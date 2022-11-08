Asian business owners targets of burglaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. – An investigation into a series of residential burglaries targeting Asian American business owners is underway in Pennsylvania.

Police Crime Scene Tape by JobsForFelonsHub is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

On November 7, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the investigation, saying that to date, nearly one million dollars in cash and personal property have been stolen from the homes of Asian Americans who own Chinese restaurants.

While no specific cities were named, Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police said that many of these crimes occurred in the northeastern part of the state, and similar burglaries have been reported across the commonwealth. "We want business owners to be aware of this trend and take preventive measures,” he cautioned.

The perpetrators appear to operate as a team, with one person acting as a lookout while one or two enter the home, primarily taking cash and jewelry, and another team member waits in a getaway vehicle. The thieves act quickly, and are in and out within 30 minutes. Police cannot say at this time if any one group of individuals is coordinating the burglaries.

Investigators believe the burglars observe the activity at the targeted homes and track the activity patterns of residents to determine when the house will be unoccupied. They sometimes disguise themselves by wearing yellow safety vests or posing as landscapers.

Although hate crimes against Asians began increasing in 2020, these robberies are, according to the PSP, most likely based on the burglars having a “cultural generalization of the Asian community that leads them to believe large amounts of money are kept in their homes.”

Last year, federal prosecutors indicted eight individuals from New Jersey and Pennsylvania for their roles in a sophisticated burglary operation that targeted over 50 homes of Asian business owners in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware.

In many of those cases, PSP says the actors learned where restaurant owners lived by entering their cars for registration cards, installing makeshift tracking devices on their vehicles, or following them home from work.

The following preventive measures are recommended by the Pennsylvania State Police:

Secure cash and valuables in your home.

Be aware of individuals and vehicles in your neighborhood that are not typically there.

Install motion sensor lights around your home.

Consider having surveillance cameras and an alarm system installed.

Keep your vehicle locked while at work and secure registration information.

Be aware of anyone who might be following you home.

In addition, report suspicious activity to your local police department