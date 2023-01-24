Want to explore the St. Johns River? New website features river activities

Explore the St.Johns River homepage Photo by ExploretheStJohns.com

There's a new way to explore Florida’s longest river.

The St. Johns Riverkeeper launched a new website for nature lovers to dive into. “Explore the St. Johns River” is a website for learning about the 310-mile river and the many activities to do along it.

Camping, hiking, biking, eco-tours, snorkeling and kayaking are just a few of the activities the website offers information about. It provides lists of recommended recreation areas along and connected to the St. Johns, so users can easily access information about where and when to go. With an interactive map, website users can select the area they wish to visit and learn about the activities each site offers.

If the desired destination is too far away for just a day trip, the website suggests places to stay overnight. Campers, glampers and those who just want a hotel room can use the “Places to Stay” tab to find- you guessed it- a place to stay. Boaters can also find marina locations along the river and its tributaries.

While the new website helps people find out where to go, it also aims to educate users about the places they wish to stay.

“An important part of our work at St. Johns Riverkeeper is to educate people about the wonders of the St. Johns and introduce them to the many beautiful and special places throughout the river’s watershed,” St. Johns Riverkeeper executive director Jimmy Orth said in a press release.

The website also lists upcoming events along the river. A concert, a climate change discussion with the Riverkeeper and creek cleanups are just a few of the things to do next month.

“We want Explore the St. Johns River to be a website people can come back to as their one-stop-shop to find their next adventure along our St. Johns River,” the Riverkeeper’s communications specialist Rebecca Vecera said in a press release.

Enjoying the river is not the only thing the website helps users do. It also helps teach people about how to protect the river.

Under the “Take Action” tab, people can learn about different advocacy campaigns and educate themselves about how to preserve the St. Johns River.