Clay County bans roadside panhandling as county commissioners approve ordinance

Lauren Fox

Stopping or standing near Clay County’s public roads to panhandle could be met with a $500 fine or a visit to the county jail, according to an ordinance that was approved at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

The ordinance prevents people from fundraising, soliciting money or holding signs at right-of-ways, on sidewalks and in medians on public roads, Sheriff Michelle Cook explained, citing safety concerns for pedestrians and motorists.

Under the previous ordinance, people soliciting money, passing out flyers or taking polls were not allowed to do so in right-of-ways. However, charities and political campaigners were permitted to stand in these spaces.

This made the ordinance unenforceable, Cook explained. Florida courts determined anti-panhandling laws violated free speech because they allowed some groups to stand in medians asking for money but barred the same behavior from other groups.

“Either the behavior is going to be allowed for everybody or nobody,” Cook said. “Because of the safety risks, especially because a lot of these panhandlers are standing at our high-frequency crash locations, we aired on the side of safety and said nobody.”

Voting 4-1 in favor of the ordinance, the Board expressed some concerns with the amendment over the impact it will have on fundraising groups.

“I think that it's a drastic step to eliminate all of it,” said Commissioner Alexandra Compere, who voted against the measure. “If our concern is that we cannot enforce the ordinances as they are on the books now, then a step in this direction is a step to completely remove it from the table, and I don’t know if there's a middle ground that we have not yet explored.”

The potential impacts the ordinance will have on groups like firefighters, children's sports clubs and religious organizations that often do roadside fundraising concerned Compere.

Cook mentioned the possibility of the Sheriff’s Office working with fundraising groups to find ways for them to raise money. People and groups are still allowed to solicit money on private business property with the business owner's permission.

The new ordinance is modeled after a similar ordinance in Lee County, which has been challenged and upheld in court, County Attorney Courtney Grimm explained.

Violators could be charged with a misdemeanor and spend no more than 60 days in the county jail as well as charged a fine.

“This is an outcome of public outcry to stop this soliciting money along the highway. It's distracting, and some of the panhandlers could get aggressive,” Commissioner Jim Renninger said. “This is the action we've taken to thwart this type of activity.”

Lauen Fox is a Florida-born and raised journalist writing about art, adventure, environmental issues and beyond. Lauren has years of international work experience, from time spent in countries such as Australia, New Caledonia, Vietnam and Morocco.

