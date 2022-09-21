Illegal Border Crossings Surpass 2 Million

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released its operational statistics for the month of August, and with one month to go in Fiscal Year 22, the number of illegal border crossings has reached a record-breaking two million.

In total, there were 203,598 illegal border crossings in August along the southwest border, a 1.7 percent increase compared to July, and 22 percent of those were individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months.

CBP explains that many individuals who are expelled under Title 42 attempt to re-enter the U.S., contributing to a higher-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts, which bumps up the number of total encounters. The number of unique encounters nationwide in August was 157,921 – a 2.2 percent increase from July.

Of the total number of unique encounters, 55,333 (35%) were from Venezuela, Cuba, or Nicaragua – a 175 percent increase from last year. The number of individuals from Mexico and northern Central America were down for the third month in a row, accounting for 36 percent of encounters. CBP attributes the shift in numbers to the “large number of individuals fleeing failing communist regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.”

The total number of illegal aliens encountered at the southwest border this fiscal year to date is now 2,150,639, and 2,493,723 nationwide.

Southwest Land Border Encounters By Month Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A breakdown by demographics:

Single adults: 140,210, an increase of 4.2 percent compared to July.

Family Unit Individuals: 51,725, a decrease of one percent from last month.

Unaccompanied Children: 11,365, a decrease of 14 percent from the previous month.

There have been 1.5 million single adults encountered at the southwest border, accounting for 69 percent of the total.

CBP’s press release states that 73,153 individuals, or 35 percent of the total, were processed under Title 42, the CDC rule that allows the U.S. to expel migrants due to pandemic health concerns, but the Biden administration is fighting to end that provision.

They note, “more individuals encountered at the border will be removed or expelled this year than any previous year” and list that number at 1,300,467. This makes sense given the number of individuals encountered is also higher than any previous year.

Drugs

Nationwide, drug seizures by weight (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana) were up 1.4 percent in August compared to July.

Cocaine seizures increased 193 percent

Methamphetamine decreased 44 percent

Heroin seizures decreased 10 percent

Fentanyl seizures increased 6 percent

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reports there were 78 aliens on the FBI’s Terror Watchlist arrested at the border in Fiscal Year 22, 12 of them in August alone.

Additionally, since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2022 (October 2021), there have been over 500,000 known “gotaways,” totaling 900,000 since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021. These are illegal border crossers that have evaded Border Patrol, have been recorded on camera or spotted, but were not apprehended.

Aliens with criminal records are frequently apprehended entering in large groups, many with convictions of sex crimes against minors, and having been deported multiple times.

At the epicenter of the crisis is the Del Rio Sector where groups in the hundreds are crossing in a steady stream. Their sector accounts for over 60 percent of all encounters at the border. Last weekend, Border Patrol Agents apprehended almost 3,000 illegal border crossers, and migrants are drowning every day while attempting to cross the Rio Grande River.

Mexican officials in Piedras Negras are also recovering drowning victims. Piedras Negras sits across the river from Eagle Pass, Texas in the Del Rio Sector.

Mexican officials recover drowning victims Source: Radio Zocalo Noticias

Members of the Biden administration insist the border is secure, but the statistics and the people actually on the ground say otherwise.