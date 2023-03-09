Changes to land use map proposed for 270-unit Orange Park apartment complex

Photo by Clay County government

Plans for a 270-unit apartment complex will go before the Clay County commissioners during their upcoming meeting on March 28. Commissioners will vote on whether to change the 2040 Future Land Use Map for about 24 acres of land on Oak Lane in Orange Park to allow for the nine-building project to be developed.

If approved, the allowed land density would go from 10 units per acre to 16 units per acre. A density bonus would also allow up to 20 units for elderly, handicapped or moderate to low-income housing.

Mark Shelton, a planner from the nationwide planning and engineering consulting firm Kimley-Horn Associates, presented the plan for the project known as Republic Multi-Family at Tuesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Multiple Clay County residents took to the public comments, expressing concerns about traffic congestion, flooding and the overcrowding of schools in the area.

Addressing citizens’ concerns over flooding, Shelton explained that two acres of wetlands on the property would be preserved, and two ponds would be added. Developers also plan to fix a pipe to help with drainage in the area.

The complex would add about 29 students to local schools if it gets built, Clay County School Board representative Lance Addison said.

“[The development] does have a negative impact on Ridgeview Elementary School,” said Addison, explaining that it could put the school at over 110% capacity, forcing the district to rezone and send children to other schools. He explained that this could also cause a transportation issue for students.

“The builders are asking to build a monstrosity,” Clay County resident Shay Calhoun commented, going on to say the area did not need 270 new homes.

While the development seemed to present capacity issues for the area, the apartment complex could help address the county’s lack of affordable housing.

“The first impediment to addressing the housing shortage is zoning,” Planning Commissioner Bill Garrison said. “It would be a big step in helping address potential possible housing for people… There’s not enough affordable housing for people in Clay County.”

The Planning Commission voted not to recommend approval of the project to the Board of County Commissioners. Ultimately, the decision is left up to the County Commissioners at their March 28 meeting.

“This is a workable plan at the wrong site and at the wrong time,” Planning Commissioner Howard Norton said. “I don’t think the infrastructures in place for the plan that's being proposed.”