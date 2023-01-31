Clay County holding public Land Development Code workshops

Photo by Clay County, FL

Do you want to voice your opinion about Clay County’s ongoing development? The county is holding four development code workshops on Feb. 6 and 7 for residents and developers to learn more about the county’s growth and give their input.

The workshops will be held at the County Administration Building in Green Cove Springs, with each meeting geared toward a different audience. Developers, residents, County Commissioners and members of the Planning Commission will all have workshops to inform each group.

Although each workshop will be held separately, the public is invited to attend all of them, according to a press release by Clay County’s public information officer.

The press release shows the date and time for each workshop below:

Development Community Workshop – Feb. 6 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

This workshop will focus on how the updates impact developers, contractors, land use attorneys, surveyors, and similar occupations related to construction.

Citizen Stakeholders Workshop – Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This workshop will focus on input from local residents who are interested in development in Clay County.

Board of County Commissioners Workshop – Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The consultants will be conducting this workshop for the Board members. This will be livestreamed on the Clay County website and on Facebook.

Planning Commission Workshop – Feb. 7 from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The consultants will be conducting this workshop for the Planning Commission members.