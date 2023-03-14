TN lieutenant governor "pausing" social media usage after commenting on suggestive Instagram posts

Lauren Barton

Randy McNally, Tennessee's 79-year-old lieutenant governor, has apologized for liking and commenting on sexually suggestive posts made by a 20-year-old gay man. Originally, McNally stated that he "had no intention of stopping," but has backtracked and announced that he is taking a break from social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAln7_0lIkH9Ed00
Photo byMark Humphrey, ABC News

While I see now that I should have been more careful about how my comments and activity would be perceived, my intent was always engagement and encouragement. I apologize for any embarrassment my postings have caused my family, friends and colleagues. For this reason, I will be pausing my social media activity in order to reflect and receive more guidance on the use of social media (Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, WKRN).

McNally and his actions have been highlighted nationally, which may partially be due to the lieutenant governor's anti-LGBTQ legislation. Most recently, he supported Governor Bill Lee in signing a bill that criminalizes public drag performances--a bill that has received national hate.

Kiara Alfonseca reported the following for ABC News:

McNally said in the statement to WKRN that though he has made some mistakes in his use of social media, it’s inaccurate to call him "anti-gay," as he has spoken out against an anti-LGBTQ adoption bill that protects religious adoption agencies in their ability to discriminate against same-sex couples. "On a personal level, nothing could be further from the truth. I believe every person has value and deserves respect regardless of their orientation," said McNally. "I am 79 years old, and was raised in a time when homosexuality was deeply shameful. And I absolutely still hold traditional Tennessee values dear."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Instagram# Social Media# LGBTQ# Politics# Local

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m an independent journalist and entrepreneur. I often write about education, local politics, and underrepresented online communities.

Dandridge, TN
582 followers

More from Lauren Barton

Tennessee State

Lawmaker calls for Lt. Gov. McNally to resign amid Instagram controversy

At least one Republican lawmaker has called for the resignation of TN lieutenant governor Randy McNally, who has been the subject of recent controversy. The 79-year-old Republican liked and commented on sexually suggestive photos posted by a 20-year-old gay man. After being confronted by his actions (and allegations of hypocrisy, as McNally has supported various anti-LGBTQ legislation), McNally stated that he was trying to provide encouragement to the young man. He has since apologized to the public, his co-workers, and his family, saying that he didn't realize how his actions may appear to the public.

Read full story
24 comments
Tennessee State

Opinion: Our lives depend on you

Throughout the past two years, Tennessee politicians have passed or endorsed remarkably transphobic legislation. This legislation greatly impacts transgender Tennessean’s day-to-day lives, and being a transgender minor in this state is difficult on every level imaginable. I am silenced by uneducated politicians because of my age, and I am treated by the government as if I don’t exist—almost as if I am a local inconvenience. That is my life as a transgender 17-year-old in East Tennessee, and this is my story.

Read full story
2 comments
Knoxville, TN

Pride parade becomes Pride march in retaliation of drag show ban

Since TN governor Bill Lee banned drag shows held on public property, a lot has changed. Tennessee has received worldwide criticism for the governor's transphobic legislation; many celebrities and locals have spoken out about the harm the bill causes; and many local organizations have changed their events to include drag performers--including Knoxville Pride.

Read full story
198 comments
Tennessee State

1977 "Hard Luck" photo of Governor Bill Lee in drag expected to be put on billboards

The governor who was found to have dressed in drag after banning public drag shows will soon have his picture highlighted on Tennessee billboards. Through TikTok and GoFundMe, a Tennessean man named Zachary Stamper raised $54,067 for an electric billboard in Nashville (and on the governor's personal route to his church and home) that will showcase the 1977 Franklin High powderpuff photo that has gone viral.

Read full story
225 comments
Tennessee State

Bill protecting teachers who don't use student's correct pronouns passes Tennessee House Committee

House Bill 11269 is a new piece of transphobic legislation that has passed the TN House Committee. The bill protects teachers from getting sued if they do not use their student's chosen pronouns "if the preferred pronoun is not consistent with the student's biological sex."

Read full story
49 comments
Nashville, TN

Breaking: Tennessee flag with swastika found in Nashville

BREAKING NEWS -- March 2, 2023. A large Tennessee flag with a swastika in the middle was found hanging on the Chesnut St. bridge in Nashville, TN. The sign reportedly thanked Governor Bill Lee for "tirelessly working to fight trannies and fags" and "we must secure a future for white children."

