing authoritarian regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.” In response, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new process for Venezuelans on October 12, resulting in a 35% decrease in Venezuelan encounters from the previous month.

CBP’s press release states that “the large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a higher-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts, which means that total encounters somewhat overstate the number of unique individuals arriving at the border.”

The number of unique individuals encountered at the southwest border in October was 185,527, a 1.5% increase over the prior month. Unique encounters are individuals who have not previously attempted to cross the border.

Of those unique encounters last month, 69,960 were from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua, or 38% of the total. Last year that figure was 24%.

Individuals from Mexico and northern Central America accounted for 60,824 unique encounters in October 2022, or 33% of the total.

Of the total 230,678 encounters, 19% involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter during the previous 12 months. The one-year re-encounter average for FY 2014-2019 is 14%.

Broken down by demographic

Single adults: 158,639 or 69% - an increase of 1.7% compared to September;

Family Unit Individuals: 59,757 – an increase of 11%;

Unaccompanied Children: 12,034 – an increase of 1.1%.

CBP says 34% of encounters, or 78,477, were processed for expulsion under Title 42. Of those, 71,865 were single adults and 6,409 were family unit individuals. There were also 92 individuals returned to Mexico through MPP, also known as the Return to Mexico policy.

Drugs

Drug seizures by weight were down 5.4% compared to September, but overall:

Cocaine seizures increased 104%;

Methamphetamine decreased 21%;

Heroin decreased 37%;

Fentanyl increased 3.5%.

Criminals

During the first month of FY 23 Border Patrol has arrested:

679 individuals with criminal convictions or those wanted by law enforcement;

62 with Gang involvement;

15 who are on the Terrorist Watchlist.

In addition, CBP sources told Fox News there were also over 64,000 “gotaways” last month – an average of over 2,000 per day. Gotaways are illegal border crossers that have been seen or recorded by cameras but have evaded Border Patrol or other local law enforcement. We have no idea where they have gone or who they are, but these individuals are not turning themselves in to claim asylum.

Although the new policy regarding Venezuelans has reduced the number of people coming from that country, people from other countries have more than filled that gap.