Emmaus, PA

Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant

Lauren Jessop

The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places.

During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.

As it happened, less than 10 miles away from our first location, we found what we were looking for. The House & Barn is located in Emmaus and their website states that two “entities” have reportedly been seen on the property over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9nxQ_0ilSITQJ00
The House & Barn, Emmaus, PALauren Jessop

The eatery is located on what was a farm back in the day that was owned some time ago by one of the area’s most prominent citizens, General Henry Clay Trexler. There are three structures on the property; The House, which was built in 1900, and is the restaurant; The Shed, an outdoor seating area inside of an old corn crib shed; and The Barn, which is used for group events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfAPH_0ilSITQJ00
The House & Barn, Emmaus, PALauren Jessop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWRLX_0ilSITQJ00
The House & Barn, Emmaus, PALauren Jessop

According to their website, one of the bartenders described the male, who has been seen in The Barn, as wearing a white cape and “not very friendly.”

We did not garner any additional information about the male during our visit, but we did get a few more details on the female, who is friendly, and of whom there have been more sightings.

We were not able to connect with the owners, but our waitress told us she has heard many stories about the female entity being seen and heard.

Apparently, a young girl died in a bedroom on the second floor, which is now a dining room used for small groups. Her death was not caused by anything nefarious – she most likely died of some illness.

She told us that objects have been moved and that employees don’t take their time getting out of there after closing in the evening. In fact, their website says that in 2015, while renovations were taking place, workers were “so spooked that they refused to work at night.”

The only spirits we saw that day were in the adult beverages we enjoyed with our meals, but it was a sunny afternoon, so we may need to go back another time after the sun goes down.

Lauren Jessop, aka Billie Hall, has a need for balance, a strong sense of fairness, and digs for facts before forming an opinion. Facts are always the foundation for everything she writes.

Easton, PA