Read full story
193 comments
Tennessee State

Opinion: Tennessee's problem with transgender people

Tennessee has a long history of discrimination against transgender people, with local politicians passing transphobic legislature at an alarming rate. The problem with this is that there are over 31,000 transgender people living in Tennessee--with that number growing by the day--and all of them are affected by the transphobic legislature that runs rampant in the state.

Read full story
Tennessee State

1977 photo of TN governor Bill Lee in drag surfaces after endorsing a bill that makes drag illegal

Just days after criminalizing drag in Tennessee, Bill Lee was confronted with a 1977 Franklin High yearbook photo in which the governor wore drag. The photo--as confirmed by Lee's spokesperson--is, in fact, of the governor in 1977; however, the spokesperson referred to it as a "lighthearted school tradition," saying:

Read full story
220 comments
Tennessee State

Bill to ban drag shows in Tennessee passed just days after banning gender-affirming care

Tennessee is the first U.S. state to ban drag shows, just days after banning healthcare for transgender youth. Passed on Thursday, this bill criminalizes drag shows that are operating within 1,000 feet of public property. These shows are also illegal in LGBTQ+ spaces--spaces that are supposed to provide safety and comfort for this politically targeted group.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

The 3 best community colleges in Tennessee

With the cost of higher education becoming more and more expensive, community colleges have become a popular alternative to 4-year institutions. Students can receive an associate's degree and indulge in the same opportunities as those who attend 4-year schools at a fraction of the price; it's a great alternative for students who are from low-income families or who are paying out of pocket.

Read full story
2 comments
Knoxville, TN

Why is UT's official color orange?

Pantone 151 C, PMS 151 is the bright orange color that was chosen to represent The University of Tennessee. You can find it everywhere from shirts, hats, and jewelry to artwork and local company logos! Orange is a color that has a broad symbolism, with its most notable correspondences being royalty, strength, bravery, fire, purity, happiness, courage, karma, and wrongdoings.

Read full story
28 comments
Tennessee State

LaBrant family announces move to Tennessee

On Wednesday, conservative influencers Savannah and Cole LaBrant announced that they are moving to Tennessee from their current residence in California. The LaBrant Fam consists of husband and wife Cole and Savannah LaBrant and their four children Everleigh, Posie, Zealand, and Sunday. Like many family influencers, The LaBrant Fam participates in the usual YouTube activities such as challenges, viral trends, pranks, vlogs, and Q&A videos. (We Got This Covered.)

Read full story
35 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee is banning gender-affirming healthcare for minors

The Tennessee Senate approved a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors last Monday. With a vote of 26-6, many Tennessee politicians are excited about this new ban, including Governor Bill Lee, who has spoken favorably about limiting transgender-related healthcare in the past.

Read full story
115 comments

Valentine's Day gift ideas for long-distance relationships

Valentine's Day is a celebration embracing romance and affection. It originates from Lupercalia (a Roman fertility festival) and honoring St. Valentine, and it is widely known for chocolate candies, stuffed animals, and candlelight dinners. Many couples enjoy this day by spending time with each other and exchanging gifts, but this can be harder to accomplish if you're in a long-distance relationship with your valentine this year.

Read full story
Tennessee State

The safest cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.

Read full story
14 comments
Knoxville, TN

What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?

On December 31st, 2022, an anti-abortion extremist committed arson against one of the only two Planned Parenthood clinics in Knoxville, Tennessee. It's been over a year since that time, with plenty changing along the way. Here are some of the most impactful changes Tennessee has experienced since that time.

Read full story
4 comments

How did the Smokey Mountains get its name?

The native Cherokee people traditionally called the Great Smoky Mountains Shaconage, which translates to “place of the blue smoke.” Euro-American settlers drew from this name in their own label of “Smoky Mountains,” with “Great” being added at some point or another to reflect the massiveness and grandeur of the range.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Do we really need to raise the minimum wage in Tennessee?

The minimum wage in Tennessee is $7.25, which is the same as the federal minimum wage. Tennessee hasn't changed its minimum wage since 2008, bringing the previous $1.67 from $5.58 to the current $7.25. According to Minimum Wage, Tennessee does not have a minimum wage law, or exemptions for certain categories of workers, like tipped employees and full-time students. Many people have discussed what would happen if we change this 15-year law, but hardly anything has been done about actually doing it. By comparing the pros and cons of raising the minimum wage, an astonishing conclusion can be reached.

Read full story
95 comments
Nashville, TN

The goddess of Tennessee

Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy