Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane Ian

Clay County's first responders in Fort Myers Photo by Clay County, FL Government Facebook page

Last September, Florida faced its deadliest storm since 1935. Hitting Southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, Hurricane Ian turned Fort Myers Beach into “ground zero,” Emergency Management Director John Ward said.

In the wake of the storm’s destruction, Clay County first responders traveled down to Florida’s heavily impacted areas to provide aid to those who needed it most. In recognition of the over 12,000 hours these first responders worked, Ward presented plaques to their team leaders at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting.

A few of Clay County's first responders accept a plaque thanking them for their service at the Board of County Commissioners meeting Photo by Clay County, FL Government Facebook page

Spending up to 20 days at a time in the affected areas, responders from the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue and BCC were part of missions that assisted with over 25,000 civilian rescues, Ward explained.

The first responders worked with over 30 agencies that helped the overwhelmed rescue teams in Southwest Florida. Many local Southwest Florida first responders had also lost their homes from the storm but were still helping others.

Destruction from Hurricane Ian Photo by Clay County, FL Government Facebook page

“A lot of those agencies were very much overwhelmed in what they were managing because they did not expect it to be that catastrophic,” Ward told the County Commissioners meeting.

Not only did Clay County’s people assist with searches and rescues, but they also helped restore power, answer 911 calls and allowed other responders to take breaks and be with their families.

Ward described Fort Myers Beach as “catastrophically impacted,” saying that probably the first three blocks from the beach “don’t exist anymore.”

First responders at Fort Myers Photo by Clay County, FL Government Facebook page

With so many homes destroyed and the power grid down, Ward said many responders slept in tents. He thanked them for braving these conditions and spending time away from their families to help other people in the state who were heavily impacted by the hurricane.

Some Florida residents were stranded on isolated islands after the storm. To help get them to safety, some Clay County responders headed to Tallahassee, assisting with logistics planning to get everyone to safety.

With cars, RVs and houses washed away into the waterways after some parts of Florida saw an 18-foot storm surge, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office also sent a marine unit over to Fort Myers to help clear out some of the debris, Ward said.

“I really want to take the time to thank all these first responders,” Ward said. “It is truly amazing where we're at with Fire Rescue, BCC, the Sheriff, it's amazing how we train on a daily basis, and we can go down there and provide that support.