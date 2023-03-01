What is affordable housing in Clay County? Depends on who you ask

Lauren Fox

Photo byLauren Fox

There is a wide disparity between Clay County’s residents and developers on the issue of affordable housing. In a workshop survey, developers ranked affordable housing among the top goals for the county; citizens ranked it among the lowest.

“What is the definition of affordability and affordable housing?” asked County Commissioner Mike Cella at a Feb. 7 Land Development Code workshop. “The average citizen certainly doesn’t know what that is.”

A chart of citizens and developers in Clay County ranking what they want the future land development code to encouragePhoto byClay County

While the responses to the survey are not representative of the entirety of Clay County, the results are meant to inform future changes to the county’s Land Development Code. The county used WGI, an infrastructure planning company, in an approximately $200,000 contract to assist with different workshops informing county leaders on how to adjust land zoning in the growing county.

Commissioners discussed why citizens may have labeled affordable housing so low among county goals while developers marked it as a high priority. Commissioner Kristen Burke speculated that citizens were unaware of the county’s need for more affordable housing.

“In speaking with [the citizens], I think it was less about the need and more about the practicality of being able to provide it,” said Angela Biagi from WGI. “There was a lot of commentary about, you know, ‘what does affordable mean?’”

Why is there so much uncertainty surrounding affordable housing? Why is there no concrete definition for ‘affordable’?

“Affordable housing is different for different people, for different economic groups,” explained Theresa Sumner from Clay County’s Housing Finance Authority. “It’s not a one size fits all.”

Rent or a mortgage that costs no more than 30% of an eligible family’s income is defined as affordable housing, according to flhousing.org. Families that qualify for this definition of affordable housing earn 60% or less than the median income for a certain area.

Clay County’s median income is $86,500, Sumner said. The income is also adjusted for family size.

Giving an example of a family of four- two teachers with two children- Sumner explained their combined income would be about $100,000 a year, or 120% of the county’s median income. That family’s version of affordable housing would be payments of about $33,333 a year.

“We talk about affordable housing, and we immediately go to low-income housing,” said commissioner Jim Renninger. “Affordability is across a whole spectrum.”

An alternative term for affordable housing is workforce housing. Professionals such as teachers, nursing assistants, government workers and first responders often live in government-assisted affordable housing, according to flhousing.org.

Local governments are legally required to plan for affordable housing in their communities. The federal and state government often finance affordable housing projects.

In Clay County, a bond program from the Housing Finance Authority was approved, and two affordable housing projects will be coming online around summertime, Sumner said.

The developer Vescor will build an approximately 100-unit development near Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Middleburg and a similar-sized senior living development on Old Jennings Road.

The projects will require the developer to set aside about 80% of their units for people making 60% or less than the median income. She explained that the other units would allow higher-income families so that a mix of people could live in one area.

“We do have a void," Commissioner Alexandra Compere said. “There's a cross-section of our community that needs affordable housing, but if there's not a general understanding of how to meet that need, then there's always going to be pushback.”

