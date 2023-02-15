Texas man will spend two decades behind bars for shooting unrelated victim in 2021 incident

Rear View of a Silhouette Man in Window Photo by Donald Tong

In the last few years, there has been a worrying trend in the state of Texas: a sharp rise in violent crime. Even though the Lone Star State is known for its busy cities, friendly towns, and strong economy, crime rates have been going up steadily, making many people worry about their safety.

The rise in violent crime has happened in both urban and rural areas, and it has pushed police, community leaders, and policymakers to act quickly, but combating this trend is long, complicated and exhausting process.

Violent crime incidents are not only growing in adults, but increasing number of minors and teenagers are also involved in fights and disputes that in many cases result in shootings, sometimes with fatalities. Late last month, a fight at Atascocita high school in the Houston area involving several students in and out of the school premises resulted with several charges. According to Texas Today, a parent, their son and three students argued after the parent walked into the school during the layoff even though the parent was not allowed to access the school at the time.

Fortunately, that incident only resulted with minor injuries, but many in some cases, unrelated victims are being injured or killed. Such thing happened on Aug. 6, 2021, at a Kroger located at 9125 W. Sam Houston Parkway when the 33-year-old Joel Valdez was shot and seriously injured even though he was only a bystander. The victim was shot by now 37-year-old Kendrick Green, who pulled the trigger during a dispute with his then-girlfriend outside the store and shot Valdez several times. On Tuesday, the Harris County District Attorney's office announced that the court process is over and the shooter was sentenced to 20 years behind bars and $10,000 fine.

What happened on Aug. 6, 2021

Green was behind the wheel of a Lexus SUV, accompanied by a woman he had been seeing for about a month. They got into a heated argument over driving her to her home, but she refused. As the altercation escalated, Green brandished a gun, which frightened the woman. When they pulled over at a Kroger store, the woman reportedly rushed into the ladies' room and hid.

Witnesses later recounted that Green began shouting at the woman from outside the store and then turned his ire towards a man loading groceries into his car. The man, later identified as Valdez, drove to the store's entrance after noticing Green following him. Green pulled up beside Valdez and continued to berate him, before firing several shots in his direction. Valdez was hit five times in the arms and torso, and grazed on the neck and skin, out of the total eight bullets fired, as per the authorities.

Thankfully, Valdez survived the attack and was able to provide testimony during the trial.

Valdez was seriously injured in the shooting incident but managed to recover after several surgeries and long recovery period. He spoke to ABC13 shortly after the incident and he was lucky to be alive.

"As soon as I got shot and I was driving away, the only thing I could think of when I saw the blood pouring everywhere was my son and my wife," Valdez said in 2021.