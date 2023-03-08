Clay County families can enjoy Spring Break at these nearby destinations

Lauren Fox

It’s almost time for Clay County public schools to spring into a week-long break. A week away from the classroom may be a sweet relief for many students. For some families, however, being faced with a surplus of free time may leave them wondering, “what should we do?”

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Spring Break without needing to stray far from home. Here are five nearby destinations and activities for the family to make the most of a wonderful week off, all within 100 miles of Clay County.

Amelia Island Kayak Excursions- Amelia Island

Photo byAmelia Island Kayak Excursions Facebook page

Paddle along scenic rivers and creeks with a guided kayak tour and experience some of North Florida's pristine nature along the water. You don’t need to be an expert kayaker to enjoy one of these tours: the company offers a variety of tours for all skill levels.

Families with young children may enjoy a beginner-level excursion, while those looking for a challenge can enjoy longer kayak tours through different water paths. While kids of all ages are allowed on these kayaks, children under 12 must ride tandem with an adult.

Tours include complimentary snacks for hungry paddlers, as well as a free digital photo album, so families can remember their water-bound Spring Break.

Photo byAmelia Island Kayak Excursions Facebook page

For those preferring to sit back and relax along the water, the company also offers private boat tours for groups of up to six people- no paddling required. Groups can bring their own snack and drinks so they can picnic while watching the local wildlife.

Groups should call or go online to book their tour ahead of time.

  • Price: Kayak tours start at about $60, and boat tours start at $150 per hour.
  • Location: 3 S Front St., Fernandina Beach
  • Contact: (904)557-5307
  • Website: Amelia Island Kayak Excursions

Depot Park- Gainesville

Photo byDepot Park Facebook page

Boasting a playground, splash pad, conservation area, museum and trails, Depot Park may be an attractive destination for the whole family. The best part? Entrance to the park is free!

Children can enjoy a playground “designed to inspire and encourage creativity” from dawn until dusk, according to Deport Park’s website. The park also has a “splash zone” where children and adults can cool off from Florida's heat with man-made waterfalls, ground jets and water cannons.

For those looking to enjoy some natural beauty, the south side of the park is a conservation area. Visitors can view wetlands and wildlife but are asked to stay on the paths to preserve the protected area.

Photo byDepotPark.org

For visitors interested in engaging their creative side, the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention is open from Thursday- Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park. The museum lets children engage in hands-on activities, letting them experiment with different activities.

Green spaces for families and their furry friends to relax and picnic are also available at the park. Dogs are welcome as long as they stay on a leash.

Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park- St. Augustine

Photo byFountain of Youth Archaeological Park Facebook page

Even though school will be out, Spring Break is a great time to keep learning. Visitors of the Fountain of Youth Archeological can educate themselves about the oldest European settlement in the U.S.

In 1565, the city of St. Augustine was founded at the park, according to their website. Visitors can learn about Florida’s early days as a Spanish colony and the native Timucan people who lived there before the Spanish.

The park features a blacksmith exhibit, a Timucan village, a riverwalk, excavations, peacocks, and even a Spring House said to hold the spring water that is the Fountain of Youth. Guests and believers can even sip the legendary water.

The park welcomes families, history lovers and even dogs, as long as they stay on a leash.

The Military Museum of North Florida- Green Cove Springs

Visit a former Naval Air Station, where the museum is located, and learn about Clay County’s rich military history.

“You can see what it must have been like to live on the western front in World War I,” according to the museum’s website. “The equipment and photos from the Vietnam War show how far warfare had progressed since WWI. There are examples of vehicles from the Korean era through Vietnam and beyond.”

The museum sits near the St. Johns River and the North Florida Railway Museum, so visitors can make a day of enjoying some of Clay County’s local treasures.

The museum is open from Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Fort Caroline National Memorial- Jacksonville

Honoring the land occupied by people for thousands of years, the Timucuan Preserve Visitor Center at Fort Caroline National Memorial lets people enjoy Florida’s nature and learn about the original people who lived there.

Visitors can walk along the St. Johns River and look for dolphins, hike along the nature trails, learn about the area’s history at the visitor center and more.

The monument features a Civil War encampment, where visitors can catch a glimpse of local history. The area also lets visitors enjoy Ribault Monument, Theodore Roosevelt Area and the Spanish Pond. Each landmark offers nature and walking areas for guests to explore.

The area is “fee free” and allows dogs, as long as they stay on a leash.

Lauren Fox

