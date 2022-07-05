Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man charged with domestic battery on Independence Day

Lauren Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJmkm_0gVQlMj900
Ignacio Garcia's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office

Ignacio Garcia, 36, was arrested In Orange Park on Monday night, charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies met with Garcia in the front yard of his home on Oliver Ellsworth Street in response to a call about an assault after a verbal argument with the victim turned violent, the report said.

The victim stated she verbally argued with Garcia when “he escalated the argument by grabbing her by the neck,” said the report. “His grip around her neck was tight enough that she could not breathe or call for help,” deputies wrote.

Garcia allegedly dragged the victim by the throat outside the house, deputies wrote. When he eventually loosened his grip, the victim began screaming, said the report.

The victim then began to hit Garcia, knocking him over, deputies wrote. When Garcia got up, the victim grabbed him by the shirt and “began punching him repeatedly in the face,” wrote deputies. At some point during the altercation, Garica allegedly threw a bicycle at the victim, said the report.

Authorities took statements from Garcia and the victim, observing marks around the victim’s neck and swelling on Garcia’s face, said the report.

Garcia was placed under arrest and transported to Clay County Jail.

Clay County Arrests

The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The information provided is based on reports from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and does not include accounts of all the people involved. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in court.

Saturday 7/2

TRAVIS TODD CHAMBERS, AGE 43, arrested on charge of 1) MARIJUANA-POSSESS-NOT MORE THAN 20 GRAMS (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-AND OR USE (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 07/02/22 23:17:00

DANIEL RAY TIPPETT, AGE 27, arrested on charge of 1) AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC (FELONY), 2) DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR), 3) FLEE ELUDE LEO WITH LIGHTS SIREN ACTIVE (FELONY), and 4) DWLS - (SPECIFY REASON) (MISDEMEANOR) at KEYSTONE HEIGHTS on 07/02/22 23:02:00

CAMERON LAMAR RICE, AGE 30, arrested on charge of RESIST/OBSTRUCT/OPPOSE OF OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (MISDEMEANOR) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 07/02/22 21:28:00

RONALD PAUL BELIN, WHITE, MALE, AGE 54 , arrested on charge of 1) DUI - PROPERTY DAMAGE/PERSONAL INJURY (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) ACCIDENT INVOLVE DAMAGE TO VEHICLE/PROPERTY-LEAVE SCENE (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 07/02/22 20:17:00

LISA A PINT, AGE 50, arrested on charge of 1) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY), and 2) DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-AND OR USE (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 07/02/22 19:02:00

JUSTIN CHADWICK SMITH, AGE 34, arrested on charge of NON-SUPPORT (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 07/02/22 13:03:00

MICHAEL RAYMON ROSS, AGE 31, arrested on charge of 1) POSSESSION OF HEROIN (FELONY), and 2) DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-AND OR USE (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 07/02/22 12:27:00

AUSTIN MICHAEL HUNTER, AGE 19, arrested on charge of RETAIL PETIT THEFT $100-$750 VALUE (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 07/02/22 10:07:00

JASON WAYNE ELLIS, AGE 41, arrested on charge of 1) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY), and 2) DWLS - HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER (FELONY) at MIDDLEBURG on 07/02/22 05:30:00

BRANDON AVERY GIBBS, AGE 28, arrested on charge of 1) RESIST/OBSTRUCT/OPPOSE OF OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 07/02/22 02:14:00

WILLIAM GUNNAR ENGLISH, AGE 30, arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (DOMESTIC) (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 07/02/22 00:44:00

Sunday 7/4

NICOLE MARIE DOMBROSKI, AGE 38, arrested on charge of TRESPASS PROPERTY OTHER THAN STRUCTURE/CONVEYANCE (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 07/03/22 22:01:00

TIMOTHY CHASE MASON, AGE 33, arrested on charge of ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 07/03/22 17:04:00

