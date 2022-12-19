Combating growth in Clay County: Conservation efforts seek to protect natural lands from development

Lauren Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKCJ3_0jnm2lLH00
Cypress trees along the St. Johns River at Bayard Conservation AreaPhoto bySt. Johns River Water Management District

As the state's population continues to grow, conservation efforts are being made in Clay County to protect natural lands from development.

"The number one reason that [people from out-of-state] are coming to our area is putting pressure on the reason they're coming," former president of the North Florida Land Trust, Jim McCarthy, said during the "Let's Talk About Resilience" webinar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRuQu_0jnm2lLH00
Boating along Florida's waterwayPhoto byNorth Florida Land Trust Facebook page

A mild winter and plenty of recreational waterways can be appealing, which may explain why some estimates say about 1,400 people are moving to Florida daily.

North Florida's beaches, rivers and lakes are attractive to many people, who often desire to build their homes along these waterways. As houses replace natural lands, the area faces increased pollution and flooding.

To combat this, the NFLT acquired 400 acres in Clay County in October. The $3.4 million purchase protects pine plantations and wetlands associated with tributaries near the south fork of the Black Creek.

Adjacent to the Clay County Regional Park and Belmore State Forest, the land acts as a critical habitat for the Florida black bear and other endangered species, according to the NFLT. Red-cockaded woodpeckers, indigo snakes and gopher tortoises are among the endangered species expected to benefit from the newly-acquired land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m63Pk_0jnm2lLH00
The Federally Endangered red-cockaded woodpeckerPhoto byNorth Florida Land Trust Facebook page

"Acquiring this property is a big win for our team and for conservation in general," said the NFLT's interim president, Allison DeFoor.

The NFLT is not the only organization working to preserve land in Clay County. In August, the St. Johns River Water Management District added 101 acres to the Bayard Conservation Area as part of the Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan.

As part of a larger Bayard Point Land Acquisition Project, the District's latest two land purchases total about $1.39 million, using funds from the District and grants from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJ2pE_0jnm2lLH00
The Bartram’s ixia rebounds in the Bayard Conservation AreaPhoto bySt. Johns River Water Management District Facebook page

The purchases help provide shoreline stabilization to the St.Johns River and protect areas that routinely suffer from flooding by allowing wetlands to remain in place and absorb flood water.

The Bayard Conservation Area now totals 10,388 acres of land within the lower St. Johns River Basin and was renamed the J.P. Hall Bayard Point Conservation Area as part of an agreement with the sellers.

The conservation project is still ongoing as the District continues to seek opportunities to purchase more land near the conservation area and other land parcels in floodplain areas, wrote Ashley Evitt from the District.

“Nature will take care of itself if you let it,” McCarthy said. “Let’s acquire as much of that land as we can, or protect it in some way.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County# Conservation# St Johns River# Environment# Flooding

Comments / 1

Published by

Lauren Fox is a communication major at the University of North Florida, focusing on journalism. Lauren has years of international work experience, working jobs in countries such as Australia, New Caledonia, Vietnam and Morocco.

Jacksonville, FL
285 followers

More from Lauren Fox

Clay County, FL

Operation Holiday Cheer brings joy to Clay County residents

A team meeting for Operation Holiday CheerPhoto byClay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. When a police car pulls up to you with red and blue lights flashing, you’re usually in trouble. However, with Operation Holiday Cheer, the only one who had to worry was Ebenezer Scrooge.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County’s homeless can stay warm at area’s cold weather shelters

Bundle up! Winter is here, bringing temperatures predicted to be in the 20s this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Local organizations are providing warm beds in Clay County and the surrounding area for those with nowhere warm to seek refuge on the upcoming chilly nights.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County woman completes world’s longest horse race in Mongolia

Photo courtesy of Abbi Bell's Mongol Derby Facebook Page. Clay County’s Abbi Bell completed the world's longest horse race Wednesday night after almost nine days of racing through the Mongolian Steppe on the backs of semi-feral horses, placing among the top ten.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Domestic violence cases in Clay County show ‘dramatic increase’: Shelter CEO

Domestic violence cases in Clay County have increased since the pandemic, according to Jennifer Rodriguez, the CEO of the domestic violence shelter Quigley House. “There has been a dramatic increase in domestic violence cases and the danger of the case, the likelihood that the individual could possibly end up murdered,” Rodriguez said.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

North Florida’s electric future

With a new federal infrastructure bill directing funds toward electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and various incentive programs for EVs, including an Environmental Protection Agency rebate program for electric school buses, it may seem the future of transportation is electric. Will this be the case in Clay County?

