Clay County property owners receive tax refund for halt in recycling pickup

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

Some Clay County residents can expect a refund on their 2023 property tax bill.

The halt in curbside recycling pickup from Oct. 21, 2021, to Sept. 22, 2022, means that some residents have or will receive a refund of $22.70 for the missed service, County Commissioner James Renninger wrote in an email. The refund can be seen on the 2022 property tax notice for taxes due in 2023.

Residents of Orange Park and Green Cove Springs are not eligible for the refund because they receive different collection services than the rest of the county.

Recycling services are charged on residents' property tax bills in advance, so when the service is not provided, they receive compensation at the end of the following tax year.

Renninger attributed the halt in service to worker shortages brought on by the pandemic, resulting in a suspension of curbside recycling pickup. Services were paused from Aug. 16, 2021, to Dec. 2, 2022, wrote Environmental Services Director Milton Towns.

Some residents received a $3.04 refund on their 2021 tax notices for the halt in service from the last fiscal year. This year's refund will be more substantial.

Renninger wrote that residents should expect another refund issued with the 2023 tax notices, accounting for a loss of service between Oct. 22, 2022, to Nov. 22, 2022.