Keystone Heights man arrested, found to have previous warrant for arrest

Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office

Allen Tereal Grimes, 31, was arrested off of Baylor Avenue in Keystone Heights on Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence and giving a false name to an officer, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report. After his arrest, deputies discovered Grimes had an active felony warrant for his arrest, said the report.

Grimes was riding an electric bike on Temple Street when authorities say he saw their marked vehicle and turned around, riding off and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Deputies stopped Grimes and asked his name. Deputies ran the name ‘Allen Grimes’ through their system, discovering that there were multiple people with the same name. When asked to give his middle name, Grimes allegedly gave a false name.

When authorities asked Grimes to confirm his middle name and birthday, Grimes “took off running,” said the report.

Grimes was caught and taken into custody for resisting arrest without violence, said the report. Deputies searched Grimes, allegedly finding a substance that tested positive for Fentanyl in Grimes’ sock and a needle in his pocket.

After his arrest, deputies discovered Grimes had previously been charged with assault with intent to commit a felony and had violated his probation, according to the report. Because he violated probation, he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Grimes was also given a traffic citation for not stopping at a stop sign.

Clay County Arrests

The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The information provided is based on reports from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and does not include accounts of all the people involved. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in court.

Saturday 5/28

ALAN BRADLEY LASTER, AGE 64, arrested on charge of RESIST/OBSTRUCT/OPPOSE OF OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (MISDEMEANOR) at FLEMING ISLAND on 05/28/22 23:27:00

RONALD CHESTER GODLEWSKI, AGE 40, arrested on charge of 1) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY), and 2) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA UNDER 18YO (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 05/28/22 22:55:00

TIALY SAINTBERT, AGE 23, arrested on charge of DWLSR OR REVOCATION EQUIV STATUS (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 05/28/22 20:00:00

MARIO MELVIN MENDOZA, AGE 35, arrested on charge of FELONY BATTERY; DOMESTIC BATTERY BY STRANGULATION (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 05/28/22 19:38:00

KEITH LAMAR BELAMY, AGE 34, arrested on charge of DWLSR OR REVOCATION EQUIV STATUS (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 05/28/22 18:34:00

KAREN SUZANNE FRIEDMAN, AGE 61, arrested on charge of DRUGS-POSSESS-CNTRL SUB WO PRESCRIPTION (FELONY) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 05/28/22 18:03:00

FAITH SHAREE THOMAS, AGE 29, arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 05/28/22 15:15:00

DAVID ROBERT DEMAY, AGE 39, arrested on charge of FTA- PETIT THEFT (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 05/28/22 13:44:00

THOMAS EDWARD MODLIN, AGE 32, arrested on charge of 1) MURDER NOT PREMEDITATED SECOND DEGREE (FELONY), and 2) ATTEMPTED MURDER (FELONY) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 05/28/22 01:45:00

Sunday 5/29

DAWSIE MAE DAWSON, AGE 20, arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (MISDEMEANOR) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 05/29/22 18:34:00

RANDALL WILLIAM LILES, AGE 33, arrested on charge of TRESPASS-STRUCTURE OR CONVEYANCE (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 05/29/22 02:52:00

SEDRICK MAURICE WILLIAMS, AGE 34, arrested on charge of 1) CRACK COCAINE (FELONY), 2) POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE (FELONY), 3) TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (FELONY), and 4) DWLS - (SPECIFY REASON) (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 05/29/22 00:49:00

SHRIKA DONICIA KIRTSEY, AGE 33, arrested on charge of DWLSR OR REVOCATION EQUIV STATUS (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 05/29/22 00:20:00

SHRIKA DONICIA KIRTSEY, AGE 33, arrested on charge of NO DRIVER LICENSE - NEVER HAD ONE ISSUED (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 05/29/22 00:20:00

Monday 5/30

BRADLEY EUGENE SANFORD, AGE 46, arrested on charge of 1) HEROIN-POSSESS-WITH INTENT TO SELL MFG OR DELIVER SCHEDULE I (FELONY), 2) DRUGS-POSSESS-CNTRL SUB WO PRESCRIPTION (FELONY), 3) DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-AND OR USE (MISDEMEANOR), and 4) ALTER DESTROY CONCEAL REMO REC DOC PHYS EVIDEN (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 05/31/22 04:08:00

KIARA ANGELINE PONCE, AGE 21, arrested on charge of DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 05/31/22 02:26:00

CHRISTOPHER E CAM, AGE 30, arrested on charge of 1) ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC (FELONY), 2) DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-AND OR USE (MISDEMEANOR), 3) RESIST/OBSTRUCT/OPPOSE OF OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (MISDEMEANOR), and 4) DEPRIVE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER OF MEANS OF PROTECTION/COMMU (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 05/31/22 01:19:00

