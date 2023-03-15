Clay County’s taxes at work: Projected projects and funds for the next 10 years

Photo by Clay County Government

A 10-year Capital Improvement and Impact Fee Plan was presented to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, outlining the county’s projected income from various sources and the priorities for spending the money.

While the Capital Improvement Plan budgets projects for the next 10 years, the current plan falls about $8 million short after seven years. The county only needs to accurately budget this plan for the next five years and will need to reassess its tax income down the road as taxes and the cost of construction change.

“We are doing more projects than the county’s ever done at one time,” said Assistant County Manager Troy Nagle, explaining that this was the first time the county had gone over a 10-year plan for prioritizing funding growth.

The Capital Improvement Plan is the framework for funding these different types of projects:

County equipment – Maintained through 10 years

Public safety and CCSO maintained through 10 years

Four fire stations in years 6-10

A warehouse, 911 training building, public safety operations center

Increased road resurfacing gradually to $10 million in Year 6

A proportional share of community parks and a regional park

The plan is not yet finalized, but the presentation predicted the sources of income for the county and how that income should be spent to accommodate the county’s growth. Below is an outline of the different ways Clay County will fund its public projects and which projects will likely be funded.

Development Fees

Northeast Sector – $742,218

Proposed – Bonded Road Project CR 220

West Sector – $231,983

Proposed – Bonded Road Project CR 218

Branan Field APF - $1,385,734

Proposed – Long Bay Road Extension

Lake Asbury APF - $287,318

Proposed – EW 1 (Block Island Connection)

Sidewalk Fund - $186,867

Proposed - Use for Bonded Road Projects

Legacy Impact Fees

Impact Fee District 2– $7.4 million

County Road 315 - Willow Springs – $1.7 million and Radar Road - $5.8 million

Impact Fee District 3 - $4.6 million

Cosmos to Carter Spencer Design- $1.6 million and Bonded Road - Pinetree to Cosmos - $3 million

Mobility Impact Fees

District 1 – Middleburg\Clay Hill – $2.0 million

Proposed – County Road 218

District 2 – Orange Park\Fleming Island - $2.3 million

Proposed – County Road 220

District 7 – Keystone Heights\South Clay - $530,000

Proposed – State Road 100 (Design) or Trail Improvements

District 4 – Lake Asbury\Green Cove Springs - $61 million

$29 million to Bonded Road

District 5 – Oakleaf\Branan Field - $21 million

Proposed – County Road 220 and Baxley Road

Bonded Road Project

This money must be spent by March 2025

Interest Revenue - $1.2 million estimated

Supplemented by: Mobility Fees ($29 million) and Impact Fees ($5 million)

Infrastructure Impact Fees

Administrative – $ 8.3 million

Proposed – 911\Training Building, Warehouse, New Jail Plans, Admin 3rd Floor Remodel (After Building Department Building)

Fire\Rescue - $18.9 million

Proposed – Funding for 8 Stations, Warehouse, Training, Public Safety Administration

Sheriff’s Office - $14.3 million

Proposed – Warehouse, Public Safety Operations

Libraries\Culture - $5.2 million

Proposed – None proposed – Consideration of Cultural Council

Regional Park - $5.2 million

Proposed – Phase 2 and Phase 3

Community Parks Impact Fees

District 1 – Middleburg\Clay Hill – $181,000

District 2 – Orange Park\Fleming Island - $363,000

District 7 – Keystone Heights\South Clay - $181,000

District 4 – Lake Asbury\Green Cove Springs - $13 million

District 5 – Oakleaf\Branan Field - $545,000

No specific projects are recommended yet. This is pending the completion of the Park Master Plan

Other Restricted Funds

Solid Waste Fund – $20 million

Proposed – Facility Upgrades

Building Fund - $10 million

Proposed – New Department Building

TDC Transfers – $845,000

Proposed – Fairgrounds Improvements, Regional Park

Boater Improvement Fund - $1.3 million

Proposed – Waiting on the Park Master Plan

American Rescue Plan