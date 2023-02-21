Green Cove Springs, FL

Historical tree in Green Cove Springs designated as protected

Lauren Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHWQ9_0kue8CT800
Photo byClay County Government

An approximately 200-year-old live oak tree in Green Cove Springs is now designated as a Specimen Tree, protecting it from removal under the land development code.

With a trunk measuring nearly seven feet wide, the tree stood back when Green Cove Springs first became a community in the 1850s.

The family that owns the property on Rosecrans Lane, where the tree grows, has cared for the tree for over 70 years, according to the Clay County government website. Wanting to ensure the tree’s preservation, a trustee for the property applied to the county.

County commissioners held a public hearing and voted 5-0 to protect the historical tree and ensure that it will be preserved regardless of who owns the property it stands on.

A certified arborist and surveyor from the county went to evaluate the tree before it could be designated as a Specimen Tree.

The certified arborist called the tree “an excellent specimen of a mature Live Oak… [it] should thrive for many years to come,” said Beth Carson from the Division of Planning and Zoning.

Speaking on the history of the property the tree stands on, James Gay told the public hearing that the property with the tree is one of the three remaining properties from the original fish camp that was there. He said that cannonballs from the British had once landed on that property.

As a Specimen Tree, it can not be taken down unless the Board of County Commissioners gives permission to do so in the future. They could vote to remove the tree in the future if it is found to be a hazard or if the land can not be affordably developed without removing the tree.

“The property owner is a historical multi-generational family,” said Gay. “They care deeply about the property. They care deeply about the environment. They care deeply about these trees.”

Comments / 1

Published by

Lauren Fox is a Florida-born and raised journalist covering Clay County's growth, environment, people and beyond.

Jacksonville, FL
551 followers

