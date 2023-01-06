Visiting Dallas like a pro – short guide for travelers

Dallas, North Texas Photo by TimUrban89/ Pixabay

Dallas has a lot to offer in terms of culture, history, and food, as well as unique surprises that one will only find in North Texas. It's home to the world-famous Dallas Cowboys, great restaurants and entertainment, and shopping that will keep you busy for days. It's where Southern friendliness meets a Texas twist.

Unique things in Dallas

Start at the Texas Horse Park to get a real taste of Texas. It's less than 8 miles from the city center, but you wouldn't know it from the peaceful horseback trails in the park. Fans of sports should go west to get a VIP guided tour of AT&T Stadium, where the professional football team Dallas Cowboys plays.

Walk through a timeline of John F. Kennedy's life and presidency at The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza for a historic experience. You can also visit the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, the interactive Decision Points Theater, and a full-size replica of the Oval Office where you can take a picture behind the president's desk.

Go to the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck to see Dallas from a different angle. The observation deck is 557ft up in the air and has a walkway outside. The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is a great place for people who are interested in science. It has one of the best gem collections in the United States and a recently discovered dinosaur species that can only be seen in Dallas.

In addition, the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck, and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science are all included in the CityPASS. With the Dallas CityPASS, you can save 40% on admission to four of the best things to do in Dallas.

Shop like a pro in Dallas, tax-free shopping available to foreigners

Shopping is an important part of any trip to Dallas. Wild Bill's Western Store is in the historic area of West End. Go to NorthPark Center, one of the most famous shopping centers in the country, for a high-end experience and to shop tax-free if you're from another country.

Fine dining, Tex-Mex, barbecue – you are covered!

No matter what you want to eat during the day, Dallas has it all. Just west of downtown, Trinity Groves is a popular place to eat. It has everything from barbecue and sushi to Southern comfort food and Spanish tapas. Deep Ellum has tasty Texas barbecue, and Tex-Mex restaurants like Meso Maya have margaritas that can be savory or sweet, frozen or on the rocks. If you can't decide, you might want to get two.

Exploring Dallas and the North Texas area like a pro

Get to Klyde Warren Park, where both locals and tourists can have fun doing things like tai chi and playing chess on the Great Lawn. Rather watch other people? In the middle of the park, you can sit on the patio of Savor Gastropub. At the AT&T Performing Arts Center, music lovers can spend a night seeing a show at the Wyly Theatre or Winspear Opera House or listening to beautiful music at the Meyerson Symphony Center. For a night out, go to Dallas's LGBT center, Oaklawn, which is also one of the most gay-friendly neighborhoods in the country. Don't miss the Round-Up Saloon's country dancing. You can also drive north of Dallas to Southfork Ranch, where the hit TV show "Dallas," which ran from 1978 to 1991, was filmed at first.