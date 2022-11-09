Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in October

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – More than 2,000 pounds of drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Louisville during the first month of its new fiscal year.

During the first month of Fiscal Year 2023, which runs from October 2022 to September 2023, CBP officers seized over 2,200 pounds of various drugs in 295 shipments. Those shipments originated from the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Canada.

Drugs hidden in the soles of shoes U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The amounts seized are as follows:

1,406 pounds of Marijuana

271 pounds of Methamphetamine

135 pounds of Khat

126 pounds of N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT)

75 pounds of cocaine

71 pounds of Ketamine

43 pounds of scheduled narcotics and pre-cursors

29 pounds of Magic Mushrooms

29 pounds of Liquid Methamphetamine

20 pounds of steroids

Drug smugglers come up with interesting ways to hide their narcotics when they ship them. Officers have found drugs in toys, soles of shoes, clothing, caulk tubes, metal cylinders, paint products, and even in body cavities.

“These seizures are the dangers our officers face every night, and it doesn’t stop,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville. “Our officers do an outstanding job stopping these shipments. These criminals keep trying different ways to sneak their contraband in and our officers do a better job of finding it and stopping it in its tracks.”

“The seizure of these shipments is a testament to the outstanding job our CBP officers do every day,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “Our officers are out there stopping these illegal substances from reaching the public and endangering lives.”

CBP seized an average of 4,732 pounds of dangerous drugs every day across the United States last year. Learn more about what CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2021.

While we are focused on the chaos at our southwest border, agents and officers across the country are working to keep us safe by stopping criminals, drugs, and potentially harmful agricultural products from entering the country.