SCOTT LEE DENNIS, AGE 37, arrested on charge of 1) SIMPLE BATTERY (DV) (MISDEMEANOR), 2) COCAINE-POSSESS-POSSESS COCAINE (FELONY), 3) DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-AND OR USE (MISDEMEANOR), and 4) DRUGS-POSSESS-CNTRL SUB WO PRESCRIPTION (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 07/03/22 16:50:00

MATTHEW ROBERT OWENS, AGE 34, arrested on charge of MARIJUANA-POSSESS-NOT MORE THAN 20 GRAMS (MISDEMEANOR) at FLEMING ISLAND on 07/03/22 13:50:00

KATHRYN ANN CASSARINO, AGE 28, arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 07/03/22 11:30:00

JUSTIN EDWARD TAYLOR, AGE 39, arrested on charge of DWLSR REVOCATION EQUIV STATUS 3RD SUB VIOL (FELONY) at MIDDLEBURG on 07/03/22 10:57:00

DWIGHT JAMES BACON, AGE 36, arrested on charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 07/03/22 07:15:00

JOHNATHAN ALVINO PORTER, AGE 40, arrested on charge of 1) SIMPLE BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) ABUSE CHILD WITHOUT GREAT BODILY HARM (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 07/03/22 04:45:00

STEPHANIE MARIA COOPER, AGE 27, arrested on charge of DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 07/03/22 03:12:00

JORDAN JAMAR ARCHIBALD, AGE 19, arrested on charge of 1) SIMPLE BATTERY(DOMESTIC) (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) ADULT FALSE IMPRISONMENT (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 07/03/22 01:53:00

VERONICA LYNN GARZA, AGE 35, arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 07/03/22 00:15:00

Monday 7/4

IGNACIO GARCIA, AGE 36, arrested on charge of 1) FELONY BATTERY; DOMESTIC BATTERY BY STRANGULATION (FELONY), and 2) DOMESTIC BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 07/04/22 23:55:00

DANIEL PRESTON RIPPSTEIN, AGE 22, arrested on charge of 1) SIMPLE BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) DISORDERLY INTOXICATION (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 07/04/22 22:33:00

TRACY LYNDON RIGDON, AGE 61, arrested on charge of DUI .15 OR HIGHER (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 07/04/22 17:32:00

DAN MARWICK DODD, AGE 21, arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 07/04/22 15:09:00

DYLAN CRAIG HURT, AGE 23, arrested on charge of 1) FAILURE OF DEFENDANT ON BAIL TO APPEAR (MISDEMEANOR), 2) FTA- OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), and 3) FTA-FAIL TO REGISTER MOTOR VEHICLE (MISDEMEANOR) at KEYSTONE HEIGHTS on 07/04/22 14:52:00

BRANDON SHAWN MCKINNEY, AGE 26, arrested on charge of DOMESTIC/SIMPLE BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 07/04/22 09:46:00

AUSTIN MATTHEW GOERTZ, AGE 38, arrested on charge of DOMESTIC BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 07/04/22 08:32:00

DONALD ARVEL COLEMAN, AGE 45, arrested on charge of TRESPASS PROPERTY OTHER THAN STRUCTURE/CONVEYANCE (MISDEMEANOR) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 07/04/22 08:27:00

IRIS LATRAL COOPER, AGE 41 , arrested on charge of DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR) at FLEMING ISLAND on 07/04/22 03:08:00

CARL DAVID BRITT, AGE 31, arrested on charge of FELONY BATTERY; DOMESTIC BATTERY BY STRANGULATION (FELONY) at MIDDLEBURG on 07/04/22 01:26:00

Key to terms:

  • DRUGS-POSSESS-CNTRL SUB W/O PRESCRIPTION- Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
  • 100 MORE LT 750 DOLS - More than $100, but less than $750
  • BAL Test- Blood alcohol level test
  • DWLSR- Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • LIC SUSP- License suspended
  • WO Person inside- Without person inside

