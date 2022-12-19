Combating growth in Clay County: Conservation efforts seek to protect natural lands from development

Cypress trees along the St. Johns River at Bayard Conservation Area Photo by St. Johns River Water Management District

As the state's population continues to grow, conservation efforts are being made in Clay County to protect natural lands from development.

"The number one reason that [people from out-of-state] are coming to our area is putting pressure on the reason they're coming," former president of the North Florida Land Trust, Jim McCarthy, said during the "Let's Talk About Resilience" webinar .

Boating along Florida's waterway Photo by North Florida Land Trust Facebook page

A mild winter and plenty of recreational waterways can be appealing, which may explain why some estimates say about 1,400 people are moving to Florida daily.

North Florida's beaches, rivers and lakes are attractive to many people, who often desire to build their homes along these waterways. As houses replace natural lands, the area faces increased pollution and flooding.

To combat this, the NFLT acquired 400 acres in Clay County in October. The $3.4 million purchase protects pine plantations and wetlands associated with tributaries near the south fork of the Black Creek.

Adjacent to the Clay County Regional Park and Belmore State Forest, the land acts as a critical habitat for the Florida black bear and other endangered species, according to the NFLT. Red-cockaded woodpeckers, indigo snakes and gopher tortoises are among the endangered species expected to benefit from the newly-acquired land.

The Federally Endangered red-cockaded woodpecker Photo by North Florida Land Trust Facebook page

"Acquiring this property is a big win for our team and for conservation in general," said the NFLT's interim president, Allison DeFoor.

The NFLT is not the only organization working to preserve land in Clay County. In August, the St. Johns River Water Management District added 101 acres to the Bayard Conservation Area as part of the Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan.

As part of a larger Bayard Point Land Acquisition Project, the District's latest two land purchases total about $1.39 million , using funds from the District and grants from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The Bartram’s ixia rebounds in the Bayard Conservation Area Photo by St. Johns River Water Management District Facebook page

The purchases help provide shoreline stabilization to the St.Johns River and protect areas that routinely suffer from flooding by allowing wetlands to remain in place and absorb flood water.

The Bayard Conservation Area now totals 10,388 acres of land within the lower St. Johns River Basin and was renamed the J.P. Hall Bayard Point Conservation Area as part of an agreement with the sellers.

The conservation project is still ongoing as the District continues to seek opportunities to purchase more land near the conservation area and other land parcels in floodplain areas, wrote Ashley Evitt from the District.

“Nature will take care of itself if you let it,” McCarthy said. “Let’s acquire as much of that land as we can, or protect it in some way.”