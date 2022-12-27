Jacksonville, FL

‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributaries

Lauren Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uk3ge_0jvbdli200
Photo byLauren Fox

Something is lurking in Florida's waterways. You may not have noticed it, and you may not have known to fear it, but its deadly presence is becoming more noticeable.

This silent killer? Nutrients, and lots of them.

Roughly 220 miles south of Jacksonville in the Indian River Lagoon, mass amounts of nutrients contributed to the death of more than 12% of Florida's manatee population in 2021, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

It's not just manatees, and it's not just that lagoon.

Increased nutrients and pollution in the water are a state-wide problem, killing fish and submerged aquatic vegetation. Scientists are particularly wary of the impacts these nutrients are having on the tributaries in the St. Johns River.

"They're all contaminated," said Gerry Pinto, the principal investigator for the State of the St. Johns River Report. "Every single tributary we have - we have about 56 tributaries or bodies of water that are well in exceedance, some 100% in exceedance of what there should be [in nutrients]."

Focusing on the Lower St. Johns River Basin, a team of academic researchers write the annual State of the River Report to share their environmental data with the public. The report is funded by the City of Jacksonville's Environmental Protection Board and highlights areas of concern for North Florida's waterways. Increased nutrients from human activities was a glaring issue among the components scientists looked at.

Nitrogen and phosphorus are the major culprits in this problem, Pinto explained. Mix them into the mostly freshwater, shallow and lower-flowing tributaries, and you have a recipe for an ecological disaster.

Algae blooms flourish in these nutrient-rich conditions, sucking the oxygen from the water and basically suffocating aquatic plants and fish. The algae also add color to the water, shading aquatic plants from vital sunlight. When the submerged vegetation dies, animals like manatees that rely on the plants for food die too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTCT7_0jvbdli200
Photo byLauren Fox

Normally, these tributaries, or little offshoot streams connected to the main river, act as nurseries for smaller fish.

"If they die, then they can't make it out to the St. Johns River, which means the larger fish in the river have nothing to eat, and they die," explained UNF aquatic ecology professor Dale Casamatta. "It's this horrible trophic cascade."

Human waste: the "billion-dollar problem"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFAtQ_0jvbdli200
A diagram of how septic systems can pollute nearby water sourcesPhoto byEPA

Ultimately, increased nutrients in the St. Johns River tributaries and subsequent die-offs are symptoms of a multi-faceted problem.

Florida's growing population is one of the factors contributing to the nutrient problem. One of the unsavory side effects of more people is more poop.

"We don't have a sustainable management plan for processing the amount of human waste in our state," said St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman.

Septic tanks are among the environmentally unsustainable means of disposing of waste, with a high correlation between tanks and nearby tributaries exceeding standard nutrient levels, Pinto said.

As septic tanks age, they begin to leak. Additionally, floods brought on by storms submerge septic tanks and bring waste into the water. The thought of excrement in the waterways may repel most people, but algae love it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9I2t_0jvbdli200
Flooding after Hurrican IanPhoto bySt. Johns Riverkeeper

"Fifty-six water bodies currently in Duval County [are] not meeting the applicable water quality standards for the fecal indicator bacteria, E. coli or Enterococci," according to the bacteria section of the State of the St. Johns River Report.

Of the 56 tributaries studied in the report, 46 of them were over 50% in exceedance of acceptable standards of fecal bacteria. Simply put, there is poop in Jacksonville's water. More than there should be.

One way to reduce the amount of human waste seeping into the tributaries is to phase out septic tanks in favor of sewage systems.

The City of Jacksonville and JEA partnered to create the Septic Tank Phase Out program to convert neighborhoods to sewage systems. While Pinto said this is a step in the right direction, the process is very expensive.

$38.6 million was spent on the project up to November, according to Karen McAllister from JEA. McAllister wrote that the total program estimate through the Cristobel neighborhood will be about $93.5 million.

Still, Pinto believes that not nearly enough money has gone into the project.

"It's really a billion-dollar problem," Pinto said. "It requires a lot more."

"Kick the can down the road"...or up the river

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeAJB_0jvbdli200
Upper St. Johns River Basin mapPhoto bySt. Johns River Water Managment District

There is also a question about how much phasing out septic tanks will help to reduce nutrient pollution in the water. That's because septic tanks are not the only problem.

A substantial amount of pollution comes from upstream, Rinaman explained.

The St. Johns River begins about 30 miles west of Vero Beach, where it flows north for 310 miles. As the river makes its way up to Jacksonville, it carries an abundance of pollution with it.

Sewage sludge from South Florida is a large factor in this issue, Rinaman said. Not only does the black sludge contain high concentrations of phosphorus, it's been found to contain highly toxic “forever chemicals,” according to a RiverKeeper report.

Utility companies in South Florida are not allowed to dispose of sewage sludge on South Florida land. Their solution? Put the sludge on trucks and dispose of it on farmland near the river's headwaters.

"Once the sludge gets on that truck and leaves their facility, they have no liability," Rinaman said. "They actually charge their ratepayers an environmental protection fee to pay for trucking it out to our headwaters […] It's sort of a kick the can down the road mentality, and it's all about keeping costs low."

Pinto agreed that tackling the pollutants from North Florida only addresses a fraction of the issue. The river touches 12 counties in Florida, and Rinaman believes caring for the river requires a holistic approach.

One initiative to care for the river as a whole is for different water management zones to adopt Total Maximum Daily Loads. TMDLs are standards for the amount of a pollutant that's allowed to enter a body of water so that the entire body of water can meet quality standards.

Pinto explained that Jacksonville is not yet in compliance and has managed to comply in the past by getting credits from other zones. As Florida's population grows, he warned that it would become more and more challenging to manage the pollutants.

More people, more development, fewer wetlands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCPuP_0jvbdli200
Photo bySt. Johns Riverkeeper Facebook page

Waterfront property is desirable for many people. Who doesn't want to enjoy their morning coffee with a private lake view?

Unfortunately, that view comes with a cost.

"If you go in and take out wetlands and replace them with homes, it's kind of a double-whammy because you're losing the biofiltration of wetlands, and you most likely have a grass lawn and having fertilizers runoff from those lawns," Rinaman said.

Wetlands act like the river's kidneys, filtering toxins from the water. As wetlands diminish, pollutants build, and toxin algae blooms enter the picture.

In places like Doctor's Lake, toxic blue-green algae blooms have already become a problem. The Florida Department of Health in Clay County warned people to avoid the lake's water during a bloom in May.

Recreational boaters may find events like this inconvenient, but Rinaman explained these events disproportionately affect lower-income people.

"People that are working out in the water that don't have a choice whether to come into contact with blue-green algae, like our crabbers, they're exposed more readily to these toxins," said Rinaman.

So, now what?

The outlook for the St. Johns River tributaries may sound bleak, but the damage is not yet beyond repair.

"The fantastic thing about aquatic communities, [they] respond much faster than terrestrial ecosystems," said Casamatta.

If changes are implemented, some of the damages to the tributaries can be naturally repaired in about a decade, Casamatta explained.

That would include phasing out septic tanks, limiting development projects to protect existing wetlands and working with other counties to protect the river as a whole.

To protect the entire river, Rinaman believes statewide legislation is necessary. Educating citizens helps to raise awareness regarding the river’s pollution, and efforts to preserve and restore wetlands can help decrease nutrients.

“At some point, we’re going to have to tell people, ‘hey, don’t live next to the water anymore,’” Casamatta said. “It’s just not ecologically feasible.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# St Johns River# Environment# pollution# conservation# river

Comments / 35

Published by

Lauren Fox is a communication major at the University of North Florida, focusing on journalism. Lauren has years of international work experience, working jobs in countries such as Australia, New Caledonia, Vietnam and Morocco.

Jacksonville, FL
348 followers

More from Lauren Fox

Clay County, FL

Clay County property owners receive tax refund for halt in recycling pickup

Some Clay County residents can expect a refund on their 2023 property tax bill. The halt in curbside recycling pickup from Oct. 21, 2021, to Sept. 22, 2022, means that some residents have or will receive a refund of $22.70 for the missed service, County Commissioner James Renninger wrote in an email. The refund can be seen on the 2022 property tax notice for taxes due in 2023.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Operation Holiday Cheer brings joy to Clay County residents

A team meeting for Operation Holiday CheerPhoto byClay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. When a police car pulls up to you with red and blue lights flashing, you’re usually in trouble. However, with Operation Holiday Cheer, the only one who had to worry was Ebenezer Scrooge.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County’s homeless can stay warm at area’s cold weather shelters

Bundle up! Winter is here, bringing temperatures predicted to be in the 20s this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Local organizations are providing warm beds in Clay County and the surrounding area for those with nowhere warm to seek refuge on the upcoming chilly nights.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Combating growth in Clay County: Conservation efforts seek to protect natural lands from development

