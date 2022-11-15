Atlanta, GA

CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggage

Lauren Jessop

ATLANTA, Georgia – Members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) “Beagle Brigade” are as helpful as they are cute. On a daily basis, these canines’ sensitive schnozzes detect prohibited items that could be harmful to people, animals, or agriculture.

“Mox,” a member of the “Beagle Brigade” was on the job November 8 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport and detected a Giant African Snail in a passenger’s luggage at after it arrived on a flight from Nigeria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14P8G1_0jB0uxgb00
CBP Beagle "Mox";U.S. Customs and Border Protection

“Mox” alerted to the luggage, which prompted a CBP Agriculture Specialist to inspect the contents. In addition to the snail, they discovered prohibited goat meat, cow skins, melon seeds, and vegetables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsM1j_0jB0uxgb00
Giant African Snail intercepted at Atlanta Airport;U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says the Giant African Snail “is one of the most damaging snails in the world because it consumes at least 500 types of plants.” It is a threat to U.S. agricultural resources and causes extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments.

It is highly invasive, and also poses a serious health risk to humans due to a parasitic nematode it carries that can lead to meningitis.

The snail was secured by authorities, and the traveler, a U.S. citizen who was on her way to Texas, was informed about bringing prohibited items into the country.

“The amazing Beagle Brigade is a valuable team member of CBP’s agriculture mission protecting our nation from highly invasive pests such as the Giant African Snail,” said Clay Thomas, Area Port Director for Customs and Border Protection Atlanta.

“This was a significant discovery for our agriculture K9 team – a critical component of our nation’s frontline defense against all animal pests that threaten our agricultural resources,” he said.

CBP says beagles are chosen for this task at airports due to their keen sense of smell, non-threatening size, high food drive, and gentle disposition with the public.

The USDA established the detector dog program, known as the Beagle Brigade, in 1984 at Los Angeles International Airport with one trained beagle inspecting items arriving on international flights.

In 2000, larger dogs such as Labrador Retrievers were introduced, launching the “Border Brigade” on the Mexican and Canadian borders, and the “Cargo Brigade” in CBP cargo inspections facilities at airports and seaports.

By the time the USDA transferred the program to CBP in 2003, there were approximately 75 canine teams. To date, the agriculture canine program has grown to over 180 teams which provide screenings at border crossings, airports, cruise terminals, cargo warehouses, and mail facilities that process international passengers and commodities.

The canines all go through a 10-13 week training program at the USDA National Detector Dog Training Center near Atlanta, Georgia before going to work.

All detector dogs used in the programs are adopted from rescue shelters or come from private donations. After serving for nine years, the dogs are retired and are frequently adopted by their handlers. If the handlers are not able to adopt them, CBP makes sure they find a good home, which is no trouble since there is usually a waiting list of people wanting to adopt them.

# US Customs and Border Protecti# Beagle Brigade# USDA# Agriculture# K9

Comments

