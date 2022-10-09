Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from Guatemala

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The man accused of stabbing eight people last week on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, was identified as an illegal alien from Guatemala.

Yoni Barrios, Guatemalan national, stabbing suspect Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

On Thursday, October 6, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios, a Guatemalan national who is in the U.S. illegally, stabbed eight people on the sidewalk near the Wynn Las Vegas Resort. The two victims killed in the attack were Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30. Authorities said that DiGiovanni died from a chest wound and Hallett was stabbed in the back.

Barrios was charged by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:42 am, and according to The Associated Press, the arrest report said Barrios was wearing a chef’s long-sleeved white jacket when he approached a group of women dressed as showgirls who make money having their photos taken with tourists. He told them he was a chef.

A few of the performers felt uncomfortable and backed away when he removed a black carbon knife from a suitcase, and one woman stated that Barrios stabbed her in the back before stabbing DiGiovanni.

The arrest report says “Barrios thought the women were laughing at him and making fun of his clothing,” and that he “started running and looking for groups of people so he could ‘let the anger out.’”

After a brief chase, the suspect was captured by police and security guards, and police seized the 12-inch knife that was thrown into nearby bushes by Barrios.

Barrios told police he arrived in Las Vegas from Los Angeles two days earlier to move in with a friend, but that friend refused to let him stay at their home, after which he took a bus to the Las Vegas Strip.

The police report said the suspect claimed that “on the bus ride to the strip people were making fun of him and he wasn’t being treated like a human being.” He also supposedly inquired about a janitorial job at the Wynn Las Vegas Casino, telling a security guard he was selling his knives to raise money to return home to Guatemala, but the guard told him to “jump in front of a train.”

A source from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News Barrios has a criminal record in California and they had no record of him prior to this incident. It is likely that he is one of the 500,000 gotaways recorded since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2022 (October 2021).

The Border Patrol Union makes the point that these deaths were preventable because Barrios should not have been in the U.S. in the first place.

KVVU reports that Barrios made his first court appearance on Friday, October 7, and is being held in the Clark County Detention Center until his next appearance on October 11. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said his office would give serious consideration to pursuing the death penalty, but that it was too early to make that determination.