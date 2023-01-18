North Texas brother and sister started a small business during the pandemic; now they go national

Puzzle of Color Photo by Puzzle of Color

North Texas - The local economy plays a crucial role in the overall health and stability of the national economy. The economic activity of businesses and consumers in a particular region can have both direct and indirect impacts on the broader economic conditions of the country. Direct impacts occur through the flow of goods and services between regions, while indirect impacts can result from changes in population, income levels, and other factors that affect broader economic trends.

The pandemic once again proved the relationship between the local and national economy and policymakers, business leaders, and individuals have to understand the relationship between local and national with the aim to promote overall economic growth and stability.

When the pandemic began three years ago, millions of Americans faced financial difficulties and some of them had no options left but to start their own online businesses and try themselves as entrepreneurs. Such was the case with William Jones and Ericka Chambers, brother and sister from North Texas, who decided to start online business from their homes. Nearly three years later, they are going national.

William and Ericka turned their passion for puzzles into small family business during the pandemic. The duo started Puzzles of Color in Chambers' Little Elm garage on June 19, 2020 -- Juneteenth -- while Black Lives Matter demonstrations were happening in the streets, and many people were posting their assembled puzzles on social media.

Since everyone was spending more time home, the interest in puzzle games exploded and online sales skyrocketed. Just like many others, William and Ericka had hard time finding puzzles that were of Black people, or that were of a good diversity. This is where they saw their opportunity to take part of market and create the “missing product” everyone would love.

Their business started better than expected as the interest in their puzzles was huge. With the growth they were seeing during the early days, they planned to have their puzzles in at least one big supermarket chain in five years since their start. However, their Puzzles of Color 'Empowered' puzzle series was on Target shelves for the first time earlier this month.

“I’m really excited to go to every one of those stores and see it on the shelf,” Chambers said to Dallas Press News. “Right now it’s like a temporary collection,” Jones said stating his wishes. “It will be a full collection that’s, like, always in stores. Permanent!”

So far, the duo has created a total of 22 different puzzles.