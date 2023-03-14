TN lieutenant governor "pausing" social media usage after commenting on suggestive Instagram posts

Randy McNally, Tennessee's 79-year-old lieutenant governor, has apologized for liking and commenting on sexually suggestive posts made by a 20-year-old gay man. Originally, McNally stated that he "had no intention of stopping," but has backtracked and announced that he is taking a break from social media.

Photo by Mark Humphrey, ABC News

While I see now that I should have been more careful about how my comments and activity would be perceived, my intent was always engagement and encouragement. I apologize for any embarrassment my postings have caused my family, friends and colleagues. For this reason, I will be pausing my social media activity in order to reflect and receive more guidance on the use of social media (Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, WKRN).

McNally and his actions have been highlighted nationally, which may partially be due to the lieutenant governor's anti-LGBTQ legislation. Most recently, he supported Governor Bill Lee in signing a bill that criminalizes public drag performances--a bill that has received national hate.

Kiara Alfonseca reported the following for ABC News:

McNally said in the statement to WKRN that though he has made some mistakes in his use of social media, it’s inaccurate to call him "anti-gay," as he has spoken out against an anti-LGBTQ adoption bill that protects religious adoption agencies in their ability to discriminate against same-sex couples. "On a personal level, nothing could be further from the truth. I believe every person has value and deserves respect regardless of their orientation," said McNally. "I am 79 years old, and was raised in a time when homosexuality was deeply shameful. And I absolutely still hold traditional Tennessee values dear."