Day of the Dead is a celebration of life, not to be confused with Halloween

Lauren Jessop

Day of the Dead, or el Día de los Muertos, is a Mexican holiday celebrated annually between October 31 and November 2 to honor departed family members with joy-filled celebrations, not sorrow. Although it is celebrated around the same time as Halloween, the two are not to be confused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1p2U_0isaU11b00
"Day of the Dead"by Señor Codo; licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

In addition, the Catholic holidays of All Saints’ Day, and All Souls’ Day fall within the same time period, and while somewhat related in how they are celebrated, they are all different in origin and tradition.

Halloween is celebrated on October 31, and its origins come from an ancient pagan Celtic festival known as Samhain (pronounced SAH-win in Gaelic) in which people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts or evil spirits. In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as All Saints’ Day, a day set aside to honor saints, and the day before it became known as All Hallows Eve.

Centuries later, Halloween has little resemblance to its origins and has become a day of dressing up in costumes and Trick or Treating for candy.

The Day of the Dead is most closely related to All Souls’ Day which dates back to the fourth century, is commemorated on November 2, and like the Mexican holiday, it honors the departed, but with special masses in church.

The Day of the Dead is unique in that it is celebrated over several days. According to The History Channel, “the gates of heaven are opened at midnight on October 31 and the spirits of children can rejoin their families for 24 hours. The spirits of adults can do the same on November 2.”

The holiday has evolved over time, but its origins began around 3,000 years ago with the rituals of the Aztecs, the pre-Hispanic people of Mexico, who saw death as an everyday part of life. While the holiday originated in Mexico, it is also celebrated throughout Latin America.

It was believed that upon death, a person traveled to Chicunamictlán, or Land of the Dead. After a journey of several years, and successfully passing through nine challenging levels, a person’s soul would reach the final resting place of Mictlán.

The rituals of family members honoring their dead with food, water, and tools to aid them in their difficult journey were originally held in August, but after the Spanish arrived and began converting the native people to Catholicism, the holiday was shifted to coincide with All Saint’s Day and All Souls’ Day.

Modern Day of the Dead celebrations include altars, called ofrendas, that are constructed in families’ homes, on which favorite items of their loved ones and their photos are placed, along with candles, flowers, decorations, and food. Parades are also held in some areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZqov_0isaU11b00
"Day of the Dead Altar/ Altar de Dia de los Muertos"by San José Public Library; licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Typically, graves are also decorated with candles, flowers, and sugar skulls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oV3r_0isaU11b00
"Día de Muertos"by linkogecko; licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Popular symbols of the holiday are skeletons (calacas) and skulls (calaveras).

José Guadalupe Posada (1852-1913) is credited with producing “la Calavera Catrina,” or “La Catrina,” as it is now known. The character was a parody of a 19th-Century upper-class Mexican woman drawn in calavera style and it has become recognized worldwide as the symbol of el Día de los Muertos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vHOv_0isaU11b00
"Giant Calavera de la Catrina in the Zocalo"by -Chupacabras; licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

The boundaries between the living and the dead are blurred for a short time each year while beautiful displays are created to honor and remember loved ones that have passed on.

“When there is no one left in the living world who remembers you, you disappear from this world,” is a quote from the Disney/Pixar film Coco, and it explains in one sentence why this holiday is so important to so many.

Feliz día de los Muertos!

