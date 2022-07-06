Orange Park man attempts jailbreak at Clay County Jail

Daniel Rippstein's mugshot Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office

A prisoner at the Clay County Jail attempted to escape Tuesday at 12:50 a.m., according to a report by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Rippstein, 22, of Orange Park, was previously arrested for battery and disorderly intoxication and was lying on the floor waiting to be processed before he attempted to escape, deputies wrote. When a lieutenant entered the security room Rippstein was in, Rippstein began to stand up, and was told to stand against the wall, said the report.

The lieutenant stayed in the room with Rippstein, waiting for the outer security door to close. Rippstein moved toward the closing door, sidestepping the closing door and making his way into the hallway, deputies wrote.

The lieutenant attempted to grab Rippstein but missed him, and was delayed in chasing him due to the closing security door, said the report.

Forcing his way through the security door, the lieutenant told Rippstein to stop, to which Rippstein “turned his head to look at him, and only laughed while continuing to run,” deputies wrote.

Rippstein headed toward the doors of the facility, attempting to escape, said the report. Deputies noted that Rippstein attempted to exit the facility the same way he was brought in, so he was familiar with the path he took.

Rippstein stopped running once he approached the doors because they were secured shut, and turned back toward the lieutenant, who placed Rippstein on the ground, said the report.

When more deputies arrived, Rippstein was brought back into the jail to be booked and was charged with attempted escape.