Read full story
6 comments
Clay County, FL

Man arrested in Orange Park after victim calls deputies from moving vehicle

Brett Cooper's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Brett Cooper, 24, was arrested Sunday off Blanding Boulevard after his victim called 911, saying she was being held against her will in a moving vehicle, as Cooper hit and threatened her during the call, according to a Clay County Sheriff's Office report.

Read full story
6 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man charged with domestic battery on Independence Day

Ignacio Garcia's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Ignacio Garcia, 36, was arrested In Orange Park on Monday night, charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Hidden Gems: Unique camping adventures within 100 miles of Clay County

Summer is in full swing, and while rising airline prices may deter you from flying away for a vacation, plenty of hidden gems within 100 miles of Clay County offer unique experiences.

Read full story
1 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man charged for alleged sexual relationship with 14-year-old

Jason Picard's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Jason Picard, 27, was arrested Thursday for having an “unlawful sexual relationship” with a 14-year-old in Middleburg, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.

Read full story
2 comments
Keystone Heights, FL

Pipeline moving water from Black Creek to Keystone Heights lakes set to begin construction

Map of the water transfer pipelinePhoto: St. Johns River Water Management District. An estimated $100 million pipeline to transfer water from the Black Creek into Alligator Creek to refill lakes in Keystone Heights is set to begin construction in August following setbacks and criticism from environmentalists.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Manslaughter charge added to Clay County inmate’s home invasion charges

Aubrey Lumpkin's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, was charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence last week, adding to his previous, unrelated charges that included home invasion and kidnapping with a firearm, according to a Clay County Clerk of Court document.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County’s unofficial holiday, ‘Boater Skip Day’ set for Friday

Boater Skip Day at Bayard Sand BarPhoto courtesy of Chris Verderane. June 3 is Boater Skip Day, the unofficial holiday held at Bayard Sand Bar, where boaters from around Northeast Florida meet up for a party on the water.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Increased security measures at Clay County schools this week following Texas shooting

There will be an increased police presence at Clay County schools this week out of caution following Tuesday's elementary school shooting in Texas, according to a post made last night on the Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Hidden vacation gems for Clay County residents within 100 miles

The clear water at Silver Springs State ParkPhoto courtesy of the Silver Springs State Park Facebook page. With summer approaching, many people are looking for vacations that won't break the bank. Luckily for Clay County residents, an exotic (and eco-friendly) vacation is possible without traveling more than 100 miles from home.

Read full story
1 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man facing child porn charges had prior conviction for sexual offense

Alvin Bost’s mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Alvin Bost Jr., 49, was arrested May 2 at his home in Middleburg on three charges of possession of child pornography following an investigation that started in Washington state back in October 2020, according to a Clay County arrest warrant.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man arrested for domestic battery on Mother’s Day, deputies say

Alexander Wehrman, 26, was arrested at Plankton Avenue Sunday and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s report. Wehrman allegedly spat on the mother of his child and grabbed her around the neck, restricting her ability to breathe, the report said.

Read full story
1 comments
Fleming Island, FL

New Baptist Health hospital in Fleming Island set to open at end of 2022

The new hospital is under construction in Fleming IslandPhoto courtesy of Baptist Health. Baptist Health plans to open a new 300,000 square-foot hospital with 102 beds in Fleming Island at the end of this year, according to the hospital’s president Darin Roark.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Mall hosts concert and car show ‘For the Vet We Haven’t Met Yet’

A concert, car show and food trucks are coming to the Orange Park Mall on Saturday, "For the Vet We Haven't Met Yet," hosted by Operation Barnabas to raise awareness for military veteran homelessness and suicide.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Armed robbery in Orange Park leads to arrests

Connor Malinis, 21, was arrested in Green Cove Springs on Tuesday, charged with home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon and three charges of false imprisonment, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s report.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy