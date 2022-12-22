Operation Holiday Cheer brings joy to Clay County residents

A team meeting for Operation Holiday Cheer Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

When a police car pulls up to you with red and blue lights flashing, you’re usually in trouble. However, with Operation Holiday Cheer, the only one who had to worry was Ebenezer Scrooge.

Clay County sheriff deputies took to the streets Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with the mission of spreading holiday cheer to residents. Riding shotgun in a sheriff’s car, Santa waved to people out the window, wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Santa wasn’t the only one who made an appearance. The Grinch and Buddy the Elf were also there to meet the people of Clay County. The costumed characters rode around the county, often stopping to get out of the cars and meet excited community members for photo opportunities.

Buddy the elf takes a selfie while riding in a squad car Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

“We saw Buddy and Santa today at Jefferson and Blanding waiting at a red light,” said a comment on the Clay County Sheriff’s Facebook page . “My daughter was happy to get a wave from them.”

“Thank you CCSO! Spotted them at #Publix on Oakleaf Plantation PKWY. My kids were so excited, they loved it!” commented another.

The grinch pulling up on a golf cart Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Sheriff Michelle Cook led a team meeting before the event, with Buddy, the Grinch and Santa sitting at the table with the squad. Cook told the trio their mission and mapped out the different parts of the county they needed to go to spread cheer.

“We’re calling this Operation Holiday Cheer,” Cook told the group in a video. “Our mission is to spread the Christmas spirit.”

Photos show Santa greeting children outside a school bus, standing with people outside Books A Million and smiling for a selfie outside a Home Depot.

Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Throughout the operation, Facebook members left comments on the Sheriff’s page, requesting Operation Holiday Cheer to come to visit them. Sometimes, the Sheriff’s office replied, asking where they should arrive.

Photo by Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Community members shared the photos they took during the operation on the Sheriff’s Facebook page, with over 170 photos of the operation being shared on the page.

“Thought I’d gone nuts the other day seeing Santa riding shotgun in a squad,” said a comment.