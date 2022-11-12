DHS Secretary Mayorkas tells CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus to resign or be fired

Lauren Jessop

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chris Magnus, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and responsible for overseeing the operations and carrying out the agency’s mission of protecting national security, says he has been asked to resign, but is refusing to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSCgz_0j84tWzF00
USCBP Commissioner Chris Magnus;U.S. Customs and Border Protection

On Friday, Magnus, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has asked him to step down or risk being fired.

Magnus, who was sworn in less than one year ago in December 2021, has been criticized for being disengaged and incompetent. He is defending his record and is refusing to step down. “I am excited about the progress I made and look forward continuing that work,” his statement said.

On November 1, over one dozen GOP Congressional representatives sent a letter to President Joseph Biden calling for Magnus’ resignation. A press release from one of the signers, Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY), cited a report from Politico that alleges Magnus “was unengaged in his job, skipped White House meetings on the Border Crisis, badmouthed other agencies, and failed to build relationships needed to secure the border.”

The letter says that since Magnus was sworn in, “reported border-crossing and smuggling numbers have seen a massive increase, with three consecutive months of record-breaking encounters along the Southern Border and seven months in a row of encounters exceeding over 200,000.”

“More than ever,” the letter says, “we need a commissioner who understands the complexity of border policy and the innerworkings [sic] of the CBP agency.”

“Mr. President, it is imperative that the leader of CBP not only understand the border but has a deep and keen understanding of immigration policies. The CBP Commissioner should be engaged on these issues and not asleep at the wheel during the largest border crisis in U.S. history,” they wrote.

Politico claims five current administration officials who work with Magnus say “he is unfamiliar with some of the operations of CBP and instead is focused primarily on reforming the culture of the Border Patrol, addressing its long list of allegations of racism and violence.”

Several of the officials believe Magnus has not properly addressed the increasing number of illegal aliens crossing the border, and instead, attempts to shift the blame to other agencies. For instance, two of the officials said Magnus presented Mayorkas with pages of grievances about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency responsible for arresting and detaining illegals who are residing within the U.S.

“He’s not in the game,” one official told Politico. “Every time there’s a meeting and he’s in it, we’ll get to a conclusion and Magnus will have some sidebar issue that he wants to raise and we’re all like ‘What the f*ck is that about?’”

The Border Patrol Union checked in on the situation on Friday, saying Magnus “was so busy chasing imaginary ‘culture’ problems in BP he forgot his primary job. Chasing unicorns only works if you convince people unicorns exist.”

“BP doesn’t have a culture problem,” they continued. “It has a leadership problem, starting with Biden. Good riddance.”

Magnus told the LA Times on Friday that access to his official Twitter account had been blocked.

# Border Patrol# Border Crisis# Chris Magnus# Alejandro Mayorkas# Department of Homeland Securit