Cypress trees along the St. Johns River at Bayard Conservation AreaPhoto bySt. Johns River Water Management District. As the state's population continues to grow, conservation efforts are being made in Clay County to protect natural lands from development.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County woman completes world’s longest horse race in Mongolia

Photo courtesy of Abbi Bell's Mongol Derby Facebook Page. Clay County’s Abbi Bell completed the world's longest horse race Wednesday night after almost nine days of racing through the Mongolian Steppe on the backs of semi-feral horses, placing among the top ten.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Domestic violence cases in Clay County show ‘dramatic increase’: Shelter CEO

Domestic violence cases in Clay County have increased since the pandemic, according to Jennifer Rodriguez, the CEO of the domestic violence shelter Quigley House. “There has been a dramatic increase in domestic violence cases and the danger of the case, the likelihood that the individual could possibly end up murdered,” Rodriguez said.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

North Florida’s electric future

With a new federal infrastructure bill directing funds toward electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and various incentive programs for EVs, including an Environmental Protection Agency rebate program for electric school buses, it may seem the future of transportation is electric. Will this be the case in Clay County?

Read full story
6 comments
Clay County, FL

Man arrested in Orange Park after victim calls deputies from moving vehicle

Brett Cooper's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Brett Cooper, 24, was arrested Sunday off Blanding Boulevard after his victim called 911, saying she was being held against her will in a moving vehicle, as Cooper hit and threatened her during the call, according to a Clay County Sheriff's Office report.

Read full story
6 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man charged with domestic battery on Independence Day

Ignacio Garcia's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Ignacio Garcia, 36, was arrested In Orange Park on Monday night, charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Hidden Gems: Unique camping adventures within 100 miles of Clay County

Summer is in full swing, and while rising airline prices may deter you from flying away for a vacation, plenty of hidden gems within 100 miles of Clay County offer unique experiences.

Read full story
1 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man charged for alleged sexual relationship with 14-year-old

Jason Picard's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Jason Picard, 27, was arrested Thursday for having an “unlawful sexual relationship” with a 14-year-old in Middleburg, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.

Read full story
2 comments
Keystone Heights, FL

Pipeline moving water from Black Creek to Keystone Heights lakes set to begin construction

Map of the water transfer pipelinePhoto: St. Johns River Water Management District. An estimated $100 million pipeline to transfer water from the Black Creek into Alligator Creek to refill lakes in Keystone Heights is set to begin construction in August following setbacks and criticism from environmentalists.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Manslaughter charge added to Clay County inmate’s home invasion charges

Aubrey Lumpkin's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, was charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence last week, adding to his previous, unrelated charges that included home invasion and kidnapping with a firearm, according to a Clay County Clerk of Court document.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County’s unofficial holiday, ‘Boater Skip Day’ set for Friday

Boater Skip Day at Bayard Sand BarPhoto courtesy of Chris Verderane. June 3 is Boater Skip Day, the unofficial holiday held at Bayard Sand Bar, where boaters from around Northeast Florida meet up for a party on the water.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Increased security measures at Clay County schools this week following Texas shooting

There will be an increased police presence at Clay County schools this week out of caution following Tuesday's elementary school shooting in Texas, according to a post made last night on the Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Hidden vacation gems for Clay County residents within 100 miles

The clear water at Silver Springs State ParkPhoto courtesy of the Silver Springs State Park Facebook page. With summer approaching, many people are looking for vacations that won't break the bank. Luckily for Clay County residents, an exotic (and eco-friendly) vacation is possible without traveling more than 100 miles from home.

Read full story
1 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man facing child porn charges had prior conviction for sexual offense

Alvin Bost’s mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Alvin Bost Jr., 49, was arrested May 2 at his home in Middleburg on three charges of possession of child pornography following an investigation that started in Washington state back in October 2020, according to a Clay County arrest warrant.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man arrested for domestic battery on Mother’s Day, deputies say

Alexander Wehrman, 26, was arrested at Plankton Avenue Sunday and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s report. Wehrman allegedly spat on the mother of his child and grabbed her around the neck, restricting her ability to breathe, the report said.

Read full story
1 comments
Fleming Island, FL

New Baptist Health hospital in Fleming Island set to open at end of 2022

The new hospital is under construction in Fleming IslandPhoto courtesy of Baptist Health. Baptist Health plans to open a new 300,000 square-foot hospital with 102 beds in Fleming Island at the end of this year, according to the hospital’s president Darin Roark.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy