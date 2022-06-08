SWAT team standoff in Orange Park leads to arrest for multiple felony charges

Horace Jackson's mugshot Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office

An approximately 12-hour SWAT team standoff ensued Tuesday in Orange Park after authorities attempted to arrest Horace Jackson, 32, on an arrest warrant for multiple hit-and-run charges, drug charges, resisting an officer and driving with a suspended license, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.

Over 50 law enforcement officers, paramedics, support personnel and firefighters were called to the scene, and the surrounding residential area was closed to civilians due to safety concerns, deputies wrote. Nearby residents were forced to leave their homes and could not return during the hours-long standoff.

The U.S. Marshals and Clay County Sheriff’s Office went to search a Malibu Circle residence where they believed Jackson was, sending him multiple text messages and amplified voice commands to come out of the house, deputies wrote.

Instead of coming out, Jackson barricaded himself inside the house, threatening to shoot anyone who came inside, said Sheriff Michelle Cook in a Facebook video recorded from the scene.

“During a lull in this work the subject climbed down out of the attic area and attempted to flee the residence,” said the report.

Jackson spotted a SWAT officer coming toward him and attempted to climb back into the attic, deputies wrote. The SWAT team member attempted to restrain him and was met with resistance by Jackson, getting struck by Jackson’s forearms and elbows several times, deputies wrote.

Another officer attempted to assist in restraining Jackson, “and the defendant kicked him several times in an attempt to drive him away and allow him to escape,’ said the report.

Another officer assisted, causing Jackson to lose his grip on the rafters and fall to the floor, where he “then attempted to break away and struck [...] several times with his elbows and forearms,” deputies said.

After being restrained, Jackson was treated by a rescue team for prolonged exposure to tear gas and heat exposure after being confined in the attic, deputies wrote.

Jackon was arrested around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, with charges of resisting an officer with violence, three counts of assault on an officer and failure of a defendant on bail to appear added to his list of charges. Jackson previously had active warrants for his arrest from both the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.