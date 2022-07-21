North Florida’s electric future

Lauren Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wx13b_0gnhNOYs00
Photo: Michael Marais

With a new federal infrastructure bill directing funds toward electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and various incentive programs for EVs, including an Environmental Protection Agency rebate program for electric school buses, it may seem the future of transportation is electric. Will this be the case in Clay County?

"EV infrastructure is not a clear process. It includes a lot of different entities doing a lot of different things," explained North Florida Transportation and Planning Authority (TPO) spokesperson Marci Larson.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program will provide about $198 million over five years for EV charging needs in Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) must create plans for using the money that aligns with specific infrastructure requirements, such as prioritizing charging stations on highways and spacing them a maximum of 50 miles apart.

Installing these charging stations is not a straightforward process, Larson explained. The FDOT must work with different regional utility companies to install, power and maintain the stations. In Clay County, Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) and Clay Electric Cooperative will need to work with FDOT to make this project a reality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cK53z_0gnhNOYs00
Map of electric vehicle charging stations in North East FloridaPhoto: Clay Electric Cooperative, Inc.

The TPO has already worked with these companies for pilot studies, installing various EV charging ports in the region, Larson said. JEA partnered with the TPO in funding over 50 charging ports in and around Jacksonville, according to JEA spokesperson Karen McAllister. There are five public electric vehicle charging stations, according to Clay Electric Cooperative's electric vehicle (EV) station map. Clay Electric does not have immediate plans to add more stations, said Clay Electric's spokesperson Kathy Richardson.

"We are monitoring the EV charging stations, but 80% or higher of vehicle charging is done at home," Richardson said. "There's not a huge drive to put a lot of charging stations out in the infrastructure."

Florida is the state with the second-largest electric vehicle inventory in the country, McAllister explained. JEA is currently working to promote education about electric vehicles and offers incentives for EV owners who charge their vehicles during "off-peak hours." Off-peak hours include weeknights and weekends when there is less electric use.

"The future is bright for EV adoption in Northeast Florida," McAllister wrote in an email.

Neither JEA nor Clay Electric owns any public EV charging stations, but they have worked to help fund charging ports around Jacksonville that are hosted and owned by local companies and public institutions. Hosts of these ports need to ensure the stations are maintained, or they will become useless. The maintenance aspect of EV ports adds an extra element for FDOT and the utilities to consider when planning where to install new ports.

Another aspect of planning EV infrastructure is how it will work in emergency situations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fi0cJ_0gnhNOYs00
A hurricane headed toward FloridaPhoto: Cayobo

"Florida is a hurricane state," Larson said. "If you want to exit the state, you need a full tank of gas, the same with EV, you want to have a full charge. Sitting in traffic for 12 hours - how will that affect your charge?"

The issue of traffic and evacuation procedures adds new questions FDOT must consider, Larson said. Experts will have to create plans for dealing with vehicles that run out of charge on highways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICXqP_0gnhNOYs00
Overview of EV chargers adapted from the Alternative Fuels Data CenterPhoto: U.S. Department of Transportation

Different types of charging ports also play a role in this. EV charging stations come in different levels, with level one being the slowest to charge and level three being fast charging, such as the ones Teslas use. Level three ports don't work with all vehicles because they require a specialized charger. While level twos are more accessible for all EVs, they can take 4-10 hours to fully charge a vehicle, according to the Department of Transportation.

Although these aspects of EV infrastructure must be planned for appropriately, many organizations are still pushing for an electric future. Electrify America is among the companies working to overcome some of EV's shortcomings. They plan to invest $2 billion in EV infrastructure and education in the next five years, according to their website. They also offer a way to locate chargers, including fast chargers.

Other actions include federal tax credits incentivizing qualifying EV purchases. Different incentives exist for private vehicles and for implementing electric school buses. In North Florida, the Clean Fuels Coalition is working toward expanding EV access as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnRSM_0gnhNOYs00
EV chargingPhoto: CHUTTERSNAP

While Clay County may not immediately see a large new EV infrastructure, FDOT must submit its EV Infrastructure plan by August 1, bringing funding for changes in the coming years.

"There's a lot of conversation about how we can use solar to charge these EV stations, there's a lot of different ideas, but in some places, the technology just isn't there yet,” Larson explained. "It's going to take a certain amount of time to develop, and especially to become reliable."

Lauren Fox is a communication major at the University of North Florida, focusing on journalism.

Jacksonville, FL
