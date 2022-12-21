Clay County’s homeless can stay warm at area’s cold weather shelters

Lauren Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pw6CE_0jqUgUcc00
Photo byLauren Fox

Bundle up! Winter is here, bringing temperatures predicted to be in the 20s this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Local organizations are providing warm beds in Clay County and the surrounding area for those with nowhere warm to seek refuge on the upcoming chilly nights.

Clay County Rescue Mission

Offering overnight shelters and food for the hungry, Clay County Rescue Mission can help you stay warm. The organization partners with hotels to give clients a temporary place to stay. They recommend calling in advance so they can identify the needs of their clients and find the right solution. You may also find them on their Facebook page.

Clay County Division of Emergency Management

While the Division of Emergency Management does not actively advertise its services, they have partnerships with local churches willing to help people in need of temporary shelter. They’re not just a resource for when hurricanes come to town. You can call them to find out more about how they can help or find them on their Facebook page.

  • Location: 2519 State Road 16 West Green Cove Springs
  • Phone: (904) 284-7703

City Rescue Mission

City Rescue Mission recently announced they would extend their overnight services as long as the temperatures are below 40 degrees. The Jacksonville emergency services location offers shelter and meals for people in need. Check-in for overnight services begins at 2:30 p.m.

  • Location: 234 W. State St. Jacksonville
  • Phone: (904) 421-5161

Sulzbacher

While Sulzbacher is outside of Clay County, the organization provides meals and emergency housing for people in need. On Friday, Sulzbacher started providing a cold night shelter with temporary sleeping areas for people in need and said they would continue to do so every night the weather slips below 40 degrees. They say they are always open, and you can find them on Facebook. The organization has two Jacksonville locations - one for women and families and one for men.

Women and families

  • Location: 5455 Springfield Blvd. Jacksonville
  • Phone: (904) 394-4950
  • Walk-in hours Mon- Thurs, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men

  • Location: 611 E. Adams Street Jacksonville
  • Phone: (904) 394-1356

Lauren Fox is a communication major at the University of North Florida, focusing on journalism. Lauren has years of international work experience, working jobs in countries such as Australia, New Caledonia, Vietnam and Morocco.

Jacksonville, FL
