Pair arrested for burglary in Middleburg, S.W.A.T. team called

Lauren Bowman's mugshot Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office

Nathan Morris' mugshot Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office

The Clay County S.W.A.T. Team was called Wednesday after two people illegally entered and occupied a house on Myrtle Street in Middleburg, refusing to come out for authorities, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.

Nathan Morris, 44, and Lauren Bowman, 36, were arrested and charged with burglary to a structure and resisting arrest without violence after allegedly barricading themselves inside the house that they refused to leave, according to the report.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they noticed a vehicle with a stolen tag was parked outside and began to knock on the front door, said the report. Upon knocking, deputies heard a dog barking that was then muffled by people inside the building, deputies wrote.

“The occupants refused to come to the door or acknowledge the deputies,” said the report.

Additional deputies were called to the residence to set up a containment perimeter. After the perimeter was set, deputies made multiple announcements over the loudspeaker from their vehicle for Morris and Bowman to come out with their hands above their heads, said the report.

When Morris and Bowman did not respond, the owner of the home was contacted and asked for permission to search the residence. The owner said he had not been to the property in about a year and gave authorities permission to enter the home, deputies wrote.

The Clay County S.W.A.T. Team and Negotiations Team were called to the scene, and the S.W.A.T. team entered the residence, said the report.

“During their entry, they located a male and female subject who were barricaded with household items pushed against the master bedroom door,” deputies wrote.

After several commands by the S.W.A.T. team for the pair to surrender, they came out and were arrested, said the report.

