Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremony

Photo by Raffaele Nicolussi on Unsplash

If you have Jan. 16 off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, consider heading over to Vera Francis Hall Park in Green Cove Springs for a ceremony honoring the late civil rights activist.

The hour-long event begins at 11 a.m. and features the Rev. Dr. Edward Lorenza Wheeler as the keynote speaker. Wheeler is the associate pastor of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

A lunch of pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese, baked beans and cole slaw will be served by Bright Light Catering after the ceremony.

The ceremony has been running for over 15 years in Green Cove Springs, honoring the birthday of MLK. While King’s birthday is actually on Jan. 15, the federal holiday is recognized on the third Monday of January.