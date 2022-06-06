Middleburg, FL

Pair arrested for burglary in Middleburg, S.W.A.T. team called

Lauren Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCo8d_0g2P2e5600
Lauren Bowman's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WShQj_0g2P2e5600
Nathan Morris' mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office

The Clay County S.W.A.T. Team was called Wednesday after two people illegally entered and occupied a house on Myrtle Street in Middleburg, refusing to come out for authorities, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.

Nathan Morris, 44, and Lauren Bowman, 36, were arrested and charged with burglary to a structure and resisting arrest without violence after allegedly barricading themselves inside the house that they refused to leave, according to the report.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they noticed a vehicle with a stolen tag was parked outside and began to knock on the front door, said the report. Upon knocking, deputies heard a dog barking that was then muffled by people inside the building, deputies wrote.

“The occupants refused to come to the door or acknowledge the deputies,” said the report.

Additional deputies were called to the residence to set up a containment perimeter. After the perimeter was set, deputies made multiple announcements over the loudspeaker from their vehicle for Morris and Bowman to come out with their hands above their heads, said the report.

When Morris and Bowman did not respond, the owner of the home was contacted and asked for permission to search the residence. The owner said he had not been to the property in about a year and gave authorities permission to enter the home, deputies wrote.

The Clay County S.W.A.T. Team and Negotiations Team were called to the scene, and the S.W.A.T. team entered the residence, said the report.

“During their entry, they located a male and female subject who were barricaded with household items pushed against the master bedroom door,” deputies wrote.

After several commands by the S.W.A.T. team for the pair to surrender, they came out and were arrested, said the report.

Clay County Arrests

The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The information provided is based on reports from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and does not include accounts of all the people involved. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in court.

Saturday 6/4

KENDALL HACHEZ, AGE 33, arrested on charge of 1) DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) REFUSE TO SUBMIT DUI TEST AFTER LIC SUSP (MISDEMEANOR) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 06/04/22 22:38:00

AMBER LYNNETTE WALDRON, AGE 29, arrested on charge of FOJ - MARYLAND (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 06/04/22 20:59:00

GESHYLA FAYE STREET, AGE 19, arrested on charge of 1) SIMPLE BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) SIMPLE ASSAULT INTENT THREAT TO DO VIOLENCE (MISDEMEANOR) at STATE ROAD 16 W STARKE on 06/04/22 16:01:00

FRANK PARRA, AGE 21, arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 06/04/22 15:30:00

SHARON DAEL GRAVES, AGE 52, arrested on charge of 1) FTA(DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-POSSESS AND OR USE DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) FTA (BATTERY) (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 06/04/22 13:56:00

KELLY CHRISTINE BRIDGMAN, AGE 43, arrested on charge of 1) VOP (FELONY), and 2) VOP (FELONY) at MIDDLEBURG on 06/04/22 08:36:00

CODY ALLEN GALE, AGE 24, arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 06/04/22 04:02:00

MARK EDWARD ORBE, AGE 51, arrested on charge of 1) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY), 2) POSSESSION OF FENTANYL (FELONY), and 3) DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-AND OR USE (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 06/04/22 03:14:00

STEVEN K TURNER, AGE 70 , arrested on charge of MARIJUANA-POSSESS-NOT MORE THAN 20 GRAMS (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 06/04/22 03:14:00

KIERSTIN ANNE RISSMAN, AGE 26 , arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (DOMESTIC) (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 06/04/22 02:44:00

Sunday 6/5

WILLIAM PAUL BEST, AGE 28, arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (DOMESTIC) (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 06/05/22 22:27:00

CHRISTIAN EUGENE MUSIC JACKMAN, WHITE, MALE, AGE 23 , arrested on charge of FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 06/05/22 19:23:00

DWAYNE HAYWARD DOUGLAS, AGE 52, arrested on charge of FIREARM OR AMMO BY CONVICTED FLA FELON (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 06/05/22 18:24:00

BRIAN SCOT TYMONIEWICZ, AGE 46, arrested on charge of DUI DAMAGE TO PROPERTY OR PERSON OF ANOTHER (MISDEMEANOR) at MELROSE on 06/05/22 16:54:00

TAMARA MIRANDA FULTON-DOLAN, AGE 43, arrested on charge of REGISTRATION REQUIRED; APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION; FORMS (MISDEMEANOR) at KEYSTONE HEIGHTS on 06/05/22 13:48:00

JERMARCUS DEMETRE BRADLEY, AGE 29, arrested on charge of BURGLARY OF DWELLING UNARMED NO ASSLT OR BATT (FELONY) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 06/05/22 10:46:00

JOSHUA VINCENT WALTON, AGE 29, arrested on charge of 1) RESIST OFFICER WITH VIOLENCE (FELONY), and 2) RESIST/OBSTRUCT/OPPOSE OF OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 06/05/22 03:55:00

RACHAEL LYNN WALTON, AGE 30, arrested on charge of DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 06/05/22 03:49:00

SARAH JAYNE LAMMERS, AGE 37, arrested on charge of DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 06/05/22 02:56:00

WILLIAM GUNNAR WESTBERRY, AGE 22, arrested on charge of 1) DISORDERLY INTOXICATION (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) TRESPASS STRUCTURE OR CONVEYANCE (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 06/05/22 02:32:00

DAWSON ROBERT EWING, AGE 23, arrested on charge of RESIST/OBSTRUCT/OPPOSE OF OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 06/05/22 02:20:00

THOMURE FELISHA QUEEN, AGE 33, arrested on charge of TRESPASS PROPERTY OTHER THAN STRUCTURE/CONVEYANCE (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 06/05/22 00:01:00

Monday 6/6

SETH MATTHEW SIEMINSKI, AGE 33, arrested on charge of VOP DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 06/06/22 12:24:00

GIDADO AHMED COFIELD, AGE 44, arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (DOMESTIC) (MISDEMEANOR) at FLEMING ISLAND, FL on 06/06/22 01:18:00

Key to terms:

  • DRUGS-POSSESS-CNTRL SUB W/O PRESCRIPTION- Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
  • 100 MORE LT 750 DOLS - More than $100, but less than $750
  • BAL Test- Blood alcohol level test
  • DWLSR- Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • LIC SUSP- License suspended
  • WO Person inside- Without person inside

