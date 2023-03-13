Opinion: Our lives depend on you

Lauren Barton

Throughout the past two years, Tennessee politicians have passed or endorsed remarkably transphobic legislation. This legislation greatly impacts transgender Tennessean’s day-to-day lives, and being a transgender minor in this state is difficult on every level imaginable. I am silenced by uneducated politicians because of my age, and I am treated by the government as if I don’t exist—almost as if I am a local inconvenience. That is my life as a transgender 17-year-old in East Tennessee, and this is my story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xv1Bk_0lH6QNQH00
Photo bySinitta LeunenonUnsplash

House Bill 1182 was a “first-of-its-kind” bill that forces business owners that allow transgender people to use gender-affirming bathrooms to hang warning signs above restroom doors. Not only does this discriminate against transgender people, but it also disadvantages the local economy by driving businesses out of the state and harming business owners like Kye Sayers (the owner of Chattanooga's Sanctuary Cafe and Performing Arts), who was featured in them in 2021. In an interview with them, Sayers told the publication: “People want to see my business fail because they don’t want to see trans people in power and they don’t want to see queer people have their own space.”

It seems that Sayers hit the nail on the head, despite the state’s dedication to local business growth and Tennessee’s mission to “lead enterprise human capital management for the optimal customer experience” (as stated on Tennessee’s Department of Human Resources website). Aside from this obvious failure, Governor Bill Lee has continued to sign disastrous bills into law—some being signed almost within days of each other.

HB 1 and HB 30 are examples of this, with House Bill 1 banning gender-affirming healthcare (hormone therapy and surgical procedures) for transgender minors regardless of parental consent, and House Bill 30 banning “male or female impersonators” from performing on public property (even if that includes safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people such as Pride parades). Both bills have been endorsed by Governor Lee within the same fortnight, and both have enormous consequences for trans people throughout the state.

In a public statement, The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee said that the transphobic legislation is “a malicious attempt to remove LGBTQ people from public life,” and locals like Skylar Blaker-Jordan agree. “The people of Tennessee are not foaming-at-the-mouth bigots,” he writes for The Independent. “I firmly believe that the majority of my neighbors are good and decent patriots who believe in the First Amendment as strongly as I do. ... It [transphobic and homophobic legislature] is all part of a wider authoritarian takeover of the United States. ... of the far-right testing the limits of what it can and cannot get away with.”

As a transgender teenager constantly faced with hate, I also agree with ACLU-TN’s public statement. Living in this state has many challenges that are directly caused by TN politicians’ transphobia; I am alienated from my community and my safety, mental health, and healthcare options are compromised—and I am completely powerless to stop it.

In a study published in December 2021, The Trevor Project found that LGBTQ+ youth had “a greater odds of a past-year suicide attempt compared to those in other regions of the U.S.” The study also found that Southern LGBTQ+ youths don’t have as much access to acceptance and affirming spaces, which are essential in maintaining a healthy mental state. This study hits close to home, as I can personally attest to its findings. My relationship with my mental health is a rocky one, and it has remained that way since I was thirteen years old. The persistence in hopelessness, depression, and feeling unwanted is a direct consequence of our politicians’ actions, and I am tired of feeling this way.

Oftentimes, these bills are pitched to protect the very people that they hurt. Politicians like our governor claim they endorse transphobic legislature because they want to protect Tennessean children, all while destroying the lives of thousands of transgender children throughout the state. Our future—and even our very lives—depends on these politicians, and they are failing us and everybody else. I am pleading for my sanity (and my rights), and urge TN politicians that if they want to be taken seriously, they must take the people they are serving seriously.

I refuse to be swept under the rug.

I'm an independent journalist and entrepreneur. I often write about education, local politics, and underrepresented online communities.

