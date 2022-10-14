Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horseback

Correction: The original article listed the guide’s name as Annie. Her name is Andie.

GETTYSBURG, PA – I recently attended an event in Gettysburg, and prior to making the trip, a colleague of mine who was making the trip with me, mentioned they had heard about a tour of the battlefields done on horseback. It sounded great, so we made our reservations. We were both pretty excited about it, and the experience turned out to be even better than expected. The tour was fantastic, plus we learned that the people behind the operation are veterans, and are big on giving back to their community, making for an all-around win-win situation.

We booked our spots not knowing much more than the fact that we would be spending about two hours on a horse and listening to a guide, while traversing through the land that the Battle of Gettysburg had been fought.

A rider getting a tour of the battlefields Horse Tours of Gettysburg

When we arrived, we were greeted by the staff at Confederate Trails of Gettysburg, who made all of us feel warmly welcomed, and had us laughing within minutes. Rachel Stephens, one of the owners, and her staff carried out the compulsory tasks, such as the signing of waivers, and the matching of riders to horses, as efficiently as it was entertaining.

We safely saddled up and off we went, listening to our guide Andie by way of an ear bud connected to a transmitter around our neck.

Horseback tour of Gettysburg Battlefields Lauren Jessop

Andie is a licensed guide who told us she has been doing this for about 25 years. This was evident as she led us through the battlefields, explaining the details of the events that occurred July 1-3, 1863.

Listening to the stories while traveling through the landscape on horseback, the very same way Union and Confederate officers did over 150 years ago, we tried to picture what it was like during the civil war’s bloodiest battle. It was a very powerful experience.

Horseback tour of Gettysburg Battlefields Horse Tours of Gettysburg

The information provided to us was as interesting as the scenery was beautiful, and the light rain that fell during our ride may have left us all with damp clothing, but it did not seem to take away from anyone’s enjoyment in the least.

The owners, Rachel and Doug Stephens, are both current and former military. Doug is a retired Master Sergeant Army/Air Force Medic who was wounded in combat during one of his six deployments. Rachel also served in the Army and Air Force as a Flight Nurse and currently holds the rank of Lt. Colonel in the Delaware National Guard. In the off season, she works as a Registered Nurse and has a particular interest in serving elderly patients. She attributes this affection to the close relationship she has with her grandmother.

The two met while they were serving as medics in the Army – Doug on Huey helicopters and Rachel on HUMV ambulances. They later changed their branch of service to the Air Force.

Rachel and Doug started their business in 2010, but in the years prior to that, they would bring their children to Gettysburg on July 3 to share the history with them. The date is not only the anniversary of one of the battles; it is also their wedding anniversary.

The couple started out with five borrowed horses and now has a herd of over 80. They also employ 10-20 full time seasonal staff members, as well as up to a dozen part-time year round residents from the area. Their three children, now adults, also help out in various capacities.

“It has been [sic] honor bringing our family’s love of horses into our ‘little’ family business and take it to where we are today,” their website says. “We are absolutely fortunate to be able to give over 17,000 visitors to Gettysburg National Military Park a Year, the unique experience of touring the Gettysburg Battlefield by horse with a Licensed Battlefield Guide.”

Doug Stephens recently received the Gettysburg Connection Outstanding Community Contributor Award for his many efforts locally and beyond.

Darah Gardner-Hickman, who nominated Stephens for the award cited his “never-ending optimism and always-present way” he goes about life and business. She says he does not make money from many of the opportunities he has brought to the community; he gets involved “to give back and bring together the community, and sometimes to help pick people off the ground that just need a little bit of help to see the bigger picture.”

Stephens has done work with Wounded Warriors, and supports other local businesses, but his most notable contribution might be his role in the creation of the Gettysburg Mounted Police Unit. Confederate Trails of Gettysburg supports the unit both financially and in the training of its officers and the horses.

Gettysburg Mounted Police Unit Horse Tours of Gettysburg

“The Gettysburg Police Mounted Unit exists because of Doug’s passion,” Police Chief Robert Glenny told the Gettysburg Connection. “I will be forever grateful. They provide everything. He wants to do everything he can for the community.”

Gettysburg Mounted Police Unit Horse Tours of Gettysburg

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give,” is a quote often misattributed to Winston Churchill, but the Stephens family would probably agree with this, no matter who said it.

If riding a horse is not your thing, Horse Tours of Gettysburg Guided Tours (Confederate Trails of Gettysburg and the Victorian Carriage Company) also does Battlefield Carriage Tours, Private Guided Car Tours, and Town history Walking and Carriage Tours. They do shut down during the winter, so check their website for available dates.

Victorian Carriage Company Tours of Gettysburg Horse Tours of Gettysburg

According to the National Park Service, nearly one million people travel to Gettysburg every year to soak up the history of what is considered to be one of the most important battles of the civil war, as well as a significant event in American history.