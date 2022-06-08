Orange Park, FL

SWAT team standoff in Orange Park leads to arrest for multiple felony charges

Lauren Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKnUI_0g4SAsWG00
Horace Jackson's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office

An approximately 12-hour SWAT team standoff ensued Tuesday in Orange Park after authorities attempted to arrest Horace Jackson, 32, on an arrest warrant for multiple hit-and-run charges, drug charges, resisting an officer and driving with a suspended license, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.

Over 50 law enforcement officers, paramedics, support personnel and firefighters were called to the scene, and the surrounding residential area was closed to civilians due to safety concerns, deputies wrote. Nearby residents were forced to leave their homes and could not return during the hours-long standoff.

The U.S. Marshals and Clay County Sheriff’s Office went to search a Malibu Circle residence where they believed Jackson was, sending him multiple text messages and amplified voice commands to come out of the house, deputies wrote.

Instead of coming out, Jackson barricaded himself inside the house, threatening to shoot anyone who came inside, said Sheriff Michelle Cook in a Facebook video recorded from the scene.

“During a lull in this work the subject climbed down out of the attic area and attempted to flee the residence,” said the report.

Jackson spotted a SWAT officer coming toward him and attempted to climb back into the attic, deputies wrote. The SWAT team member attempted to restrain him and was met with resistance by Jackson, getting struck by Jackson’s forearms and elbows several times, deputies wrote.

Another officer attempted to assist in restraining Jackson, “and the defendant kicked him several times in an attempt to drive him away and allow him to escape,’ said the report.

Another officer assisted, causing Jackson to lose his grip on the rafters and fall to the floor, where he “then attempted to break away and struck [...] several times with his elbows and forearms,” deputies said.

After being restrained, Jackson was treated by a rescue team for prolonged exposure to tear gas and heat exposure after being confined in the attic, deputies wrote.

Jackon was arrested around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, with charges of resisting an officer with violence, three counts of assault on an officer and failure of a defendant on bail to appear added to his list of charges. Jackson previously had active warrants for his arrest from both the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County Sheriffs Office# arrests# Orange Park# crime# standoff

Comments / 6

Published by

Lauren Fox is a communication major at the University of North Florida, focusing on journalism. Lauren has years of international work experience, working jobs in countries such as Australia, New Caledonia, Vietnam and Morocco.

Jacksonville, FL
132 followers

More from Lauren Fox

Middleburg, FL

Pair arrested for burglary in Middleburg, S.W.A.T. team called

Lauren Bowman's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Nathan Morris' mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County S.W.A.T. Team was called Wednesday after two people illegally entered and occupied a house on Myrtle Street in Middleburg, refusing to come out for authorities, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County’s unofficial holiday, ‘Boater Skip Day’ set for Friday

Boater Skip Day at Bayard Sand BarPhoto courtesy of Chris Verderane. June 3 is Boater Skip Day, the unofficial holiday held at Bayard Sand Bar, where boaters from around Northeast Florida meet up for a party on the water.

Read full story
Keystone Heights, FL

Keystone Heights man arrested, found to have previous warrant for arrest

Allen Tereal Grimes, 31, was arrested off of Baylor Avenue in Keystone Heights on Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence and giving a false name to an officer, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report. After his arrest, deputies discovered Grimes had an active felony warrant for his arrest, said the report.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Increased security measures at Clay County schools this week following Texas shooting

There will be an increased police presence at Clay County schools this week out of caution following Tuesday's elementary school shooting in Texas, according to a post made last night on the Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man arrested on four drug charges, concealed weapon violation

Matthew Jackson's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Matthew Jackson, 22, was arrested on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on May 15 on four drug-related charges and a concealed weapon law violation after police noticed Jackson speeding approximately 20 mph over the speed limit, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s report.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Hidden vacation gems for Clay County residents within 100 miles

