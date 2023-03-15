Clay County’s taxes at work: Projected projects and funds for the next 10 years

Lauren Fox

Photo byClay County Government

A 10-year Capital Improvement and Impact Fee Plan was presented to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, outlining the county’s projected income from various sources and the priorities for spending the money.

While the Capital Improvement Plan budgets projects for the next 10 years, the current plan falls about $8 million short after seven years. The county only needs to accurately budget this plan for the next five years and will need to reassess its tax income down the road as taxes and the cost of construction change.

“We are doing more projects than the county’s ever done at one time,” said Assistant County Manager Troy Nagle, explaining that this was the first time the county had gone over a 10-year plan for prioritizing funding growth.

The Capital Improvement Plan is the framework for funding these different types of projects:

  • County equipment – Maintained through 10 years
  • Public safety and CCSO maintained through 10 years
  • Four fire stations in years 6-10
  • A warehouse, 911 training building, public safety operations center
  • Increased road resurfacing gradually to $10 million in Year 6
  • A proportional share of community parks and a regional park

The plan is not yet finalized, but the presentation predicted the sources of income for the county and how that income should be spent to accommodate the county’s growth. Below is an outline of the different ways Clay County will fund its public projects and which projects will likely be funded.

Development Fees

  • Northeast Sector – $742,218

Proposed – Bonded Road Project CR 220

  • West Sector – $231,983

Proposed – Bonded Road Project CR 218

  • Branan Field APF - $1,385,734

Proposed – Long Bay Road Extension

  • Lake Asbury APF - $287,318

Proposed – EW 1 (Block Island Connection)

  • Sidewalk Fund - $186,867

Proposed - Use for Bonded Road Projects

Legacy Impact Fees

  • Impact Fee District 2– $7.4 million

County Road 315 - Willow Springs – $1.7 million and Radar Road - $5.8 million

  • Impact Fee District 3 - $4.6 million

Cosmos to Carter Spencer Design- $1.6 million and Bonded Road - Pinetree to Cosmos - $3 million

Mobility Impact Fees

  • District 1 – Middleburg\Clay Hill – $2.0 million

Proposed – County Road 218

  • District 2 – Orange Park\Fleming Island - $2.3 million

Proposed – County Road 220

  • District 7 – Keystone Heights\South Clay - $530,000

Proposed – State Road 100 (Design) or Trail Improvements

  • District 4 – Lake Asbury\Green Cove Springs - $61 million

$29 million to Bonded Road

  • District 5 – Oakleaf\Branan Field - $21 million

Proposed – County Road 220 and Baxley Road

Bonded Road Project

  • This money must be spent by March 2025
  • Interest Revenue - $1.2 million estimated
  • Supplemented by: Mobility Fees ($29 million) and Impact Fees ($5 million)

Infrastructure Impact Fees

  • Administrative – $ 8.3 million

Proposed – 911\Training Building, Warehouse, New Jail Plans, Admin 3rd Floor Remodel (After Building Department Building)

  • Fire\Rescue - $18.9 million

Proposed – Funding for 8 Stations, Warehouse, Training, Public Safety Administration

  • Sheriff’s Office - $14.3 million

Proposed – Warehouse, Public Safety Operations

  • Libraries\Culture - $5.2 million

Proposed – None proposed – Consideration of Cultural Council

  • Regional Park - $5.2 million

Proposed – Phase 2 and Phase 3

Community Parks Impact Fees

  • District 1 – Middleburg\Clay Hill – $181,000
  • District 2 – Orange Park\Fleming Island - $363,000
  • District 7 – Keystone Heights\South Clay - $181,000
  • District 4 – Lake Asbury\Green Cove Springs - $13 million
  • District 5 – Oakleaf\Branan Field - $545,000
  • No specific projects are recommended yet. This is pending the completion of the Park Master Plan

Other Restricted Funds

  • Solid Waste Fund – $20 million

Proposed – Facility Upgrades

  • Building Fund - $10 million

Proposed – New Department Building

  • TDC Transfers – $845,000

Proposed – Fairgrounds Improvements, Regional Park

  • Boater Improvement Fund - $1.3 million

Proposed – Waiting on the Park Master Plan

American Rescue Plan

  • This must be completed by December 2024
  • Health Department Renovation - $6 million - Started
  • Health Care Reimbursements - $5.5 million - Completed
  • Regional Park - $3.1 million - Started
  • Drainage Improvements - $6 million – In Progress
  • Jail Improvements\Conversion – $5.2 million – Pending Contract
  • Park Improvements – $2 million - Started
  • Indigo Branch – $3 million
  • Pine Ridge – $900,000 - Completed
  • Storm Water Study – $1.3 million – In Progress

