North Texas brother and sister started a small business during the pandemic; now they go national

Lauren Bullen l Dallas, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFxOJ_0kI0kNFP00
Puzzle of ColorPhoto byPuzzle of Color

North Texas - The local economy plays a crucial role in the overall health and stability of the national economy. The economic activity of businesses and consumers in a particular region can have both direct and indirect impacts on the broader economic conditions of the country. Direct impacts occur through the flow of goods and services between regions, while indirect impacts can result from changes in population, income levels, and other factors that affect broader economic trends.

The pandemic once again proved the relationship between the local and national economy and policymakers, business leaders, and individuals have to understand the relationship between local and national with the aim to promote overall economic growth and stability.

When the pandemic began three years ago, millions of Americans faced financial difficulties and some of them had no options left but to start their own online businesses and try themselves as entrepreneurs. Such was the case with William Jones and Ericka Chambers, brother and sister from North Texas, who decided to start online business from their homes. Nearly three years later, they are going national.

William and Ericka turned their passion for puzzles into small family business during the pandemic. The duo started Puzzles of Color in Chambers' Little Elm garage on June 19, 2020 -- Juneteenth -- while Black Lives Matter demonstrations were happening in the streets, and many people were posting their assembled puzzles on social media.

Since everyone was spending more time home, the interest in puzzle games exploded and online sales skyrocketed. Just like many others, William and Ericka had hard time finding puzzles that were of Black people, or that were of a good diversity. This is where they saw their opportunity to take part of market and create the “missing product” everyone would love.

Their business started better than expected as the interest in their puzzles was huge. With the growth they were seeing during the early days, they planned to have their puzzles in at least one big supermarket chain in five years since their start. However, their Puzzles of Color 'Empowered' puzzle series was on Target shelves for the first time earlier this month.

“I’m really excited to go to every one of those stores and see it on the shelf,” Chambers said to Dallas Press News. “Right now it’s like a temporary collection,” Jones said stating his wishes. “It will be a full collection that’s, like, always in stores. Permanent!”

So far, the duo has created a total of 22 different puzzles.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Passionate about traveling and exploring new destinations! Currently @ Dallas

Dallas, TX
132 followers

More from Lauren Bullen l Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX

Visiting Dallas like a pro – short guide for travelers

Dallas has a lot to offer in terms of culture, history, and food, as well as unique surprises that one will only find in North Texas. It's home to the world-famous Dallas Cowboys, great restaurants and entertainment, and shopping that will keep you busy for days. It's where Southern friendliness meets a Texas twist.

Read full story
1 comments

Travel tips everyone should have in mind before planning a trip

Travel tips everyone should have in mind before planning a tripPhoto byExpat Choice. Are you planning a trip and trying to figure out how to maximize your time while saving money? Here are some recommendations to guide you.

Read full story
1 comments

Urban oasis: An entire neighborhood on the roof of a building in Jakarta

Cosmo Park, JakartaPhoto byLauren Bullen/Gypsealust. How do you imagine a green yet urban oasis in the heart of a big city?. This is what a typical weekday looks like for the residents of Cosmo Park in Jakarta: They go for a run, water the plants in the yard and the surroundings, and walk the dogs on the paved paths and streets. Children ride bicycles along tree-lined avenues, and there are tennis courts and swimming pools around. Modern and spacious apartments are everywhere, and in front of them are yards with barbecue and toys.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy