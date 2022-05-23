Hidden vacation gems for Clay County residents within 100 miles

Lauren Fox

The clear water at Silver Springs State ParkPhoto courtesy of the Silver Springs State Park Facebook page

With summer approaching, many people are looking for vacations that won't break the bank. Luckily for Clay County residents, an exotic (and eco-friendly) vacation is possible without traveling more than 100 miles from home.

Florida hosts over 300 springs, many of which are crystal clear and home to a variety of species. These springs formed thousands of years ago when water became trapped in porous limestone underground, allowing for new ecosystems to flourish.

"You don't see free-flowing limestone springs like [Florida's] anywhere else in the world, so they're super unique," explained Ocala National Forest's Aquatic Ecologist Clayton Coates. "Because they're super unique, they're very sensitive."

Home to various rare snail species, cave crawfish, the American Eel, an array of fish, turtles and, of course, manatees, Coates described Florida's springs as delicate ecosystems that tourists need to respect. Wearing reef-safe sunscreen and chemical-free insect repellent is one way visitors can preserve the water quality in the springs.

Preventing erosion is another way tourists can responsibly vacation. Coates recommends walking on designated paths instead of through the plant life and adopting a "swim don't wade" mentality.

"If you want to enjoy a spring, it's much better to snorkel and swim along the surface of the water, keeping your feet off the ground instead of wading," said Coates. "One of the biggest things we're seeing impacted is the submerged aquatic vegetation because of all the feet."

While it may sound tricky not to touch the bottom of these natural pools, many of the parks offer snorkel and scuba diving gear to rent. Kayaks, paddleboards and tubes to float on are also frequently available. Below is a list of a few places to visit, with tips on how to sustainably make the most of each spot.

Silver Springs State Park

A glass-bottom boat tour at Silver SpringsPhoto courtesy of the Silver Springs State Park Facebook page

Have you ever been near a mammoth? Fossilized mammoth bones have been found at Silver Springs State Park's Mammoth Spring, located in Ocala State Park. The first-magnitude springhead is surrounded by a garden that visitors can walk around and has a museum that's open on weekends.

Swimming is not allowed in this spring, but that doesn't stop visitors from getting in the water by boat. Silver Springs offers glass-bottom boat tours, so people can look down through the boat into the clear water of the spring. Canoe and Kayak rentals are offered, with multiple routes to paddle on.

The no swimming rule at Silver Springs State Park is not without reason — alligators live around the area and are frequently seen sunbathing with turtles by the water bank. Manatees also reside at the springs in the winter months.

Silver Springs wildlifePhoto courtesy of the Silver Springs State Park Facebook page

"Everyone wants to see a manatee and get a picture with a manatee," Coates said, recommending visitors maintain a distance of 20 feet away from manatees when they see them. "Manatees are curious by nature and very docile, so in a lot of instances, they actually approach people who are doing everything right."

For visitors who want more direct contact with animals, horseback rides are offered nearby for ages 6 and up.

The entry fee is $8 per vehicle and offers camping upon reservation. This site is approximately 80 miles from Jacksonville and has a capacity limit, so visitors should arrive early.

Ichetucknee Springs State Park

A manatee at Ichetucknee Springs State ParkPhoto courtesy of FloridaStateParks.org

Ichetucknee Springs State Park appeals to both the lazy and the adventurous. Natural spring heads create a lazy-river-like current that visitors can float down on tubes with a shuttle offered for pick up. Kayak and paddle board rentals are also offered for guests who want to get a workout by paddling against the current.

The park offers eight major springheads to swim around and three nature trails for walking. The roughly 2,600-acre park is home to beavers, otters, softshell turtles, wild turkeys and the occasional manatee, according to FloridaStateParks.org.

Photo courtesy of FloridaStateParks.org

The park's main spring is considered a National Natural Landmark, according to the U.S Department of Interior. Nearby the springs is a Spanish Mission site built in 1608 called San Martin de Timucua.

About 80 miles from Jacksonville, the entire family is welcome to this park, which offers a playground for the kids. The admission fee is $5 per person and children under 5 years old can enter for free, according to the Ichetucknee Springs State Park website.

Coates recommends visitors arrive early because the park has a capacity limit to preserve nature. He explained that some of the sites are "being loved to death," so visitors should understand why too many people can't be allowed to enter at once.

Devil's Den

Devil's DenPhoto courtesy of the Devil’s Den Facebook page

Travel underground this summer to the submerged prehistoric cave, Devil's Den. The privately owned site is located in Williston, Florida. It hosts a crystal clear pool reminiscent of Mexico's Cenotes, but without the need for international travel.

The cave appeals to scuba diving enthusiasts and offers snorkel and scuba equipment rentals, as well as scuba lessons. History buffs may also enjoy knowing that many extinct animal fossils have been found in the cave, with some fossil beds dating back 33 million years, according to the Devil's Den website.

Divers at Devil's DenPhoto courtesy of the Devil’s Den Facebook page

Like all of Florida's natural spring systems, Devil's Den maintains a water temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year. If the water in the cave feels too cold, the site also offers a heated swimming pool for guests to enjoy.

The Den is approximately 96 miles from Jacksonville and charges $38 for general scuba diving admission. Daytime diving does not require reservations, but the Devil's Den requires a call ahead of time for those interested in doing a night dive.

To enjoy this spring, visitors should not bring children under 6 years old or any pets because neither are allowed into the water.

Devil's Millhopper

The boardwalk descending into a miniature rainforestPhoto courtesy of Devil’s Millhopper Facebook page

A miniature rainforest can be found in the 120-foot-deep sinkhole in Gainesville, Florida. Not only is Devil's Millhopper a journey through nature, but it's also a journey through history. Fossils can be found in the limestone walls of the sinkhole, with some parts dating back 34 million years, according to FloridaStateParks.org.

Visitors can walk the half-mile trail around the sinkhole and venture down a boardwalk into the hole. The park offers picnic tables, guided tours on Saturdays and monthly yoga classes.

The park's visitor center offers an audiovisual exhibit for people with disabilities to learn about the unique geology of the historic site.

Devil's Millhopper Visitor CenterPhoto courtesy of FloridaStateParks.org

Entry into the park is $4 per vehicle and $2 for pedestrians. Visitors can bring their pets, as long as they stay on a leash. Don't come on Mondays or Tuesdays; the park will be closed. The park is about 84 miles from Jacksonville and about 3 miles from San Felasco Hammock Preserve, where hikers, off-road bikers and birdwatchers can continue to enjoy nature.

Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park

Gilchrist Blue Springs State ParkPhoto courtesy of FloridaStateParks.org

One of the newest State Parks, the 407-acres achieved its 'State Park' status in 2017. The park offers swimming, paddling and hiking activities, as well as an educational geo-seeking game for children.

People interested in geocaching can sign up online and download clues with GPS coordinates to find hidden treasures and log books. Players can find educational lessons about the park and hide their own treasures for people to find, as long as they have permission from the state park manager and don't disturb any wildlife habitats by hiding them.

Photo courtesy of FloridaStateParks.org

The park's website warns that the turquoise waters of the springs can draw a crowd, so visitors come prepared with a backup plan for where to go if the springs reach capacity. Luckily, there are many other parks in the surrounding area.

Coates passed on a reminder to visitors not to block roadways if the traffic gets heavy because it can interfere with emergency vehicles.

Roughly 82 miles from Jacksonville, the park offers campsites and charges $6 per vehicle for entry.

These sites can be unique and exciting for visitors, but for some of Florida's native species, they are essential habitats. Learning and respecting the rules of these parks helps rangers preserve the area so you can come back next summer to enjoy these places again.

