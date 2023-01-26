Clay County residents oppose rezoning Black Creek land for development; commissioners postpone vote

A map showing the currently-designated conservation area that may be rezoned for development Photo by Clay County Planning and Zoning Division

About five acres of conservation land along the Black Creek could be rezoned for development. The owner of the five acres, Clay County residents and county commissioners discussed this issue at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners Meeting, where a decision over what to do with the land was postponed until Feb. 28.

Multiple Clay County residents spoke in opposition to the rezoning. The landowner Marvin Durrance Jr. stood in “a room of opposition,” as resident Richard Shettler put it during public comments on the proposal.

Durrance purchased the land by Manatee Point in 1999 before the area was zoned as conservation land. At the time, landowners were permitted to build one home per five acres of upland area.

The introduction of the Branan Field Map changed things. The entire area was rezoned as conservation land, although exceptions were made for people who already owned land and could prove the land they wished to build on did not contain wetlands.

After 23 years of leaving the land undeveloped, Durrance requested that the county allow him to build on the land.

At a Dec. 13 meeting, county commissioners voted to approve an amendment redesignating the uplands portion of Durrance’s land to allow building one home. Although, after Tuesday’s discussion, commissioners were undecided.

Durrance expressed a desire to build multiple houses on the land. Commissioner Mike Cella said that when they voted to approve the rezoning in December, the commissioners only approved one home.

When Durrance initially bought the property, one house was permitted for every five acres of uplands.

“What has changed to suddenly not make this land not worth conserving?” another resident asked during the public comment period. “Decisions to rezone areas that impact our entire community should not be made based on what a single landowner wants.”

Aware of the community's opposition to developing, Durrance said he would consider selling the land to a conservation organization such as the North Florida Land Trust. However, he wanted to build and needed time to consider his options.

“I don’t want to stick out like a thorn,” Durrance said. “My neighbors don’t want me to build on it. I want to be a good neighbor.”

“The only thing that I think going forward that I would be willing to consider, and I’m not saying yes or no, but I would be willing to consider a yes on, would be one house,” said Commissioner Betsy Condon.

Durrance and the commissioners will continue toward a decision on Feb. 28, giving Durrance time to think about what we would like to do with the land.