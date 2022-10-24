Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?

The peaceful and quaint cemetery across the street from Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury holds the remains of some of Lehigh Valley’s earliest settlers. It is also the site, that according to legend, where a horrific end was met by a Revolutionary War veteran during an altercation with the devil himself.

The story of Tambour Yokel has been passed down for over 200 years and is as far-fetched as it is intriguing, but it is also well documented.

This event was said to have taken place in Morgenland Cemetery, also known as Eastern Salisbury Jerusalem Cemetery, located in East Salisbury Township in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Many of the oldest headstones are unreadable now, but documents list the earliest birth and burial dates as 1720 and 1791, respectively.

Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church (Eastern Salisbury Church), East Salisbury Twp., Allentown, PA Lauren Jessop

According to Find a Grave, there are approximately 25 Civil War veterans interred at the location. During our visit there, in addition to Civil War veterans, we also saw several headstones belonging to those who fought in the War of 1812.

Edward S Bower 1848-1909, Civil War veteran Lauren Jessop

Conrad Weil 1795-1871, War of 1812 veteran Lauren Jessop

Eastern Salisbury Church, as it is also known, was originally built in 1759 as a log structure, but according to church records, it had become “dilapidated, and the people were too poor to erect a new one and thus were led to throw in their resources and membership” with a new congregation in Upper Saucon. Although regular services ceased at Eastern Salisbury Church, burials continued in the cemetery.

“It is estimated the church was no longer in use by 1791 and the site lay dormant for over 50 years until the cornerstone of the present church was laid on May 13, 1847.

Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church (Eastern Salisbury Church) Lauren Jessop

The editors of the “History of Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, and a Genealogical and Biographical Record of Its Families, Volume 1” published in 1914 affirmed the lack of funds as being a factor in not replacing the church. “The spot was abandoned for church purposes because the congregation was too small and the people were too poor to erect a new house of worship.”

However, they offer up an additional hypothesis for the decline in membership, suggesting it had something to do with “a gruesome tale of how, shortly after the close of the Revolutionary War, the devil one night slew, dismembered and carried away from the cemetery the body of a certain Tambour Yokel.”

“That this legend powerfully affected the community cannot be gainsaid, for even today the story is widely circulated and frequently credited and there are still people to be found who will drive several miles extra on a dark night to avoid passing the cemetery.”

The introduction to a ballad written by Joseph Henry Dubbs, D.D., LL.D. in the late 1800’s about the story, and published in his book “Home Ballads and Metrical Versions,” says that although the legend is sometimes told “with fanciful exaggerations,” it can be traced for more than a century.

“Whatever may have been its historic foundation, it is certain that, a few years ago, it was very generally credited,” Dubbs wrote. “It was always told with due solemnity, as an example of the mysterious punishment of a dreadful crime.”

The ballad begins:

“Tell the story with bated breath-

A story of horror, and gloom, and death.

A little church on a lonely hill;

A churchyard near it, calm and still.

Fair in the morning’s early light

Dark and gloomy it seems at night.

Then it is said in the olden time,

Happened a nameless deed of crime:

And stalwart men with swiftest pace,

Haste when they pass that dreadful place.”

It continues, calling Yokel a worthless wretch, saying he had sold his soul to the devil in order to save his own life during the American Revolution.

The details, as told by Ellen Flynn, who writes about haunted and spooky places on her Facebook page Creepy Lehigh Valley, fills in some of the gaps that the ballad leaves.

Tambour Yokel did not care much about fighting the British, but rather, joined the army in order to avoid being humiliated due to a beating he received from another local man named John after Yokel insulted the man’s wife.

Yokel was reportedly a drummer during the war and showed up at the town’s local tavern upon his return in his uniform and carrying the drum around his neck. As Ms. Flynn states, “Rumor had it that he had sold his soul to the devil in order to survive so he could come back home and give John the beating he owed him in retaliation.”

From the account told, Yokel appeared to have already stopped at a tavern or two, but he ordered a drink and started shouting that he was looking for John, calling him a coward. “Is he too afraid of me to show his face? Where is he? I owe him a good beating and I aim to give it to him tonight!”

Yokel was informed that John had been killed in the war and was buried nearby in the cemetery. That did not stop him from wanting to carry out the beating, and he said he was going there to raise John from the dead to do it.

“The foe you hated, and sought to kill,

Now rests in the churchyard on the hill,

Ho! What of that? The drummer cried,

Perhaps it was well the coward died;

But I know a way, as you’ll see to-night,

To bring the man from his grave to fight.”

Yokel left, with the men who were in the tavern in tow, for they wanted to witness this feat.

As they arrived, Yokel was said to have jumped onto the stone wall surrounding the graveyard, and after placing his lantern down, he began beating his drum and loudly calling for John to come out.

“‘Come forth!’ he cried, through the startled night,

‘Come forth, thou fiend, from the grave and fight!’”

In his inebriated state, he lost his balance and fell off the wall and into the graveyard, after which the men heard screams that eventually faded into silence.

“But soon a cry that was wild and shrill

Was heard from the churchyard on the hill.

‘Help! help!” he cried, but none drew near,

His comrades trembled, aghast with fear,

In silence waiting – that godless crew –

While the cries still fainter and fainter grew."

No one was brave enough to jump over the wall to find out what happened, so they went home and came back in the morning, only to find what was described as a scene of carnage.

“There, ‘mid the graves, the man they found,

Naked and cold on the trodden ground;

Scattered his garments, far and wide;

Bloody the soil where the wretch had died.”

As the story has been passed down through the years, two versions of what they found in the cemetery exist. One version says Yokel’s naked body was found dismembered, with parts scattered throughout the graveyard; the other claims no body was found, but the amount of blood on the ground could only mean he did not survive.

“And this was all; but who can tell

Who wounded the victim, and how he fell?

Did a panther, perchance, of the forest tear

The limbs of the wretched boaster there?

Or, was it the fiend, as the neighbors say,

That bore his godless soul away?”

Was it the devil that killed Tambour Yokel?

Have you heard a different version of this story, or possibly more details about it? If so, please let us know in the comments.