Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man charged for alleged sexual relationship with 14-year-old

Lauren Fox

Jason Picard's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office

Jason Picard, 27, was arrested Thursday for having an “unlawful sexual relationship” with a 14-year-old in Middleburg, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.

Picard allegedly met the underaged victim about two years ago through a mutual friend, the victim said in a statement to deputies included in the report. After one of the victim’s friends told their mother about the incident, the mother reported it to authorities. A criminal investigation began, leading the Orange Park Police Department to notify the Clay County Sheriff’s Office about the accusations on May 23.

Picard agreed to meet with deputies at the Main Street Boat Ramp in Middleburg on Thursday for a voluntary interview about the investigation, said the report. Deputies questioned Picard about his intimacy with the victim, and after the interview, Picard was placed under arrest, deputies wrote.

Picard was brought to the Clay County Jail, charged with lewd or lascivious battery of a victim between the ages of 12 to 16. His court date is set for Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Clay County Courthouse

Clay County Arrests

The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The information provided is based on reports from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and does not include accounts of all the people involved. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in court.

Saturday 6/25

KEYON NI`JE SEAY, AGE 23, arrested on charge of FAILURE OF DEFENDANT ON BAIL TO APPEAR (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 06/25/22 21:44:00

JONATHAN DANIEL SULLIVAN, AGE 20, arrested on charge of DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-AND OR USE (MISDEMEANOR) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 06/25/22 21:12:00

JONATHAN DANIEL SULLIVAN, AGE 20, arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 06/25/22 20:14:00

JASON PAUL POLAND, AGE 35, arrested on charge of 1) DRUGS-POSSESS-CNTRL SUB WO PRESCRIPTION (FELONY), 2) DRUGS-POSSESS-CNTRL SUB WO PRESCRIPTION (FELONY), 3) DRUGS-POSSESS-CNTRL SUB WO PRESCRIPTION (FELONY), 4) POSSESS OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FLA FELON (FELONY), 5) POSSESS OF AMMO BY CONVICTED FLA FELON (FELONY), and 6) DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 06/25/22 20:02:00

MEGAN ROXANE MCBRIDE, AGE 37, arrested on charge of DOMESTIC BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 06/25/22 19:06:00

CHRISTIAN MICHAEL ORTIZ, AGE 22, arrested on charge of DUI .15 OR HIGHER (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 06/25/22 02:28:00

DOROTHY LYNN STILIANOU, AGE 48, arrested on charge of 1) COCAINE-POSSESS-POSSESS COCAINE (FELONY), and 2) DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-AND OR USE (MISDEMEANOR) at FLEMING ISLAND on 06/25/22 02:06:00

COLE DAUGHTRY, AGE 21, arrested on charge of VIOLATE PROBATION/COMMUNITY CONTROL (FELONY) at MIDDLEBURG on 06/25/22 01:41:00

Sunday 6/26

DOUGLAS MARTEN HAGELE, AGE 51, arrested on charge of DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 06/26/22 23:18:00

DARREN EUGENE SMITH, AGE 42, arrested on charge of DRIVE WHILE LIC SUSP HABITUAL OFFENDER (FELONY) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 06/26/22 22:48:00

DESMOND LASHAUN GIBSON, AGE 41, arrested on charge of 1) FAIL TO REDELIVER HIRED/LEASED PERSONAL PROPERTY/EQUIPMENT (FELONY), and 2) FAIL TO REDELIVER HIRED/LEASED PERSONAL PROPERTY/EQUIPMENT (FELONY) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 06/26/22 20:05:00

BILLY JAMES ROOKSBERRY, AGE 29, arrested on charge of TRESPASS PROPERTY OTHER THAN STRUCTURE/CONVEYANCE (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 06/26/22 17:31:00

MICHAEL LEE GARDNER, AGE 23, arrested on charge of TRESPASS STRUCTURE OR CONVEYANCE (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 06/26/22 16:51:00

STEVEN LEE PRICE, AGE 58, arrested on charge of 1) TRESPASS STRUCTURE OR CONVEYANCE (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) COUNTY ORDINANCE CC3-2/E CONSUME ALCOHOL W/IN 300 FT PACKAGE (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 06/26/22 15:24:00

AUSTIN DANIEL COX, AGE 24, arrested on charge of 1) RETAIL PETIT THEFT LESS THAN $100 (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) DWLSR (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 06/26/22 02:54:00

TORRIN CAZ GRIER, AGE 22, arrested on charge of 1) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON WITHOUT INTENT TO KILL (FELONY), and 2) UNLICENSED FIREARM (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 06/26/22 02:14:00

Monday 6/27

EMORY LAWRENCE DANIELS, AGE 29, arrested on charge of 1) VIOLATE PROBATION/COMMUNITY CONTROL (FELONY), and 2) VIOLATE PROBATION/COMMUNITY CONTROL (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 06/27/22 02:13:00

COLTON GRANT TIBERIUS TETREAULT, AGE 23, arrested on charge of BURGLARY OF UNOCCUPIED DWELLING; UNARMED; NO ASSLT/BATT (FELONY) at FLEMING ISLAND on 06/27/22 01:40:00

Key to terms:

  • DRUGS-POSSESS-CNTRL SUB W/O PRESCRIPTION- Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
  • 100 MORE LT 750 DOLS - More than $100, but less than $750
  • BAL Test- Blood alcohol level test
  • DWLSR- Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • LIC SUSP- License suspended
  • WO Person inside- Without person inside

