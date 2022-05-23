Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man arrested on four drug charges, concealed weapon violation

Lauren Fox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgXFg_0fnklUVU00
Matthew Jackson's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office

Matthew Jackson, 22, was arrested on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on May 15 on four drug-related charges and a concealed weapon law violation after police noticed Jackson speeding approximately 20 mph over the speed limit, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s report.

When law enforcement pulled Jackson over for speeding, an officer noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the car, deputies wrote. While officers wrote Jackson’s traffic citation, one of the deputies noticed something “in plain view on the passenger’s floorboard, which is commonly used for the sale and delivery of narcotics,” deputies wrote.

Authorities wrote that Jackson was “visibly shaking” when they spoke to him, and they had probable cause to search the vehicle. The sheriff’s deputies had Jackson and his passenger step out of the car while they searched it.

Authorities redacted the items they found in Jackson’s car, although he was charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance without a prescription. Authorities also found a handgun in Jackson’s car, charging him with a concealed weapon law violation.

Jackson denied knowing anything about the items police found in his car besides the handgun, the report said.

Both Jackson and his passenger were handcuffed, with his passenger being released to her aunt. Jackson was brought to Clay County Jail and his vehicle was towed.

Clay County Arrests

The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The information provided is based on reports from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and does not include accounts of all the people involved. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in court.

Saturday 5/21

MADENA WASHINGTON BUTLER, AGE 44, arrested on charge of 1) DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR), and 2) DWLS - (SPECIFY REASON) (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 05/21/22 23:48:00

KENDRICK M BROWN, AGE 37, arrested on charge of ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC (FELONY) at ORANGE PARK on 05/21/22 20:53:00

TROY ANTHONY GOODLOE, AGE 19, arrested on charge of TRESPASS - OCCUPIED STRUCTURE OR CONVEYANCE (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 05/21/22 18:15:00

CHARLES MASON MCCLASKEY, AGE 33, arrested on charge of BURGLARY OF STRUCTURE CONVEYANCE UNARMED WO PERS INSIDE (FELONY) at MIDDLEBURG on 05/21/22 17:57:00

BERNADETTE ROSE THOMAS, AGE 48, arrested on charge of BURGLARY OF STRUCTURE CONVEYANCE UNARMED WO PERS INSIDE (FELONY) at MIDDLEBURG on 05/21/22 17:57:00

MARK WAYNE LUTZ, AGE 33, arrested on charge of 1) DUI - PROPERTY DAMAGE/PERSONAL INJURY (MISDEMEANOR), 2) LEAVE SCENE OF CRASH INVOLVE DAMAGE TO PROP (MISDEMEANOR), and 3) DWLS - (SPECIFY REASON) (MISDEMEANOR) at COUNTY ROAD 218 MAXVILLE on 05/21/22 01:39:00

CHARLENE MARIE FLEMING, AGE 36, arrested on charge of TRESPASS - OCCUPIED STRUCTURE OR CONVEYANCE (MISDEMEANOR) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 05/21/22 00:53:00

Sunday 5/22

TODD ALAN WUELLENWEBER, AGE 51, arrested on charge of 1) ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC (FELONY), 2) DISORDERLY INTOXICATION (MISDEMEANOR), and 3) INDECENT EXPOSURE PUBLIC (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 05/22/22 22:24:00

JAMES BENJAMEN STEPHENS, AGE 39 , arrested on charge of BURGLARY OF UNOCCUPIED DWELLING; UNARMED; NO ASSLT/BATT (FELONY) at KEYSTONE HEIGHTS on 05/22/22 15:56:00

WILLIAM GEORGE LEE, AGE 29, arrested on charge of 1) PETIT THEFT 2 OR MORE PRIOR CONVICTION (FELONY), 2) DRUGS-POSSESS-FENTANYL (FELONY), and 3) DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-AND OR USE (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK on 05/22/22 12:12:00

BRITTANY LYNN MCDANIEL, AGE 28, arrested on charge of 1) DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-AND OR USE (MISDEMEANOR), 2) METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY), 3) FENTANYL (FELONY), and 4) DRIVE WHILE LIC SUSP HABITUAL OFFENDER (FELONY) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS on 05/22/22 07:22:00

KRISTINA LYNN THEOPHILE, AGE 41, arrested on charge of SIMPLE BATTERY (DOMESTIC) (MISDEMEANOR) at FLEMING ISLAND on 05/22/22 03:02:00

ANA ABIGAIL GUTIERREZ, AGE 30, arrested on charge of 1) DRUGS-POSSESS-CNTRL SUB WO PRESCRIPTION (FELONY), 2) UNLICENSED FIREARM (FELONY), 3) RESIST/OBSTRUCT/OPPOSE OF OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE (MISDEMEANOR), and 4) DUI ALCOHOL OR DRUGS (MISDEMEANOR) at MIDDLEBURG on 05/22/22 02:39:00

BRITTANY RENEE WINK, AGE 22, arrested on charge of 1) DRUGS-POSSESS-CNTRL SUB WO PRESCRIPTION (FELONY), 2) DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS-AND OR USE (MISDEMEANOR), 3) MARIJUANA-POSSESS-NOT MORE THAN 20 GRAMS (MISDEMEANOR), 4) FLEE ELUDE LEO WITH LIGHTS SIREN ACTIVE (FELONY), and 5) DWLSR OR REVOCATION EQUIV STATUS (MISDEMEANOR) at ORANGE PARK, on 05/22/22 01:48:00

Monday 5/23

ROLLAND JOSEPH HAYDT, AGE 50, arrested on charge of DWLS - 3RD VIOLATION OR SUBSEQUENT (FELONY) at GREEN COVE SPRINGS, on 05/23/22 02:25:00

Key to terms:

  • DRUGS-POSSESS-CNTRL SUB W/O PRESCRIPTION- Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription
  • 100 MORE LT 750 DOLS - More than $100, but less than $750
  • BAL Test- Blood alcohol level test
  • DWLSR- Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • LIC SUSP- license suspended
  • WO Person inside- Without a person inside

