Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas border

Migrants crossing Rio Grande River U.S. Customs and Border Protection

EL PASO, Texas – A group of illegal aliens waving huge Venezuelan and Honduran flags clashed with Border Patrol agents Monday after crossing the Rio Grande River, and reminiscent of the “whipping” incident, some of the media were quick to claim agents shot rubber bullets at the group.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), on October 31, agents fired pepper balls at the large group after one agent was assaulted with a flagpole and another was hit and injured by a thrown rock.

A statement issued by CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said he is “monitoring reports surrounding events in El Paso in which several hundred migrants attempted to enter the United States without authorization along the Rio Grande River International Boundary, near downtown El Paso.”

“During this event,” Magnus said, “preliminary reports indicate that several individuals became combative and physically assaultive, resulting in the deployment of pepper ball munitions— a less-than-lethal system that agents are trained to use in order to protect themselves and others from attack.”

He also indicated they are reviewing the incident in accordance with the need to ensure any use of force complies with CBP’s policies.

Border Patrol sources told the New York Post that “chaos broke out as a large group of immigrants who have been camped out just a few feet from the U.S.-Mexico border tried to cross the river together,” and crowd control measures were initiated by agents.

The Post reported that many of the aliens involved were Venezuelans who had tried to enter the country previously but were returned back across the border under the Biden administration’s new agreement with Mexico.

On October 12, the administration announced surprising new rules for Venezuelans. It is a push for them to opt for legal immigration, and the question remains whether this was done for some political gain, as the move comes just ahead of the midterm elections, and the border is an important issue for voters.

The new process includes lawful entry into the United States for up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelans, and requires the cooperation of Mexico to accept the return of individuals who attempt to enter the country illegally.

In order to apply, Venezuelan nationals would need advance authorization to travel to the U.S. by air. Once approved, they would be granted a temporary stay for a period of two years, “for urgent humanitarian reasons and significant public benefit.”

Eligibility requires Venezuelans:

have a U.S.-based supporter;

undergo rigorous biometric and biographic security vetting;

be fully vaccinated and meet other health requirements.

Venezuelans are ineligible to apply if they:

have been removed from the U.S. in the past five years;

have crossed the border between ports of entry after the date of announcement without authorization;

have irregularly entered Mexico or Panama after the announcement date, or are a

permanent resident or dual national of any country other than Venezuela, or currently

hold refugee status in another country;

have not completed public health requirements and vaccinations.

Over the past month, thousands of Venezuelans have been sent back to Mexico. There have been protests, and many have vowed to re-enter illegally despite the new rule.

The situation on Monday could have turned even more violent, as mentioned by Matt Benacci of The Calvary - Dispatch. “It should be noted,” he says, “that the incident didn’t actually seem to rise to the level of a riot. It’s probably also worth noting that swift action is almost certainly what kept it from becoming anything truly serious.”

Over 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since 2014 due to political and economic crises. The UN calls it “the second-largest external displacement crisis in the world.” They list Ukraine as having more than 7.2 million refugees recorded across Europe.