The clear water at Silver Springs State ParkPhoto courtesy of the Silver Springs State Park Facebook page. With summer approaching, many people are looking for vacations that won't break the bank. Luckily for Clay County residents, an exotic (and eco-friendly) vacation is possible without traveling more than 100 miles from home.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs teen arrested for child porn

Ernest Laster, 19, was arrested May 4 in Green Cove Springs on charges of possession of child pornography and transmission of pornography by an electronic device, according to a Clay County Sheriff's Office report.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man facing child porn charges had prior conviction for sexual offense

Alvin Bost’s mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Alvin Bost Jr., 49, was arrested May 2 at his home in Middleburg on three charges of possession of child pornography following an investigation that started in Washington state back in October 2020, according to a Clay County arrest warrant.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man arrested for domestic battery on Mother’s Day, deputies say

Alexander Wehrman, 26, was arrested at Plankton Avenue Sunday and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s report. Wehrman allegedly spat on the mother of his child and grabbed her around the neck, restricting her ability to breathe, the report said.

Read full story
1 comments
Fleming Island, FL

New Baptist Health hospital in Fleming Island set to open at end of 2022

The new hospital is under construction in Fleming IslandPhoto courtesy of Baptist Health. Baptist Health plans to open a new 300,000 square-foot hospital with 102 beds in Fleming Island at the end of this year, according to the hospital’s president Darin Roark.

Read full story
2 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Deputies pursue Green Cove Springs man attempting to flee

Mugshot of Rory WadePhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Rory Wade, 33, was arrested Sunday and later charged with resisting arrest with violence, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug equipment after a traffic stop on Blanding Boulevard led to a police chase, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s report.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange Park, FL

Mall hosts concert and car show ‘For the Vet We Haven’t Met Yet’

A concert, car show and food trucks are coming to the Orange Park Mall on Saturday, "For the Vet We Haven't Met Yet," hosted by Operation Barnabas to raise awareness for military veteran homelessness and suicide.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Armed robbery in Orange Park leads to arrests

Connor Malinis, 21, was arrested in Green Cove Springs on Tuesday, charged with home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon and three charges of false imprisonment, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s report.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County woman saddling up for world’s longest horse race in Mongolia

Abbi Bell races through the Mongolian SteppePhoto courtesy of Abbi Bell. Abbi Bell will ride roughly 620 miles through the Mongolian wilderness on the backs of semi-feral horses this August as a contestant in the world’s longest horse race.

Read full story
5 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County man arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun out truck window

Jesse Dixon, 33, was arrested Saturday, charged with unlawful ownership of ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and improper exhibition of a firearm, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s report.

Read full story
Clay County, MO

Clay County Fair helps with medical expenses of 2 local teens

Halynn Timms (center) and her pig at the Clay County Agricultural Fair’s livestock auctionPhoto courtesy of the Clay County Agricultural Fair Facebook page. This year's annual livestock auction at the Clay County Agricultural Fair did more than showcase the community's farm animals; it raised more than $40,000 to go toward the medical expenses of two local girls, according to the fair's executive director Tasha Hyder.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Verbal argument turned physical at Clay County Fair, deputies say

Aeirana Lautenschlager, 20, was arrested Friday evening for simple battery at the main entrance gate of the Clay County Fair, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s report. Lautenschlager and another man allegedly bumped into the father of a 12-year-old girl, sparking a verbal argument between Lautenschlager and the victim’s family, the report said.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Trail feasibility survey is part of path to building new routes in Clay County

A trail feasibility survey is underway by the North Florida Transportation Planning Organization (TPO), seeking public opinion on the features of a potential 12-mile trail connecting Gold Head Branch State Park in Keystone Heights to the Cecil Trail in Duval County.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, MO

Clay County sheriff’s deputies provide security at county fair

Fairgoers speak to officers at their fair boothPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies will be mingling among the fairgoers at this year’s Clay County Agricultural Fair, providing security and information.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy