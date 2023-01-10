4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company

Photo by Avi Waxman on Unsplash

An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs.

BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.

Located west of U.S. 17 and north and south of the First Coast Expressway, the land was purchased from the Davis family and the PARC group.

BTI Partners want to begin phase one of residential infrastructure development in early 2025, wrote a BTI Partners spokesperson. Construction of the property will come in phases, and the commercial development will be market-driven.

The company operates by building infrastructure such as roads, sewer systems and sidewalks, preparing land for homebuilders to purchase and create subdivisions.

“This transaction highlights BTI Partners’ strategy of acquiring large tracts of land to develop mixed-use communities in Florida’s high-growth markets,” BTI Partners CEO Noah Breakstone said in a press release. “Our next step is to put the infrastructure in place and partner with home builders who will be looking to grow their housing inventory south of Jacksonville in the next two to four years.”

BTI Partners completed master-planned community developments in Jacksonville, Miami, Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa and Naples, according to their website. The company has handled over $3 billion in real estate transactions and is currently working on multiple infrastructure projects in Central Florida.