‘It's now or never’: County commissioners discuss land conservation in Clay County

Photo by North Florida Land Trust

Members of the North Florida Land Trust presented ideas for a land conservation referendum on Clay County’s 2024 ballot at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners workshop.

The proposed referendum will allow citizens to vote on if they are willing to pay additional taxes to protect natural land in the county. The tax money would then go toward land purchases that would be set aside as protected areas.

“I very strongly believe that it's now or never,” said North Florida Land Trust Interim President, the Rev. Allison DeFoor. “Whatever moves we don’t make now [toward protecting land] are going to be doors closed to our grandchildren, and I want my grandchildren to know what Florida looks like.”

As a non-profit organization, The North Florida Land Trust buys Florida land for conservation purposes. DeFoor described the importance of the county purchasing and owning the land it wishes to preserve rather than attempting to tell private property owners what to do with their land.

Ongoing development and the rising cost of land were two of the reasons members of the North Florida Land Trust gave for why the Board should create a referendum proposing taxes for buying land.

The proposed tax is not yet decided, although board members discussed that a roughly $60-a-year property tax increase could generate about $58.6 million over 20 years.

“We don’t have tons of money to spend that everybody says we do,” said Commissioner Kristen Burke. “We have to get [money] from somewhere, something has to give, or we have to raise something.”

Before any tax plans are outlined, the County needs to identify if the public supports purchasing land and what types of land are conservation priorities. The Land Trust’s Director of Conservation Acquisitions, Ramesh Buch, presented an outline of the necessary steps for the proposed referendum and the time frames for meeting the Nov. 2024 goal.

A timeline of the referendum process Photo by North Florida Land Trust

The next steps will take place in March through May when the Board will hold public discussions regarding conservation values and which types of land Clay County residents would like to see protected. With public support, the Board would look to approve a plan by this summer.

The Land Trust presented eight “conservation values,” identifying different priorities for land conservation. Each type of land provides different benefits. The values include:

Land protecting threatened and endangered species

Protection of surface water features

Protecting drinking water

Connectivity, or large areas of protected land that connect to one another, allowing for animals to move freely

Protecting farms and forests so certain lands are only for agricultural use

Conserving recreational land

Conserving historical and cultural resources

Photo by North Florida Land Trust

Board members ranked protecting threatened and endangered species as the top value they believed people were concerned with, followed by drinking water and recreation areas. The vote was only an exercise, and the board must gauge the public’s top priorities in future meetings.

“I think that in some ways, Clay County has been behind the times, and it’s past time to catch up,” said Commissioner Betsy Condon. “The exciting thing to me is that we can hear from the public, and the public will get to decide if they want to pay additional taxes to conserve their land.”