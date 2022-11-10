Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in October

Louisville, Kentucky – Within a two-week period in October, officers at Louisville’s port of entry discovered and confiscated over 7,000 fraudulent IDs which could be used for criminal activity or fraud.

Between October 12 and October 26, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized a total of 7,790 counterfeit driver’s licenses bound for the U.S. in 4 shipments.

Fraudulent driver's licenses seized U.S. Customs and Border Protection

During a routine examination of inbound shipments on October 12, CBP officers discovered 1,094 U.S., five Australian, two Canadian, and two United Kingdom driver’s licenses in a package that was manifested as trousers.

The CBP statement says the package came from Hong Kong and was addressed to a residence in Cincinnati, which, according to them, is not typical. The addresses on the licenses were from all over the U.S. and they were “concealed inside the shipment to avoid detection.” They all lacked security features and were of poor quality.

One week later, on October 19, another shipment of 2,265 phony driver’s licenses was seized.

Again, the documents had addresses from across the country and were concealed inside a shipment manifested as postcards. As with the previous shipment, it was sent from Hong Kong, lacked security features, and the cards were poorly made.

The press release states that “Counterfeit documents are fake documents that have the appearance of legal documentation but are not issued by a legitimate organization or government agency and are not recognized in the United States as official travel or identification instruments. Only two companies have authorization by the U.S. Department of State to print international driver’s licenses in the United States: The American Automobile Association (AAA) or American Automobile Touring Alliance (AATA). The IDs are considered counterfeit based upon the lack of fine line detail, and exhibit features that are not consistent with the document type.”

On October 26, an inspection of two more shipments arriving from Hong Kong described as “postcard and postcard box” revealed 2,857 counterfeit licenses in one and 1,565 in the second, for a total of 4422.

CBP says the counterfeit licenses seized were for several states including California, Ohio, Georgia, Connecticut, Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa, and Michigan. Most were for college-age students, and some shared the same picture but had different names.

CBP routinely conducts inspection operations on arriving and departing international flights and intercepts narcotics, weapons, currency, prohibited agriculture products, counterfeit goods, and other illicit items at our nation’s 328 international ports of entry.

According to LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office, the reasoning for buying fake IDs has evolved from teenagers trying to get into bars to more nefarious activity. “Some of the major concerns as they relate to fraudulent identity documents include identity theft, worksite enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, fraud linked to immigration-related crimes such as human smuggling and human trafficking, and these documents can be used by those individuals associated with terrorism to minimize their scrutiny undergoing travel screening measures.”

“The use of counterfeit IDs is often linked to terrorist cells, human trafficking, and other illicit and dangerous activities,” said Sutton-Burke. “Our officers are trained to identify many different kinds of fake or illegally modified documents, and they work 24/7 to stop them from coming into the country.”